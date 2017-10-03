Strafe adds daily challenges, new enemies, saves

Retro-styled roguelikelike FPS Strafe [official site] has added daily and weekly challenge in a hefty update which also includes new bits to shake up in its big bag o’ procedural generation. Expect new enemies, new enemy variants, new handcrafted rooms, and unlockable game modifiers including such classics as instagib and big head mode. The update also adds… the ability to save runs? Did it not have that before? Well then!
Hit the Millenium Edition patch notes for more details on everything, including plenty of balance tweaks and bug fixes. The update should now be live on Steam and GOG.
Here, look at all the newness:
Strafe is half-price on Steam for another day-and-a-bit too, down to £7.49/€9.99/$9.98.
When our Alec played Strafe, he came away struck by just how uncool it was:
“Strafe looks so damned dorky – more than anything, it makes me think of the sort of mocked-up shooters that a bad police procedural series on TV would create when it does a cringe-worthy episode about obsessive gamers. It’s not that bad in truth, but it definitely looks like a solid-but-unexceptional cover version of an enduring classic. Which is, of course, exactly what it is.
“Even so, it has kept luring me back over the past couple of days, which is no slight accomplishment right now, given that Prey is emitting a constant siren call from my hard drive. I am a total sucker for that type of early 3D first-person combat, and it doesn’t put a foot wrong when it comes to movement – the title is apt – or the act of pulling a blocky trigger at speed, even if the weapons do lack personality.”
What have you made of it, gang?
03/10/2017 at 12:43 haradaya says:
It’s heaps better now. The weapons are slightly more balanced towards fun from the get-go, but they still lack the personality mentioned. It’s such a crime to randomize how fun your weapon is in each playthrough. The random stat upgrading of your primary sounds better on paper.
The biggest addition is the cryo chambers that allow you to save in between levels and quit. After I did 2 complete runs in the old version, every attempt at another I got my fill of STRAFE by “world” 3 and quit. An endless cycle that had it abandoned by me.
03/10/2017 at 12:56 The First Door says:
Out of interest do the weapons sound/feel better now? I remember watching it when it came out and thinking that all the guns sounded like pea-shooters, especially the shotgun, which really put me off at the time.
03/10/2017 at 13:09 haradaya says:
They’ve tweaked the weapon sounds a few times in the first months after release to give them more punch. The lack of any animation aside from recoiling back also hurts the feel of them.
They’re passable. And not much more.
03/10/2017 at 15:26 The First Door says:
Ah, that’s a bit of a shame! Thanks for the reply though, most helpful!
03/10/2017 at 15:41 Bull0 says:
Cool avatar, I love Raptor. Great game.
03/10/2017 at 15:49 Drib says:
I really wanted to like STRAFE. But it was just so lifeless, and some of the enemies were straight out terribly designed.
But hey, it’s EA. Maybe they’ve made it better since.
03/10/2017 at 17:00 bob27 says:
“But hey, it’s EA. Maybe they’ve made it better since.”
I mean that’s literally what this article is about.
03/10/2017 at 18:17 Drib says:
This article is about them adding stuff, not necessarily fixing things or making anything better. More isn’t always better.