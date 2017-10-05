40 people are playing Europa Universalis IV together in a real castle

Hello from Poland, where I am currently living in a castle with forty angry strategy gamers. The castle is Zamek Czocha, a 13th century fortress that has been occupied more times than an airport toilet cubicle. This week its invaders are the Grandest LAN Party, a giant multiplayer match of historical strategy game Europa Universalis IV [official site]. This is normally a game of slow and ponderous decisions on a big map of the world, but in this castle it also involves four days of clambering through secret chambers and crossing high balconies to talk to the representative of Norway about an underhanded alliance with Moldavia.
It’s something between a LAN and a LARP. Approximately forty players are sleeping in the castle’s quarters (normally a swish hotel) and manning computers in various rooms – the library, the knight’s hall, the “French room”. They settle disagreements in the old-fashioned manner of national posturing and war-mongering. There are Indian countries and European ones, Japanese states and Irish ones. It’s not just one person at each computer, though, there’s teamwork involved. Only one person need sit at the computer itself, while others on the same team skulk around passing information and engaging in diplomatic acts such as dropping half-full glasses of beer on the beautiful hardwood floor and apologising profusely. Here’s an advert for the Paradox-sanctioned event.
That’s perhaps a little more dramatic than the real thing, but there is still a lot of power struggling from what I’ve seen so far. And a great humour to it. One team has just seized the region of Westphalia in Germany and renamed it “West Philidelphia”. The benefit of being physically close to your allies is also real. For instance, if the three young men controlling the nation of Brunswick need to cut a quick deal with someone from Milan, they can send one of their boys across the knight’s hall balcony, through the “English room”, down the stoney steps of a secret passageway, and into the cavernous arches of the “Polish room”, where the Milanese representatives might already be talking, somewhat disconcertingly, to the Pomeranian ambassador. They can also, if they wish, wave down a monk (one of the organiser’s “servants”) and send a scroll with a message.
Then there are the idiosyncrasies of the game itself to consider. While writing this, the Reformation has broken out across Europe, meaning that the closeknit formation of German, French and Italian players may soon be tested. Meanwhile, across the globe (two rooms away) three teams share rule in India and they have just discovered the joy of colonising other faraway nations. As a non-player I am privy to a worldwide view. One of the organisers, who is himself playing as Saxony, has just sat down to inform me that the Indians are far ahead in terms of technology while the “backwards European savages” cannot even see India on their maps of the world (although there is also a huge map projected onto the floor in one of the halls, for all to inspect). Europe will soon be swamped, he says, by the colour blue – the spreading influence of Protestantism.
I’ll have a full report of the conflicts that erupt during the course of the game, but you’ll have to wait until next week for that. The multiplayer match is set to be a centuries-long period stretching from the early 1400s to the 1800s, and will take four days of playing in real time, each day containing 14 hours of skulduggery and army management. I would call it gruelling, if it weren’t for the kitchen that constantly serves beer and buns, and the four tranquil castle cats which roam around offering comfort despite each of them being named after notorious communists. I have come to regard Lenin as my favourite.
Like I say, I’ll bring you a bigger write-up of this ridiculous situation soon. But for now, I must go. Morocco has just entered the game.
05/10/2017 at 13:09 Eraysor says:
Now we just need the crew of the ISS to play Stellaris
05/10/2017 at 16:50 SuicideKing says:
Hahaha! That would be fun indeed!
05/10/2017 at 13:20 mukuste says:
Brilliant idea. Also reminds me of the single real-life game of Diplomacy I’ve ever played, which was quite something.
05/10/2017 at 13:24 Technotica says:
I wonder in what setting they’d play Hearts of Iron IV…
05/10/2017 at 14:41 Kollega says:
Obviously a flak tower or a bunker system of some persuasion?
05/10/2017 at 14:41 EvilMonkeyPL says:
Plenty of WWII german bunkers still about in Poland. Soviets couldn’t blow them up from the inside, trying to get at them from the outside proved pointless. One in my city is now a modern art gallery and has a lovely cafe on the roof, provinding a nice view.
05/10/2017 at 17:29 Landiss says:
Oh really? Where’s that? Sounds really nice.
05/10/2017 at 15:30 phuzz says:
I saw this the other day, well, I actually saw a different one, it turns out there’s more than one mod adding Jeremy Corbyn into Hearts of Iron IV.
Ah PC gaming.
05/10/2017 at 13:24 AutonomyLost says:
That’s a great story. Also, I love Poland forever because Skervesen.
05/10/2017 at 13:33 NaShav says:
“i have come to regard Lenin as my favourite”
…And in the game ?!
05/10/2017 at 13:58 Risingson says:
One half of my thoughts think that if they can afford it, let people enjoy things.
The other half is showing a bit of concern on how colonialism, oppresion and just violence from the empires is just now something pop that can be easily enjoyed by people lucky enough that they can see that in the distance as something to laugh at.
But just let people enjoy things, replies the first half again.
05/10/2017 at 14:02 Qazinsky says:
Not gonna lie, I really thought the first picture and even the still of the video was from some game before I read closer.
Nature sure got some nice vibrant colors in Poland.
05/10/2017 at 14:52 Umama says:
Yes it definitely looks a lot like Witcher 3. I guess you could say it has a touch of Polish polish to it.
05/10/2017 at 14:51 takfar says:
Nothing to add. Just came in to say this is awesome.
Also, “Pomeranian ambassador” makes me think of dogs in high positions of power.
05/10/2017 at 14:57 zaldar says:
Oh man how much did you have to pay to get involved in this??? This would have been great. Can we get someone to do this with civilization but over the in the states where I might be able to afford to join in?
05/10/2017 at 15:20 Dogshevik says:
799 €.
05/10/2017 at 16:17 EvilMonkeyPL says:
I remember it being more than that. Did they discount it last-minute or something?
05/10/2017 at 15:19 satan says:
Damn it, this is awesome.
05/10/2017 at 15:22 Harlander says:
It’s like a cross between a LAN party and one of those megagames where you’re all a different country in an XCOM scenario. Sounds great
05/10/2017 at 15:25 Dogshevik says:
Quite the idea, but I have my doubts regarding the organization. A whole campaign in 4 days? That is not a pleasant game and it allows only a fraction of the possibilities that would make the format so great. I´d say this needs a week at least and even then the people would come back from the event weary in mind and body. But 4 days seems like sacrifizing the players´ wellbeing for our entertainment.
Also, I predict there will be tears.
05/10/2017 at 16:14 Neurotic says:
Do visit Wrocław whilst you’re there, if you haven’t already. And if you ever make it as far east as Kraków (say, for Digital Dragons), give me a shout and I’ll show you around. :)
05/10/2017 at 18:07 morganjah says:
SO which combination of the 300 DLC’s are they using?