Build a robocop in Jydge, out now

Judge Dredd-style judicial drubbings are doled out in Jydge [official site], a new top-down shooter from the makers of Crimsonland. It is the future and everything is terrible, y’see, so robocops are sent out on dangerous missions. Expect to grab evidence, execute perps, and poke around at a customisation system that sounds pretty interesting. Both Jydges (I assume their designer sneezed while typing their name) and their guns have loads of slots for tools and powers, letting them be giant, be teensy, run through walls, go invisible, turn on the persuadertron, explode things, electrozap perps… it’s the future of law enforcement.

While developers 10tons recently went roguelikelike for Neon Chrome, they stress that Jydge’s missions are handcrafted. That’s what I think I’d prefer for a game like this, and I suppose the customisation doodads can create plenty of opportunities for strange and surprising scenarios.

These Jydges seem more ED-209 than Murphy, more Dredd than Anderson – they’re absolutely baddies too. But futurecrime demands futurejustice and in we go.

Jydge is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux on Steam. It costs costs £8.79/€11.99/$11.99, which includes a 20% launch discount – and folks who own Neon Chrome get an extra 20% off.