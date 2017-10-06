N64-y platformer throwback A Hat In Time is now out

Hats are brilliant. I primarily use them to disguise my massive fivehead, for instance, but hats can also bless their wearers with amazing powers. At least they can in A Hat in Time [official site], Gears for Breakfast’s crowdfunded N64-style collectathon platformer. Hats that blow stuff up, hats that let you gaze into other dimensions — is there anything they can’t do? A Hat in Time is out now.

In A Hat in Time, you’ll control Hat Kid, a wee spacefaring girl whose journey comes to an unplanned stop when her fuel gets scattered across a planet. Gathering up all of that fuel again will require some hat magic, of course, as well as a liberal dose of climbing, clambering and jumping around.

The quest for fuel will send Hat Kid through seven areas, each with their own neat hooks. On the Owl Express, for example, Hat Kid will need to interrogate her fellow passengers to solve a murder, much like a tiny Poirot in a top hat. In another area, she becomes a band marshall. And in another, she’ll need to sneak through a studio run by birds.

During the Kickstarter, Gear for Breakfast added a co-op stretch goal, which was surpassed, and in June last year announced that the game would launch with co-op. Unfortunately, it hasn’t. According to the developer, it will be added in a post-release update. It has launched with full modding support, however, which is a nice surprise.

Here’s what you’ll be able to mod:

-Full level editor

-Full script access

-Full Steam Workshop support

-Add a hat

-Add two hats

-Add a lot of hats

-Add new chapters

-Add new enemies

-Make a game inside a game

-Make a game inside a game, that is inside a game

So pretty much everything.

A Hat in Time was one of the first seven games in Humble’s publishing portfolio in February as it launched its plan to be more than just a shop. It’s available now from GOG, the Humble Store, and Steam for £22.99/€27.99/$29.99.