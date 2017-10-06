Divinity: Original Sin 2 summons big patch

Larian have launched a honking great update for Divinity: Original Sin 2 [official site], now glurping down datapipes to a game near you. It’s a cracking RPG, our Adam’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 review will tell you, though the many moving parts that make it so much fun to mess about with have inevitably left a few little glitches. Today’s patch brings bug fixes, a few prettied-up UI bits, and some balance changes including making Bone Widow less powerful.

As big issues get stamped out, I hope all that’s left for future patches is weird edge cases that make patch notes silly fun reading in themselves. These I’ve picked out hint at some of the promise:

Spider legs now correctly prevent player from getting Webbed

Reduced Chicken form running distance to 6 meters

Fixed melee and rogue archetypes ignoring characters with Stench talent

Voidwoken chicken should not be able to absorb source points

Fixed crash if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed

Fixed creating water on top of electrified cursed blood: now leaves electrified water

I suppose you’ll probably want to read version 3.0.146.559’s full patch notes to see everything that changed.

I do enjoy the mental exercise of imagining a game backwards from patch notes. Using information divined from the errors and oddities removed from a game, what would you imagine it to be? Patch notes can capture the spirit of a game in a fun and surprising way, especially in games with complex interweaving systems. A big enough Dwarf Fortress patch could fuel years of wildly different games.