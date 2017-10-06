Divinity: Original Sin 2 summons big patch

Larian have launched a honking great update for Divinity: Original Sin 2 [official site], now glurping down datapipes to a game near you. It’s a cracking RPG, our Adam’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 review will tell you, though the many moving parts that make it so much fun to mess about with have inevitably left a few little glitches. Today’s patch brings bug fixes, a few prettied-up UI bits, and some balance changes including making Bone Widow less powerful.
As big issues get stamped out, I hope all that’s left for future patches is weird edge cases that make patch notes silly fun reading in themselves. These I’ve picked out hint at some of the promise:
- Spider legs now correctly prevent player from getting Webbed
- Reduced Chicken form running distance to 6 meters
- Fixed melee and rogue archetypes ignoring characters with Stench talent
- Voidwoken chicken should not be able to absorb source points
- Fixed crash if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed
- Fixed creating water on top of electrified cursed blood: now leaves electrified water
I suppose you’ll probably want to read version 3.0.146.559’s full patch notes to see everything that changed.
I do enjoy the mental exercise of imagining a game backwards from patch notes. Using information divined from the errors and oddities removed from a game, what would you imagine it to be? Patch notes can capture the spirit of a game in a fun and surprising way, especially in games with complex interweaving systems. A big enough Dwarf Fortress patch could fuel years of wildly different games.
06/10/2017 at 16:04 Bull0 says:
>Fixed crash if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed
Pure poetry
06/10/2017 at 16:08 subdog says:
Sounds like perfect fodder for @theStrangeLog twitter.
06/10/2017 at 17:52 Ghostwise says:
The account hasn’t been too active lately, though.
06/10/2017 at 16:11 Aerothorn says:
“Reduced survivability and base damage of Bone Widow.”
Well, I just cast this for the first time last night. Glad I got to see it in all its terrifying glory before it got patched.
06/10/2017 at 16:33 Auldman says:
Same here! Cast it last night in that glorious fight with Jonathan and the Oil/Fire Slugs and it was a massive help in taking those out so…drat!!
06/10/2017 at 17:51 DarkFenix says:
Considering how absurdly powerful the incarnate is, it’s confusing that they’ve gone round making sure all the other summoned creatures are completely worthless. Bone widow was the topic of many a discussion on the forum about whether it or the incarnate was better, never coming to a solid conclusion, that’s how all the summons should be in my opinion.
06/10/2017 at 16:59 AutonomyLost says:
I began running into a HARD crash but with this game last week and have been putting off playing it until I can do so with no anxiety. Hopefully this patch will do the trick, as I love what I’ve experienced (which is about three hours) so far.
06/10/2017 at 17:55 SP1041TKE says:
Damnit, ruptured chicken was my go to strategy. Built my party around it.