Have You Played… Xenon 2: Megablast

You know when your first experience of a genre is the one that defines it for you? As an 11 year old, Xenon 2 was shoot-em-ups, and I adored it. It was only years later that I learned how unliked it was.
Not on release, you understand. The Bitmap Bros. schmup received rave reviews, huge scores in the 90s, and was enormously celebrated… until you looked a bit closer. Times were tough in 1989 if you wanted your games to look pretty, and Xenon 2 looked very pretty. And sounded amazing, with music from the likes of Bomb The Bass. People got a little over-excited, perhaps. Once you got to the awkward words of the review they’d mention things like, “It’s a bit hard to see what’s going on,” and “The collision detection could be better”.
Months later, the wind came out of that. The very polite Amiga Format gave it an enormous 93% on release, but three short years later the CDTV port got a measly 32%. It didn’t age well, it seems.
But for me, at 11, it was fabulous. Those bubbles! The way that, er, I dunno, you shot stuff! The way it was the only schmup I’d ever played! And so it can never lose its shine for me, so long as I’ve the sense to never play it again.
04/10/2017 at 15:42 Stevostin says:
23% seems excessively negative. Console at the time were miles behind amiga in term of how nice it looked and sounded. And BTW much of the celebrated Shoot Em Up there were silly unfair. I had a NEC Coregraphx, king console for shooters, and an Amiga, and I doubt I played more legendary Gunhead that Xeno 2. Xenon 2 was beautiful, edgy and rrrreally not that bad of a game, with interesting powerups. But you did need the right joystick to play it for sure.
04/10/2017 at 15:43 LeiHarper says:
God, I loved this game so much. Getting every single cash bubble was such a challenge. To be able to get towards the end of the game with fully upgraded weapons…a cannon and a laser on each side along with the multi-shot drone to the rear was awesome. Basically to recreate the loadout you’d get by buying the short-lived “Super Nashwan Power” upgrade.
I think I only stopped playing it when Battle Squadron came out for the Amiga instead. If I recall correctly, Amiga Computing made the foolish error of giving Xenon 2 a 100% review so when the superior Battle Squadron was released they had to do something truly stupid and give Battle Squadron 108% or similar.
Good times. I miss my Amiga Shmup days…
04/10/2017 at 15:58 syndrome says:
Xenon 2 has likely come after Battle Squadron, also it has been much more pretty and engaging in almost every respect. For me, at least.
I liked Silkworm (1988) and SWIV (1991) as well.
04/10/2017 at 16:01 LeiHarper says:
Battle Squadron’s best feature was its two player co-op, that was something of a rarity in Shmups.
SWIV was great too. So many great Shmups on the Amiga…All those we mentioned, R-Type, Apidya, the list goes on…
04/10/2017 at 16:08 syndrome says:
True, I wasn’t into shmup coop until later, so I’ve disregarded that. Silkworm and SWIV were awesome in that regard!
Silkworm was basically side-scrolling SWIV, not many people know about it, sort of a prequel to SWIV. Even my mother played it. Now that seems almost impossible, like some sort of crazy alternate history.
04/10/2017 at 16:15 LeiHarper says:
IIRC SWIV was an acronym: “SilkWorm Is Vertical”.
SWIV was its direct sequel. Both games had a chopper and a jeep I think? I know Silkworm did but I can’t remember if SWIV was 2-player also.
04/10/2017 at 16:35 DuncUK says:
The true mark of a Xenon II grandmaster was near the end of the game to get a ship so heavily upgraded that the temporary upgrades afforded by ‘Super Nashwan Power’ were actually a downgrade on your normal loadout.
I do remember doing it although I can’t remember if I was using cheats. I like to think I wasn’t.
04/10/2017 at 15:44 Big Dunc says:
I wasn’t aware of the backlash against this – all I know is that I had this on the Atari ST and it was absolutely fantastic. The graphics, sound and music were way ahead of their time. This was how games looked like in them thar arcades!
04/10/2017 at 15:49 sonofsanta says:
Backlash what? Why? It was so lovely! Admittedly I was also an uncritical 8 year old playing this on my Amiga, but I loved the escalation of power you got from the power ups. And the music was amazing to my little ears.
04/10/2017 at 15:50 syndrome says:
I was ten at the time. Xenon 2 and Lemmings (a year later) were the first games that I observed up close, trying to decipher pixel art tricks. Xenon 2 was also the first game with fake “voiceovers” I’ve ever seen (the shopping alien was basically going blablabla with few sampled syllables, it was so effective and it still is). I remember I was fascinated with the possibilities, and with how imaginative developers were. Also, those bubbles and the general animation juiciness…
04/10/2017 at 15:56 LeiHarper says:
The Bitmap Brothers had some really great pixel art and a very interesting style. I remember that style went across many of their titles…Xenon 2, The Chaos Engine and Magic Pockets all come to mind.
Oh! And Speedball 2! How could I forget that?!
04/10/2017 at 16:01 syndrome says:
All faves!!
Bitmap Brothers were the best, along with Psygnosis.
04/10/2017 at 17:30 Risingson says:
I must add with my pink nostalgia shades that the best part of early vga 90s games is how every developer house had its own style. You can guess a game from Westwood, Silmariils, Bitmap Brothers or Titus just with a screenshot.
04/10/2017 at 16:09 SBLux says:
To all the DJ’s that think they’re the greatest, just stop look and listen ’cause you havent heard the latest…
04/10/2017 at 16:15 TotallyUseless says:
At first glance this reminds me of Tyrian 2000.
04/10/2017 at 16:55 KDR_11k says:
Probably had some influence on that. I believe The Last Eichhof was also based on Xenon 2.
04/10/2017 at 17:24 Risingson says:
And the father of both was R-type. And of that one, Salamander. Cronenbergian/Alien new flesh horror fits pretty well the shoot em up genre.
04/10/2017 at 16:16 genosse says:
Kim Justice released a nice history of the Bitmap Brothers a few days ago on youtube, and I recommend watching it.
For me, Xenon was always way too hard, even (or especially?) as a kid, but all Bitmap Brother’s games had this special kind of magic that made me play them again and again, despite failing.
Great sound, great graphics and very distinctive art direction. They could do magic with those 32 colors, seriously, everything oozed quality.
A game doesn’t age well on graphics alone though, which might explain the bad ratings three years later … Xenon was at it’s heart a very basic, hard and slow shooter that brought nothing new to the table. Today we might call it a tech-demo.
Anyway, for me Bitmap Brother’s games were as top notch as you could get on the Amiga, maybe together with Psygnosis’. You Brits did really good back then! ;)
04/10/2017 at 16:44 wcq says:
The Bitmap Bros. schmup received rave reviews…
John Walker, this unforgivable error has caused me to instantly and permanently lose all of the respect I had for you as a writer.
04/10/2017 at 16:52 KDR_11k says:
Can’t even claim that’s spontaneous German, even Germans know shoot’em up as a term. Though we insist on Jump’n’Run for platformers.
04/10/2017 at 16:51 KDR_11k says:
No, I only had a C64. Katakis and Into Oblivion were my two major shmup options. The former taught me the concept of weak points on bosses the hard way, with the latter I never even got to the first boss.
04/10/2017 at 17:22 Risingson says:
Again:
– Music was done by Tim “Bomb the Bass” Simenon. Based on the John Carpenter theme for “Assault on Precinct 13”. You can find it in Spotify and all the Amiga cenobytes will tell you that the Amiga one sounds better. Hell, for them even Mozart sounds better in a 4 track mod.
– Collision detection in this game is CRAP. If you don’t want to play it look in a youtube. I mean, that’s unbelievable.
– Power ups were way cool.
– The best way to play the game is just cheating. Which kind of validates the “please let me play without difficulty” theme, and this is getting too rollercoasty for me now.
04/10/2017 at 17:30 MrAgmoore says:
I would have been 14 years old when the game came out. I played it on a PC ( my friend’s dad was a computer programmer ). I liked the music and everything with digitized speech was exciting back then. The shop mechanic was unusual.
I thought that the raw shmup experience was basic, dated and inferior to previous shmups ( something like Lightforce on the C64 (released 1986) was vastly superior ).
I really disliked dead-ending on the architecture and having to slowly fly backwards. My takeaway was that the game was overhyped. At that age, I had played arcade quality shoot-em-ups like Tiger Heli (released 1985) and Twin Cobra (released 1987). Only a year later, Thunderforce 3 would come out on the Sega Genesis.
If you were 11, too young to have played in the arcades and missed out on the 8 bit microcomputer era, I can totally see why / how this game would have impacted on you. The Atari ST / Amiga versions would have been higher quality than a PC back then.
04/10/2017 at 17:44 cpy says:
Well I still wonder what was the name of the game that look liked silkworm but was in sort of WW2 environment where you shoot war trains and you were a plane i think?