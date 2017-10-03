A new Witcher 3 grass mod makes gaming’s lushest landscapes even lusher

As I’ve mentioned before, one of my absolute favourite things to do in videogames is to hang around in The Witcher 3 [official site]’s remarkable countryside, revelling in the gorgeous flora and marvelling at the none-more-atmospheric weather effects.
So news of a mod that specifically makes The Witcher 3’s grass and grass alone even prettier makes me sit up and pay attention in a way that almost no other graphics tweak could. The greatest great outdoors, now even greater.
Beautiful Grass, by one ‘Boostin4kix’ (and aren’t we all, really?) is a mere 5 Kilobytes in size, and specifically tarts up the grass in the White Orchard, Velen, and Skellige areas of the game. In tandem with the mod itself, you need to get you hands a little dirty and edit ini files to up the number of blades shown at once, and the rendering distance thereof.
The net effect: SHITLOADS OF GRASS. But not simply more grass – more detail, more varieties of species, more seeds, more variations in height. More organic, believable meadows, basically – and Witcher 3 already had best-in-class meadows, as far as I was concerned.
Please note that this isn’t the only Witcher 3 grass mod in town, and sometimes it’s not quite a perfect improvement either – in some places, the grass is all the same height, for instance something the creator says he’s working on. But it’s some real nice grass alright, in a game that at least 50% of the reason for playing is the vegetation, so it’s good enough for me.
To install, download the mod from here and extract the contents to your Witcher 3 mods folder. Then, browse to My Documents – The Witcher 3 and open up
user.settings in Notepad. Find the below lines, and change the values to the following:
GrassRingSize=67108864
GrassDensity=8000
GrassDistanceScale=2.5
This is likely to cause a big performance hit if you haven’t got a pretty beefy graphics card, so you could try the following if the framerate is intolerable. Still a decent visual improvement, but only half the GPU toll.
GrassRingSize=33554432
GrassDensity=4500
GrassDistanceScale=2.0
03/10/2017 at 18:15 dStick says:
“in a way that almost no other graphics tweak could not”
So… all graphics tweaks can? ;-)
03/10/2017 at 18:21 Skiv says:
“A little graphic tweak that could” ;)
03/10/2017 at 18:21 Unclepauly says:
Almost =/= all ?
03/10/2017 at 18:30 dStick says:
Sure, have it your way:
“in a way that almost all graphic tweaks can”
The point was ofcourse that the author was trying to convey the opposite as deductable by the previous text and the fact that an entire article was devoted to said graphic tweak ;-)
03/10/2017 at 18:52 Lugg says:
I don’t get these mods. All they do usually is make things look worse. Just because it says “HD Textures!” doesn’t mean it actually improves the art, you know?
Case in point, compared to the stock grass, this mod seems to cause way too heavy AO on the foliage-to-ground transition.
03/10/2017 at 19:26 Tiax says:
Isn’t the increased AO directly linked to the increased grass density?
03/10/2017 at 23:47 DeusExMachina says:
Maybe the day you grow up and realize the Universe doesn’t spin around you, you will realize that Aesthetics are completely subjective and it is entirely possible that there are people out there enjoying the way these mods alter the game.
04/10/2017 at 00:02 bob27 says:
Who pissed in your cornflakes?
04/10/2017 at 00:35 DeusExMachina says:
Your mother, sadly she could´t help it. The poor thing
03/10/2017 at 18:56 Stevostin says:
I first thought it was a before after shot and indeed, so much nicer on the right part of the picture!
03/10/2017 at 19:55 int says:
It’s not a very good picture. Too much shadow on the “improved” side.
03/10/2017 at 20:54 Sinjun says:
All of the visual mods for TW3 are utterly pointless. They don’t make the game look better. The game has a specific design and art style, stuff like this just changes that and throws off the atmosphere.
03/10/2017 at 21:43 zat0ichi says:
Lots of dross and a few UI improvements but in particular there are two lighting mods that have been flaming each other for a while. (Drama)
CDPR had to change their lighting method late in production and some of the short cuts and compromises they had to take have been addressed. (Other things as well but they’re all core assets that cannot be modded back in)
Interior lighting was a bit shit, the lighting mods try to sort it. When you take away Geralts personal spot light you need to re-balance loads and they deal with some of the draw distance stuff.
The modders are just fine tuning a lot of things CDPR didn’t have time to and, well you know, Cyberpunk.
If you play through again
STLM 3.2 or WLM VIII
Well worth checking out along with the HD reworked project. (You don’t know how worth it is until you turn it off)
Minimal performance hit unless you are on a 1gb card…
03/10/2017 at 21:43 K_Sezegedin says:
Most of the improvement is from the user.settings density tweak tbh,
It’s good grass though, the same height thing isn’t quite noticeable when everything is blowing around as W3 is wont to do.
Also when I bump up my grass fps doesn’t exactly suffer but I get little hitches especially when riding around, and this is on a 1080ti and SSD install..
03/10/2017 at 22:11 AutonomyLost says:
I have a list of mods to download prior to me jumping back into my NG+. This grass mod shall be added, no question! Thanks for the tip, Meer.
03/10/2017 at 22:12 Kefren says:
When it is first-person and works in VR I’ll go back to it. :-)