Microsoft’s cheaper, lower-spec VR initiative Mixed Reality launches October 17th

Arriving late to virtual reality, Microsoft have rebranded it Windows Mixed Reality et voila, the revolution will begin anew on October 17th. Microsoft have announced that Mixed Reality support will hit Windows 10 in the Fall Creators Update on that day, launching their VR initiative alongside headsets from several companies. Windows Mixed Reality is a term that supposedly will one day encompass both virtual reality and augmented reality (where cyberbits interact with the real world before our eyes), but the launch lineup is all VR headsets starting around £250. They’re not regular cybergoggs, mind, bearing lower system requirements and including built-in sensors that mean you don’t need to set up external sensors for motion controllers. And it’s named Mixed Reality, so it’s clearly different.
Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will have goggs for the October 17th launch, and Samsung will launch theirs in November. See the lineup this-a-way. Control-wise, MR goggs pack motion control wands (not necessarily included with all models) or Xbox One pads work. The Verge have tried on some of the goggs, if you’re curious what they’re like.
And… Mixed Reality is VR? They’re VR goggles doing those VR things but built to support lower-spec PCs. (If you have the sandmuscle, mind, your PC might qualify for Windows Mixed Reality Ultra status, which makes this confusing name even worse.) MR goggs will work with SteamVR games, meaning a fair library is already available. Check out what our Alec considers the best VR games to get an idea.
The makers of Halo have made a little free doodad named Halo Recruit to dip their toes into the MR cyberwaters too. “Let’s be clear, this isn’t a game or even a part of a game,” 343 Industries say, “it is a light introduction to the world of Halo and some of its most iconic characters… oh, and its weapons and maybe a Warthog. The point is, it was a chance for us to start to play with Microsoft’s amazing new technology…”
Microsoft have also bought the cyberspace social zone AltspaceVR, which launched in 2016 but ran out of money and was shutting down until Microsoft stepped in. Microsoft have also whipped together Cliff House, a
VR MR environment which takes the convenience of your Windows desktop and scatters it across a cyberhouse for your inconvenience. You can see that from 9:20 in this demo from yesterday’s event:
What about actual mixed reality that combines the real world with cyber, the technology we know as augmented reality? Microsoft are still working on their HoloLens visor, but the idea is a fair way away from a consumer release. AR is also making a comeback on pocket telephones thanks to Apple’s new ARkit.
04/10/2017 at 17:07 ResonanceCascade says:
“Let’s be clear, this isn’t a game or even a part of a game,” 343 Industries say, “it is a light introduction to the world of Halo and some of its most iconic characters… oh, and its weapons and maybe a Warthog. The point is, it was a chance for us to start to play with Microsoft’s amazing new technology…”
Going in for the hard sell on this, I see. Seriously, that is the most deflated piece of marketing I’ve ever seen.
At any rate, I’m glad that this technology is getting cheaper and more accessible. Hopefully the bubble doesn’t burst before it catches on. VR really is worth pursuing.
04/10/2017 at 18:41 davethejuggler says:
I mean, that’s kinda refreshing rather than promising the world and then releasing a 20 minute “experience”.
04/10/2017 at 19:03 ResonanceCascade says:
Absolutely. But if you’re going to leverage your most valuable gaming IP just to make something barely worth a shrug, I have to wonder what the point of making it at all was. It’s certainly not going to sell a single unit of the hardware.
Does Microsoft have any commitment to this thing, or are they just throwing it at the wall to see if it sticks?
04/10/2017 at 19:51 RachelFarrell says:
04/10/2017 at 17:09 Phil Culliton says:
I’ve got the HP dev kit (such as it is) and it’s quite nice. Still waiting on integration with SteamVR, though. Best thing about it? Works pretty well on low-spec machines AFAICT – that’s what’s got me excited, frankly.
04/10/2017 at 17:10 Stone_Crow says:
Glad to see the price point and making VR/MR more accessible, but getting a bit of a Zune Player feeling.
04/10/2017 at 17:11 Aerothorn says:
Given that the Zune HD is the best MP3 player ever made, I hope that is the case.
04/10/2017 at 17:17 Stone_Crow says:
You hope it will be a technically superior product that will ultimately fail? Erm. OK. Good for you?
…anyhow, the inside-out tracking is exciting.So that’s progress.
04/10/2017 at 17:43 GreetingsEarthling says:
Naw, this is exactly what VR needs – a spec that multiple manufacturers compete to realize. Don’t get me wrong, we also need innovation in input, spatial recognition etc., so I hope Oculus is still competitive. But with Minecraft as a reason to buy, I have no doubt that at least 2 manufacturers will emerge successful this year with Windows “MR” aka VR.
04/10/2017 at 19:13 mattevansc3 says:
Don’t put any money on Oculus innovating in this area. Facebook bought them for a reason and that reason isn’t gaming. Facebook is going down a similar route as Microsoft but they want it to be independent of additional hardware such as phones and PCs.
04/10/2017 at 17:10 Aerothorn says:
Well, this is disappointing. Hololens looked legit cool and (unlike VR) would have a lot of practical applications (albeit also shoot us further towards a terrifying cyberpunk future). This sort of branding nonsense is just going to confuse people when/if Hololens actually launches.
04/10/2017 at 19:10 mattevansc3 says:
It is and isn’t. RPS is a niche interest site so when you are looking at it through the lens of PC gaming it doesn’t make sense to not just call it VR.
Two of Microsoft’s biggest competitors in the consumer space are Apple and Google and they are heavily pushing Augmented Reality (AR) not VR.
Microsoft has acknowledged that AR is the next big thing but if it put its current focus purely on VR it would lose ground to Apple and Google. Microsoft has very recent and painful memories of what happens when they concede ground to those two companies.
Microsoft is also using the same technology between AR and VR so its effectively one platform. All of the OEM partners releasing VR headsets should be able to release AR headsets once the technology has matured enough.
In the end Microsoft can either yet and have separate conversations around VR and AR or just like it has done now, roll it into one and called it by a singular term.
04/10/2017 at 18:25 Stevostin says:
I’ve read the whole piece and I have no idea how this is relevant for use PC gamers compared to say HTC Vive or Occulus.
04/10/2017 at 19:05 cablechip says:
pros: higher resolution, lower price points, reduced lower end requirements, no need for external sensors.
cons: worse motion tracking, lower FOV and LCDs instead of OLED in four of the five MR headsets.
04/10/2017 at 19:46 mattevansc3 says:
For the exact same reasons articles about the GeForce 1060 are relevant or articles about i5 CPU’s.
The Vive is a £400+ headset that requires a £600+ GPU. It’s an item that restricts its userbase by being prohibitively expensive. Small userbases don’t generate enough revenue to sustain software developers and they won’t invest in the tech.
TL;DR – Reducing the barrier to entry will increase the market and should lead to more games for Vive and Oculus owners.
04/10/2017 at 18:36 skyturnedred says:
While I myself have pretty much zero interest in VR gaming, it’s always good to have more competition.
04/10/2017 at 18:48 Solidstate89 says:
I’m actually pretty happy to see these cheaper sets coming out and all built around a single standard as well. I really have little interest in VR for gaming (at least at the moment, maybe things will change) but the idea of these “social” rooms that I’ve seen look really cool. Especially those movie theater ones where you can watch your own media collection in a giant theater-style environment.
Stuff like that seems really interesting and you don’t need a bleeding edge unit like a Rift or Vive to experience that.