Go boldly: Star Wars Battlefront 2’s open beta has started

Grab your crysknife, zip up your stillsuit, and boldly go into battle as Star Wars Battlefront 2 [official site] has launched its weekend-long open beta test. Until Monday, all and sundry are invited to download the beta through Origin. It packs several maps and modes, with everything from spaceship battles and urban infantry combat. Multiplayer is the focus but it does have a dash of solo action in the Arcade mode – not part of the singleplayer campaign, mind. We’ve have some thoughts on the beta later but for now, here’s word that it’s out.
So! The 20v20 slice of Galactic Assault sees Clone Troopers and Droids scrapping for control of the royal palace on Naboo. Starfighter Assault mode is represented by a battle to destroy or defend a big ol’ Imperial Star Destroyer. Strike mode offers an objective-driven forest fight around Maz Kanata’s castle, without any of those flashy ‘hero’ characters. And Arcade mode just has a load of AI-controlled baddies to shoot in solo play.
The download size if 23GB and, so you don’t needlessly slam those bytes, do check if your system can run it first:
Minimum Requirements
OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
Processor: AMD FX-6350 / Intel Core i5 6600K
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB
DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard-drive space: 55GB
Recommended Requirements
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith / Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
Star Wars Battlefront 2 will launch in full on November 17th. Have you jumped to ludicrous speed yet, gang? Oh, and if you get misty-eyed thinking about the past, you might want to know that 2005’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (yup, this naming is still confusing) recently fixed its multiplayer.
06/10/2017 at 14:02 Ghostwise says:
Yeah, it stings.
06/10/2017 at 14:07 DrScuttles says:
Darth… lovely Darth.
06/10/2017 at 14:10 Alice O'Connor says:
Oh no I’m sorry, I ruined this for you by changing the joke.
06/10/2017 at 14:12 kallisti_dk says:
Great, now I want a Dune Battlefront game. Make it happen EA!
06/10/2017 at 14:15 Shinard says:
Whenever I see stories about Star Wars Battlefront 2, I always think of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and get excited and nostalgic. Then I remember that this is Star Wars Battlefront 2, not Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and get sad, because I know Star Wars Battlefront 2 is never going to live up to Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Even if it does, new experiences of Star Wars Battlefront 2 would never be as good as the memories of Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Ah well, at least I’ll always have Star Wars: Battlefront 2. With multiplayer!
06/10/2017 at 14:30 soneill34 says:
If you want to play the old Battlefront, please go play it already and let the rest of us enjoy the new one.
06/10/2017 at 14:57 snv says:
I kinda have the feeling you might have missed the point. Both of them.
06/10/2017 at 15:45 bill says:
You know, I never played Star Wars Battlefront 2 back in the day, but I nearly picked up Star Wars Battlefront 2 in the humble star wars bundle and then also in the last steam sale.. now I’m kicking myself because Star Wars Battlefront 2 has had multiplayer added/updated and it sounds very appealing.
There’s no chance my pc could run Star Wars Battlefront 2 but it should have no problem with Star Wars Battlefront 2.
Ooh. I notice Gamersgate have Star Wars Battlefront 2 on sale for 1.75 (Gbp). It’s so tempting..
06/10/2017 at 14:19 podbaydoors says:
The best part of Star Wars was when we found out that Captain Picard was a replicant the whole time. Though I also enjoyed the part where Raleigh and Mako saved Jonsey the cat.
06/10/2017 at 15:13 MacTheGeek says:
Yeah, but that bit where Harry Potter took the One Ring into the monolith orbiting Jupiter…
06/10/2017 at 15:46 podbaydoors says:
To say nothing of Neo inventing rock and roll while trying to get his dad to stand up to town bully Skeletor…
06/10/2017 at 16:14 Unclepauly says:
Hmmm, should I hit the “hire assasin” button or not? Guess I’ll find out tonight when I go to the theater to see the new “replicant” movie. Your existence will remain in limbo for another day. (I hate you)
06/10/2017 at 14:22 Shiloh says:
Odd coincidence – I’m halfway through Chapterhouse Dune, been re-reading the series for the first time since my early 20s, the end is now in sight.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen the film – I was put off because Sting was in it. Problem is, when I was re-reading the first book, every time Feyd Rautha appeared I imagined Sting. Then I imagined him and Trudie Styler at it for *hours* in some horrible Tantric sex marathon.
Anyway, Star Wars Battlefront 2 eh? Who knew?
06/10/2017 at 14:47 LennyLeonardo says:
Screenshot is from Quadrophenia? The rockers shot first.
06/10/2017 at 15:30 Arathain says:
I really enjoyed the first Battlefront beta weekend a couple of years ago. As a piece of visual and sound design the Hoth level was stunning, and a real delight as a fan just to experience. It wasn’t anything special as a shooter, mind, so I felt no compunction to buy the whole thing.
I’m hoping to get the same experience here.
06/10/2017 at 15:38 tour86rocker says:
I guess we know where Alice stands on whether Star Wars is a rip off of Dune. See, should have just put a Star Trek picture and it wouldn’t have raised questions
06/10/2017 at 15:48 cpt_freakout says:
What even is Star Wars? Don’t you mean THX 1138, the more famous and more successful George Lucas franchise?
06/10/2017 at 15:43 Aldehyde says:
Yet another full priced game with micro transactions in it.