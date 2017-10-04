Zim zam zoom! Forza Motorsport 7 released

Slam in your Top Gear Seriously Cool Driving Music CD, slip on your perforated suede driving gloves, and pull that lever no the other one you’ve made the lights go bright pull the one that makes the car do going, because Forza Motorsport 7 [official site] is now out for Windows 10. This is the first core game in Turn 10’s fancy racing series to properly come PC, chasing the cut-down Forza 6 Apex and open-world spin-off Horizon 3. It has many hundreds of cars, dozens of tracks, and silly costumes aplenty.
It does have a demo, if you fancy a crack.
The only driving I do these days is in Plunkbat, trying to run over fools and ramp over houses, so I have nothing much to add. Here is a Forza 7 video:
This latest Forza also brings irritating loot boxes to monetise things which were once simply standard options. Right now these boxes are only sold for the currency earned by playing, but Turn 10 confirmed to Ars Technica that a microtransaction currency is coming. Ars say they’re irritating even before monetisation hits anyway.
Forza Motorsport 7 is £49.99 on the Windows 10 Store. Yup, it’s only on Windows 10 through Microsoft’s own store, because that’s how Microsoft bring their Xbox One games to PC. While some Winton games have escaped these confines after a few months, I probably wouldn’t expect that from one of MS’s biggest games. This is one of those ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ games so that also gets you the game on Xbox One, and Oners who buy digitally get it on Windows 10 too.
On the technical side, do check the known issues list for potential problems. These include G-Sync being wonked with the latest Nvidia drivers, voice chat sometimes not working, potential crashes and freezing, and more. Turn 10 also say that they’ll remove the framerate cap in a future update. They have already started patching, popping the first out last night.
04/10/2017 at 13:15 SuicideKing says:
Eww.
04/10/2017 at 13:16 Syt says:
Loved the Forza series on 360.
Forza 7 might have been able to overcome my rejection of the Windows Store. However, the inclusion of lootboxes which contain cars and “mods” (race modifiers that let you earn more in game currency) and the prospect of adding a purchasable currency to buy more boxes have immediately soured me on the whole thing.
04/10/2017 at 13:30 OneEyeRed says:
I gave the demo high praise as it looked gorgeous and ran flawlessly for me. However, hiding the lootboxes until releasing the game was crappy. Lots of folks are extremely unhappy with the approach obviously and its a no purchase for me.
04/10/2017 at 13:41 int says:
Looks like cars wot go fast.
04/10/2017 at 15:20 SBLux says:
Only red cars go fast
04/10/2017 at 13:53 bob27 says:
“This is the first core game in Turn 10’s fancy racing series to properly come PC”
No, it’s coming to Windows 10, via the Windows Store. How is that ‘properly’ coming to PC?
04/10/2017 at 13:57 Alice O'Connor says:
Not even Windows for Workgroups support…!
04/10/2017 at 14:31 bob27 says:
When is as the last time you saw a game ‘properly’ released for PC that didn’t at least support Windows 7? No need to exaggerate with snark, this isn’t a PC release, it’s a Windows 10 release.
04/10/2017 at 13:59 Faldrath says:
While I really dislike the Windows Store, and Microsoft’s pricing policy, that’s a bit of a silly complaint. Before Forza 7, you couldn’t play Forza on any PC. Now you can. That’s all there is to it. Yeah, it’s not on Steam, it’s not DRM free, it’s not for all versions of Windows, it’s not on Linux, but it is on PC.
04/10/2017 at 14:30 bob27 says:
It has been released ‘properly’ on Windows 10, not for PC, I think there’s an important difference.
Sure it is now on PC and wasn’t before, but it’s not a ‘proper’ PC release. In fact if we want to be pedantic it’s an Xbox one release that windows 10 owners are able to play.
04/10/2017 at 14:42 Unclepauly says:
Winton isn’t pc. Got it. (I won’t internally explode(implode?)).
04/10/2017 at 14:22 vahnn says:
I overlooked Win 10 Store, I was willing to overlook lootcrates purchaseable with in-game credits, and even the stupid “mods” thing… I was even willing to overlook crates purchaseable with real-life cash… but combining real-life cash purchases with lootcrates that drop so-called “legendary” cars is where the line is drawn.
I really wanted to be into this game, as I absolutely loved Forza 2 and 3 in their day, and I love the glorious return of the auction house where you can buy and sell custom painted and tuned cars from other players. And cross-platform play is a HUGE deal, because PC racing communities tend to be small from the start, and only get smaller. This would extend the life of the game enormously.
Guess I’ll have to sit back and see how it pans out. Crates won’t be monetized at launch, but they have stated intent to monetize in the future. Enough public outrage from players could put the kibosh on that, but with a large part of the game’s community being console players, I’m sorry to say that I doubt that will happen.
Fingers crossed, though.
04/10/2017 at 14:42 StAUG says:
“…also brings irritating loot boxes to monetise things which were once simply standard options.”
Oh ok. Bye then. I guess I’ll wait for GT Sport on PS4.
04/10/2017 at 14:45 Stropp says:
I really enjoyed Forza on my XBox and XBox 360, but MS are selling this at 139.95 Australian dollars. I hate the way we get gouged on AAA game prices here in Oz. I’d be likely to buy it otherwise.
04/10/2017 at 15:53 Avioto says:
It’s not just Australia this time. The game is overpriced everywhere. If you want the PC version you’re paying 10 euros more than the physical Xbone version. Microsoft has lost their minds.
04/10/2017 at 14:46 Zerpherion says:
Windows Store + Loot boxes (kind of like Pay2Win or DLC to win).
Forget it.
04/10/2017 at 15:01 iRoN420 says:
I’ll try to be the voice of knowledge somewhat as I have the game and been playing it this last week. The loot boxes seem entirely optional and are bought with in game currency. Not to say they couldn’t just turn around and make it for real money but right now it isn’t.
04/10/2017 at 15:03 Faldrath says:
Eurogamer mentions that the plan is to probably do the same thing they did with Forza Horizon 3: to add a different currency purchaseable with real money. However, just as in Horizon, you would be able to hide such currency completely if you want.
04/10/2017 at 15:48 vahnn says:
But there are still cars only obtainable through random crates, many of which will be better than their non-crate counterparts.
04/10/2017 at 15:59 Faldrath says:
Isn’t it the same thing as in Horizon, though? There you can only get the “horizon edition” cars through that roulette thingie, and those were granted through normal play rather constantly.
04/10/2017 at 15:03 iRoN420 says:
Also I’m happy just to have Forza on PC. It looks great and runs great and is a lot of fun. The real criticism should be leveled at homogalmation. No longer can you pick a car for an event and install what you want and race it. Now there’s set limits in each division of cars and that makes SP a bit more restricting. There’s alway free play but not quite the same.
04/10/2017 at 15:53 vahnn says:
I actually like that. In previous titles you could ignore a lot of parts on your car and just slap in a huge engine and fat rear tires and stay within class limits. Nevermind carefully managing throttle and brake throughout a turn and taking the perfect line–just fumble through the corners and pass everyone on the straightaway every time. Conversely you could have S-class suspension and tires and just cruise through races at high speed without losing much speed at all.
04/10/2017 at 15:39 Thorrior says:
Regarding the loot boxes. Don’t know about future plans of Turn 10 but right now you can only buy them with ingame credits. The boxes contain mods, avatar cosmetics and can also contain cars. Nothing that you really need to enjoy the game.
04/10/2017 at 16:22 ColonelFlanders says:
It’s glorified, unregulated gambling. In titles available to kids. It’s despicable.
04/10/2017 at 17:11 Splyce says:
From the article:
“Right now these boxes are only sold for the currency earned by playing, but Turn 10 confirmed to Ars Technica that a microtransaction currency is coming.”
And what is this about “need” to enjoy the game? Does that mean they didn’t need to actually include the crates at all, nor the content within them? I don’t understand their purpose, then. Either include the content, or don’t. What is this about putting things in crates that makes a game better?
04/10/2017 at 17:37 Thorrior says:
There are different types of loot boxes. Some only contain mods. Mods will apply certain handicaps (e.g. less grip) when you activate them. But you will earn a bit more credits when you finish a race. In Forza 6 there were also booster mods (e.g. better braking). Not sure if there are such boosters in Forza 7. I haven’t seen any so far.
There are also mixed loot crates that contain cosmetics, badges, and even cars. Some cars or at least variants of cars seem to be only available through loot crates. I just bought such a mixed loot crate. It wasn’t really worth it. It was the most expensive crate which costs 300k credits and I got a car worth 180k in the regular car shop plus a rare mod. I was just curious what’s in there. Probably not gonna buy any more. Maybe much later when I own all cars that I can buy for credits (if I play the game long enough).
Maybe you don’t even need to buy them to get the cars that are only obtainable through crates when the marketplace goes live. In previous Forza games you could buy or sell cars, designs and setups through it.
Anyway, you don’t need any of these and the loot crates don’t take anything away from the game.
04/10/2017 at 15:51 Thorrior says:
Oh and by the way… nothing was cut from the game in favour of content only obtainable through loot boxes. The so called mods are not new, as Arstechnica writes. They were introduced with Forza 6. They give you the chance to earn more ingame money by applying a handicap. What is true is, that they removed the bonuses for turning off driving aids. But you still can earn more money when you change the drivatar difficulty level or change the race lengths (which is now to the series). Arstechnica is making a lot of fuss for nothing.
04/10/2017 at 15:58 KenTWOu says:
It seems like it runs really, really great on Vega.
04/10/2017 at 16:12 fish99 says:
From reading on reddit the game sounds quite buggy on PC, at least for some people, so I’m very hesitant to jump in, especially since I had some of those same issues with the demo (major stuttering in menus, noticeable stuttering in races, and it crashed).
04/10/2017 at 16:33 Thorrior says:
I haven’t had any issues so far. Didn’t try the demo, but the final game runs really well with everything on max in 1440p. Only thing I noticed yesterday, was that the framerate was going down after a rather long gaming session. It was okay after I restarted the game.
04/10/2017 at 17:28 fish99 says:
Well, the price just went up on amazon for the Play Anywhere version from £42 to £50, so given that I did have issues with the demo, it’s really not worth the risk.
I’ll get it after a few patches and maybe a little price drop.
04/10/2017 at 16:21 ColonelFlanders says:
Any publishers that includes loot boxes, glorifying gambling and marketing it at young people, in premium games no less, can fuck the fuck off. I don’t know how you live with yourselves, but you disgust me.
04/10/2017 at 16:32 Thorrior says:
That’s like saying Valve is glorifying terrorism and war because they released Counter Strike.
04/10/2017 at 16:59 ColonelFlanders says:
They are. Regardless, CS and GO are about those things, whereas Forza is a racing game, with disgusting gambling tactics disguised as some kind of unlock or progression system. Forza is not supposed to be a fee-2-pay gambling system, it’s supposed to be about racing, which involves cars going round tracks, NOT paying money to have a low percentage chance to get half of a thing that I could have unlocked if i played the game for a million hours. I’m sure you’ll come back with ‘oh the gambling part is completely optional bleh bleh’ and you’d be right. But in every other industry gambling is fucking well regulated, and with good reason: IT’S ADDICTIVE AND RUINS PEOPLE. I could almost(almost) accept these things in f2p games, but pay-to-earn? In a game i just paid 50 quid for? Fuck off. It’s just pure avarice, and it’s gross. When every game comes out with this slimy, slithery system in and becomes more and more insidious and hard to avoid, you’ll realize that the apologist attitude is not the way to go with this.
04/10/2017 at 17:56 Thorrior says:
You obviously don’t know the game. The loot crates are no principal game mechanic to do any progress. You do progress by racing and spending your ingame credits in the car shop. You also get cars by gaining new driver levels. The items in the loot crates are not necessary for progression, except maybe for some of the rare cars that are supposed to be in them. If a player wants to unlock everything possible in the game, then yes… he maybe have to buy loot crates then. But not for real money (unless you got plenty and don’t care too much).
And about gambling… yeah your’re right. It’s an addiction and can ruin people. I agree with that. But that has nothing to do with this game and it’s not how loot crates work in the game. Also when you’re worried the kids being attracted to gambling, is where the parents come into play. If they let their kids be educated by video games, then they’re doing something wrong. And maybe racing games aren’t the type of game you want your kids to play anyway, because Forza promotes ruthless behaviour in traffic.
04/10/2017 at 17:07 Splyce says:
I think that’s a wildly false equivalency. These are not items that simulate gambling, it’s not a virtual slot machine for funsies or a roulette wheel app that is running on totally imaginary currency. They will be selling for cash boxes that give random rewards, dangling top tier items like legendary cars, among other mundane items which used to be considered part of the game.
Your equivalency would be better made if Valve was in fact actually giving kids rifles and C4, because those would be as real as the gambling experience provided by these crates, and then, yes, they would be supporting/promoting/providing access to terrorism or war.
Loot crate games don’t “glorify” gambling in the abstract, as you claim here, but rather, actually provide the real thing. This isn’t “Professional Gambler Simulator 2018” that would glorify the lifestyle or whatever you’re suggesting.
Quite simply, if someone says “give me your money in exchange for a chance at getting a thing you want” and it is totally random, like a lottery, and you can’t even make a choice of what you’re trying to win, it’s little more than a manipulative cash grab.
04/10/2017 at 17:09 ColonelFlanders says:
I know you’re agreeing with my sentiment, and I hate to break it to you, but a lottery IS gambling. I mean it literally is gambling. It’s also a manipulative cash grab, but you’re if paying money out on a game of chance then it’s gambling, and it should bloody well be regulated like it is everywhere else.
04/10/2017 at 17:13 ColonelFlanders says:
Never mind, ignore me. I parsed your post very badly. You are correct :P