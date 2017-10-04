Battlestar Galactic Deadlock is the sci-fi strategy game I’d have killed for in 2005

During 2004-2006, I probably thought about Battlestar Galactica at least once an hour every single day. Grown-up sci-fi where everyone was at least a bit bad, the space battles felt tangible as well as spectacular and the enemy was as unknowable as they were implacable. And then… well, let’s instead pretend what happened didn’t happen, BSG stayed the BSG we all loved, and some time in the middle of all that we got Battlestar Galactica Deadlock [official site], a ‘simultaneous turn-based’ strategy game that’s all about space battles and space battles alone, and most importantly, missiles do that cool, slow, curvy thing as they fly.
Let’s pretend it happened in 2005 rather than 2017, and this is but a fond look back at a time when everything BSG touched turned to gold.
BSG Deadlock – the 2005 strategy game we all conveniently forgot about until Autumn 2017, even though it was definitely released 12 years ago and not just a few weeks ago, is a prequel to the TV series. But only in as much as this gives it the excuse to not get caught up in what were then the ongoing adventures of Adama and all his frenemies.
It’s set during the First Cylon War, a few decades before the fall of Caprica (as seen in the BSG pilot), and that’s close enough that it has mostly the same Colonial and Cylon ships, with a handful new types thrown in for strategic variety. A few familiar surnames crop up during the campaign, distant relatives to check a few fan service boxes, but other than that the focus is on defending the 12 Colonies from Cylon attack, rather than escaping their near-total destruction, as the TV series concerned itself with and most certaintly never diverted off into anything quasi-religious instead.
As such, back in 2005 we were delighted to get a BSG that looked exactly how we’d want a BSG game to look, which is to say gigantic metal hulks turning slowly in the inky infinite, while Vipers and Raptors darted around their hides like fireflies. All this presented with cock-eyed cameras jumping from the close-up to the far-out, missiles that move like harpoons through a deep ocean, and a war-drums soundtrack that fuses East and West. Deadlock set the standard for BSG games and was never bettered, which is perhaps why it feels like it was only released a few weeks ago rather than over a decade ago, as was absolutely, honestly the case.
I say that, but Deadlock can be a bit of a drag too. In my experience (not a complete experience yet… er, I mean, my memories of the many weeks I spent playing this in 2005 have grown foggy), a few turns of thrilling yee-haw action as you point all your ships at the Cylons, encircle them with the big lads while swarming them with the little’uns, are often followed by ten turns of very slowly moving everything over to the one or two enemies left on the other side of the screen.
Deadlock has a neat solution to the problem of turn-based not being as inherently filmic as the real-time battles we saw on TV. You give orders during your turn, the enemy gives theirs (and this happens silently and immediately in singleplayer), then watch, in real-time, the 15 seconds of movement and action that result from everyone’s choices. This is something of a best of both worlds approach: the time and headspace to think tactically, and the sensory pay-off of a live dogfight.
It’s fantastic during a heated battle, both slicing it into thrilling snippets you have a chance to respond to and eliciting unblinking, wordless prayer that this turn, this turn will be the one in which your guys deal the deathblow to that Cylon Talon. But it’s boring when there isn’t much happening, and you have to watch all your ships slowly cross the screen for 15 seconds, click end turn, wait 15 seconds, click end turn, wait 15 seconds, and so on.
That said I only, er, remember the earlier levels of the campaign, which haven’t cranked the complexity up as far as it’ll go. Perhaps my memories of all those long, happy nights with Deadlock in 2005 will come back to me yet and I’ll recall that later levels rarely gave me a chance to breathe.
I may also yet remember whether or not much came of the sub-XCOMy between-mission colonial management elements, in which you can research and build new ships for your fleet, gather (or lose) income from the Colonies and recruit officers to boost this or that. I seem to recall feeling that they came across as rather plain, and just felt like marking time before the next big fight, but again – there’s this weird blankness where crystal-clear recollection of late-stage campaigns from 12 years ago should be.
What I do know is that 2005 me was delighted by Deadlock, determined that this was a true, the true Battlestar Galactica game even if the pace was uneven and everthing outside of combat felt a little barebones. 2017 me? 2017 me doesn’t think about BSG anymore. I’m pretty sure that, if Deadlock was released right about now rather than so many moons ago, I’d think it was a pretty solid, distinctive and mostly great-looking sci-fi strategy game that did its own thing rather than tried to be a poor man’s Homeworld.
Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock is available now for Windows PC, direct from the devs or via Steam.
04/10/2017 at 18:03 Tiax says:
I loved BSG from the beginning up to the very end.
There, I said it.
04/10/2017 at 18:17 rpenm says:
So say we all!
04/10/2017 at 19:43 RachelFarrell says:
I get paid over $95 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I’ve been doing…. Click Here And Start Work
04/10/2017 at 19:46 RachelFarrell says:
I get paid over 95 dollar per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k dollar a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I’ve been doing…. Click Here And Start Work
04/10/2017 at 20:30 h78 says:
Robots on a BSG thread… weirdly appropriate.
04/10/2017 at 20:11 indigochill says:
It is known!
04/10/2017 at 18:50 Vinraith says:
Good for you, I guess?
Personally, I thought the mini series and first season were fantastic, the second season was spotty, and everything after that was clear evidence that the creators never had any idea what they were doing to begin with. The whole thing is a tragic exercise in wasted potential, honestly.
04/10/2017 at 19:09 Scraphound says:
Good for you, I guess.
04/10/2017 at 20:13 Vandelay says:
So what if they were making up as they go along. Twin Peaks: The Return was clearly made up as they went along, not a follow up to any grand plans set in motion when they began writing the original series almost 30 years ago, but it is one of the greatest things that has been put to screen.
As for BSG, I enjoyed it from start to finish when I first watched it, although subsequent viewings I struggled even through the supposedly fantastic opening season, so I do wonder if it was ever as great as we initially thought. I only ever saw it all on DVD after it had finished and, although there were some moments where it certainly wobbled, I never felt that there was any major dip in quality. It always seemed to explore themes that were set up from the start and, silly robot montage aside, I never saw why the ending seemed to cause so much anger amongst people.
04/10/2017 at 20:59 Vinraith says:
Making it up as you go along is fine if you can actually come up with satisfying solutions to the puzzles you’ve created – not so much if you can’t.
04/10/2017 at 21:20 colw00t says:
“Black Market” was a bad episode but aside from that BSG was generally quite good. It was also a very daring show for its time and network. Making the heroes of the show into suicide bombers in the middle of the Bush Administration was quite a move.
04/10/2017 at 19:12 QSpec says:
What about the Watchtower? I actually said “what in the fuck” to my TV screen.
04/10/2017 at 18:38 NetharSpinos says:
Is Deadlock comparable in gameplay to Battlefleet Gothic: Armada?
04/10/2017 at 18:40 Creeping Death says:
“and most certaintly never diverted off into anything quasi-religious instead.”
I’ve never understood this complaint. The show had strong religious elements from the very beginning. To think anything otherwise is a case of very selective memory.
And I thought it ended well.
04/10/2017 at 19:04 arienette says:
True, but they started off as adding interesting depth to the world.
Then ended up as thinly veiled proselytizing. There’s a world of difference.
04/10/2017 at 21:21 colw00t says:
Yeah I’ve never understood this beef. From its very beginning, Battlestar was very clear that it was a show about religious conflict. Head Six spends entire episodes in the first season trying to convince Baltar to believe in God, and explicitly identifies herself as an angel.
04/10/2017 at 19:18 Mezzelune says:
Have you seen The Expanse, Alec? First sci-fi show I’ve really loved since Battlestar.
04/10/2017 at 19:35 Werthead says:
The Expanse is a stunning show, based on a very good series of novels. And definitely the spiritual heir to the good first couple of seasons of BSG (and far less likely to end in a confused Luddite message).
04/10/2017 at 19:41 ramirezfm says:
There are novels?! Damn. Where is my Kindle…
04/10/2017 at 19:51 Vinraith says:
I’m concerned it’s going to go off the rails when they get to the third book, just like the novels did. I’ve resisted getting involved in the TV series until I see how they handle the Melba problem.
Those concerns aside, Leviathan’s Wake is outstanding and anyone that enjoys sci fi would do well to give it a try.
04/10/2017 at 19:39 bit.bat says:
I really like it too! Watching season 2 at the moment, I hope its popular enough to keep on going (and that it stays good).
04/10/2017 at 19:50 causticnl says:
It is renewed for a season 3. so yay! and yeah it has one of the best zero-g spaceship combat I ever seen.
04/10/2017 at 20:22 snv says:
Even better than the simultaneous turns is pausable realtime, the actual best of both worlds, able to give you “the time and headspace to think tactically, and the sensory pay-off of a live dogfight” but you also do not have to click next turn again and again while no input is needed and usually can even speed up those phases.
04/10/2017 at 20:54 Baines says:
Simultaneous turns do have a particular gameplay/gamefeel advantage over pausable realtime. Simultaneous turns requires a commitment to actions which pausable realtime does not. (Whether you actually want that in your game varies by game and person.)
04/10/2017 at 21:35 Someoldguy says:
The advantage of simultaneous turns is that you know the AI is processing its turns the same way you are. It doesn’t have the advantage of updating its orders to huge numbers of units in milliseconds to respond to any action you do.
04/10/2017 at 20:27 h78 says:
Looks like a combination of Combat Mission and BSG Fleet Commander.
The latter was THE Homeworld Mod (jointly with SW Warlords) in 2008. Played it obsessively, tried to make models for it… so many memories!
It really nailed the aesthetics of pouring missiles/shellfire into massive lumbering warships.
04/10/2017 at 20:49 thekelvingreen says:
The board game is excellent. Give it a try if you haven’t already.
04/10/2017 at 21:22 colw00t says:
WEGO Turn Systems are the perfect strategy systems and it should be a crime for them to be as rare as they are.
04/10/2017 at 23:08 Syt says:
Funny. In my world the game came out shortly before the TV show was released in its entirety (funny, that) to build up hype. I’ve been binging on this new show thanks to getting interested through the game.
(I’ve tried to get into the show a few times in the past and kept bouncing off. The game made me try again and this time it clicked. Loving it!)
04/10/2017 at 23:16 Bobtree says:
The same developers made Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy.