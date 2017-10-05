Overwatch tweaking Mercy’s Resurrection again

Mercy, the angelic medic of Overwatch [official site], will likely soon have her newfound powers of resurrection a little less godlike. Demigodlike, perhaps? Raising the dead will surely always be supernatural at bare minimum. But after turning Mercy’s Resurrection skill from her Ultimate into a regular one, giving her a huge buff, she might be a little too powerful. So Blizzard have fired up the test servers with a crucial tweak to how Resurrection works in combination with her Valkyrie skill.
Valkyrie is Mercy’s new Ultimate, added to replace Resurrection, and it temporarily gives an array of buffs which include instantly taking Resurrection off cooldown and reducing Resurrection’s cooldown time to 10 seconds. The potential tweak to Valkyrie, now live on the test server, is simple:
- No longer resets or lowers Resurrection’s cooldown. Instead it now doubles Resurrection’s range
Valkyrie will still give Mercy the other benefits — faster movement, a blappier gun, longer range, and all that — but Resurrection won’t be quite so strong. Or it’ll be differently strong? The reason it’s on the test server is so Blizzard can see.
Blizzard might well tweak this change or scrap it entirely before it even hits the live servers, mind. That’s test servers for you. If they do move ahead with this plan, we don’t yet know when that would be.
Have your games been plagued by angels since Mercy’s rework, gang?
05/10/2017 at 18:52 FeloniousMonk says:
I don’t really like her either way. Her previous ult made for some really goofy strategy, most famously the “hide until everyone dies” ultra-rez which discouraged active play. Her new ult is harder to manage, and that’s good, but man, there’s a lot of crap being flung around when she does a solitary rez – everyone thinks THEY should be the one she picks up, even if she’s got to dash halfway across the map to do it. So the amount of in-game toxicity per Mercy has definitely gone up since the last patch. I was never a Mercy main – I just don’t have the patience for it – but I’ve been happy to see a Lucio or Ana on my squad because I know there won’t be nearly as much complaining.
05/10/2017 at 19:51 FurryLippedSquid says:
Boobs.
I mean you just can’t help it. I thought Blizzard were trying to tone down that sort of stuff?
05/10/2017 at 20:01 FeloniousMonk says:
Funny that you point this out. Yes, in the above picture there is a lot of boobage, but I’ve caught myself thinking that Blizzard has indeed toned down the boobage – nobody in OW is particularly top heavy – but then the hip to waist ratio/obsession with skintight butts has just gone bonkers. Widowmaker, Tracer, Symmetra, Mercy, they all have these butts that are like three times the width of their shoulders. It’s probably most egregious on Widowmaker, but noticeable on everyone. I read something last week about how Tracer’s buttcleft is many times deeper than a normal person and she probably wouldn’t be able to walk in real life.
The fact that I read such an article and that such an article exists at all should be considered with a certain measure of concern.
05/10/2017 at 20:49 Excors says:
The new heroes are even worse – just look at Orisa’s hip-to-waist ratio. And to make it doubly bad she’s got two pairs of hips.
05/10/2017 at 20:49 Arathain says:
Blizzard are still designing attractive female characters. As the sort of person who complains at excessive male-gaze eye candy depictions of women in games I’m mostly comfortable with how Blizzard are doing right now, for a couple of reasons:
Firstly, there’s plenty of diversity. You have female characters in revealing clothes, but also practically dressed female characters and a range in between, while doing a bit better with a range of body types. See the range from Widowmaker through Tracer to Zarya and Mei. It helps that they have learned to avoid creepy body-hugging camera work in cut scenes since Kerrigan in Heart of the Swarm.
Secondly, male characters, who are always more diverse in body types, are sometimes also allowed to be eye-candy. See Hanzo and lifeguard McCree, but also the summer Tychus skin for Heroes of the Storm.
It’s not a problem in itself to have sexy female characters. As is pointed out in all of these debates, sexy is fine and shaming anybody for wanting to enjoy sexiness isn’t. But when sexy women predominate, or where there aren’t other good options, or where the portrayal is highly objectifying, then we have problems.
Blizzard aren’t perfect, and reasonable people can disagree on how well they’re doing, but they’re making an effort that is meeting with some success and I appreciate that.
05/10/2017 at 19:52 Don Reba says:
I only play OW on free weekends and main Mercy and Ana. The changes definitely did feel like a big buff.
05/10/2017 at 19:56 mitrovarr says:
I really hated this last update. Mercy completely and overwhelmingly overshadowed every other healer, and got up to a nearly 100% competitive pick rate. It’s such a completely unbalanced mess that I kind of gave up on Overwatch’s balance team entirely and started into another team-based hero shooter.
The amount of hostility in their forum right now is staggering, between Mercy players trying to defend their ridiculously overpowered state and everyone else trying to tear it down. It’s a huge fiasco.