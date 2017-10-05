Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition bringing new modes & moves free in January

Capcom today announced Street Fighter V [official site] will get new modes and V-Trigger moves in January with the launch of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and- wait wait wait. Capcom had promised that Street Fighter V would not receive a squillion incompatible standalone editions, as past games in the fighting game series have, and they meant it. Arcade Edition’s new bits will come in a free update for all SFV players, and the Fancy Name mostly means SFV is getting a new release for new players which includes instant unlocks of its first two seasons of extra characters. Everyone can still punch everyone. No one need buy anything new.

So! The Arcade Edition update is due on January 16th, 2018. It’ll add a new V-Trigger move for each character, a new user interface, a gallery, Arcade Mode, and Extra Battle Mode. Capcom explain how those two will work:

“In the upcoming Arcade Mode, players can reminisce in the Street Fighter series history as they celebrate the last 30 years of the multi-million selling franchise. Choose from six different paths and compete in matches against CPU opponents to reveal unique endings based on player performance. In Extra Battle Mode, a new series of time exclusive challenges will be available for players to use their Fight Money for the chance to receive an exclusive premium outfit each month. Complete all four challenges each month and receive a special premium costume exclusive to this mode.”

Capcom also say they’re planning new challenges and other bits “throughout 2018 and beyond”.

As for the Arcade Edition as a new product, that’s mainly for people who don’t own SFV at all. It’ll cost $39.99 and include the base game as well as instant unlocks of the first two seasons of extra characters. One last character is still due for season two, by the way.