Assassin’s Creed Origins system requirements leap out

Seeing as Assassin’s Creed took a year out between Syndicate and Assassin’s Creed Origins [official site], will your PC need to hurdle an extra year’s tech to play this new one? Nope! Ubisoft have confirmed the system requirements, and they’re the same as Syndicate demanded. Ubi also gab about PC technobits including making a proper go of keyboard and mouse controls, a built-in benchmarking tool, and options for dynamic resolution scaling to keep framerates stable (or not, if you don’t want it).
The PC version was “developed in parallel with all the other versions by the main team in Montreal, in collaboration with our PC-dedicated team in Ubisoft Kiev”, producer Jose Araiza said in the announcement, “making PC and mouse-and-keyboard controls a full part of the equation from the get-go.” Anyway, the specs:
Minimum configuration
Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent
Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
System RAM: 6GB
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Ubisoft say such a system will run Origins at 720p resolution with the lowest quality graphics settings. Technically playable.
Recommended configuration
Processor: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz
Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
System RAM: 8GB
That’ll run Origins in 1080p at Highest settings. If your PC is faster than that, if you’ve filled its guts with so much silicon that sand dunes are forming beneath the fans, it will be able to run Origins in higher resolutions at faster framerates. It does also support supersampling, the option to make it render in a higher resolution than your screen supports then downsizing it to look mighty smooth.
Or, on the flipside, the resolution multiplier option will let folks with slower PCs upscale the game to fit their native resolution. Or the game can automatically downscale its internal render resolution, making it less pretty at times but keeping a steady framerate. Ubi explain:
“As on other platforms, Assassin’s Creed Origins on PC uses a technology called Dynamic Resolution Rendering that adjusts the resolution on the fly to ensure a framerate as close as possible to the targeted one – in most cases it’s totally invisible for the user. On PC, On PC, players can actually choose what baseline framerate they want to target: 30, 45, or 60 fps. They can also select their maximum framerate between 30, 45, 60, or 90 fps, or decide to completely uncap it.”
Yes, Ubi’s PC FAQ makes clear, it is possible to disable this if you want.
Clearing up some other odds and ends… multi-card SLI & CrossfireX support “might” be added after launch, it will support 21:9 resolutions, it won’t use DirectX 12, it will have field of view options, and it will let players rebind keyboard and mouse and gamepad controls.
Assassin’s Creed Origins really will launch for PC on October 27th, Ubi say. Maybe they actually will skip the traditional short-notice PC delay this time.
06/10/2017 at 12:00 oliseo says:
Someone should remind Ubisoft of the minimum requirements of a good plot and storyline.
06/10/2017 at 12:16 Glacious says:
Top class caption ahoy!
I have liked what SquareEnix has done with their PC settings options for the last few years so it’s good to see Ubisoft following suit.
06/10/2017 at 12:36 Jokerme says:
As is the tradition it will be broken on launch and will be lacking a lot of content that will come as DLC later on. Waiting a year for the complete edition at the quarter of its release price sounds reasonable for this game.
06/10/2017 at 13:03 Risingson says:
This looks to me like they will try to add a lot of little computer people wandering in the cities.
06/10/2017 at 13:16 AutonomyLost says:
Ubisoft has been great about implementing 21:9 at launch for a while now, so that’s good to hear. I’m positive I’ll pick this one up but will most likely be waiting awhile, as there are just too many solid games to play at the moment.
Thanks for the info, Alice.
06/10/2017 at 16:51 phuzz says:
I’ve been surprised how many games work fine in 21:9 to be honest.
Ok, it’s only been a few months, but so far the only game that I’ve had problems with is MGS:V (which requires a patch and running a little program before you open the game).
06/10/2017 at 13:55 Qazinsky says:
I dunno, still looks like a better gaming mouse than a trackball.
06/10/2017 at 15:24 Ragnar says:
Dynamic resolution rendering sounds awesome for those of us without Gsync/FreeSync monitors, and I hope more studios embrace it on PC. We’ve gotten games to look good, now let’s get them to feel smooth.
06/10/2017 at 16:09 SuicideKing says:
“or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz”
This always makes me doubt the requirement for a i7 3770. Also, no Ryzen? I’m surprised, saying “Ivy Bridge or Ryzen” makes way more sense.
06/10/2017 at 17:53 MacPoedel says:
The pc version of Assassin’s Creed Origins was playable on Gameforce 2017 last week (in Belgium). I had a go with it, and it didn’t feel smooth at all. I don’t know what system it was running on, so either they were showing it on very mediocre systems, or the build still needs optimizing (maybe also a few months old). The latter is quite likely, and optimizing happens near the end of development, so it’s still possible it won’t be as bad, but the release is very near, and previous experiences with this series don’t give much hope. Let’s hope Ubi shows me wrong.
What I did like about their stand was that it was very easy to pick up a controller and play for a bit. Compared to the endless queue and huge secrecy surrounding CoD WW2, Ubi was way more welcoming. I also liked the Warner stand for Shadow of War, with a short queue, but the monitors were set up so the others waiting behind me could see how much I sucked at it (I’m quite good at the Arkham style fighting but of course I had a stealth mission and another mounted on some kind of fire-breathing wannabe dragon).