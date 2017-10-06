Go boldly: Star Wars Battlefront 2’s open beta has started

Grab your crysknife, zip up your stillsuit, and boldly go into battle as Star Wars Battlefront 2 [official site] has launched its weekend-long open beta test. Until Monday, all and sundry are invited to download the beta through Origin. It packs several maps and modes, with everything from spaceship battles and urban infantry combat. Multiplayer is the focus but it does have a dash of solo action in the Arcade mode – not part of the singleplayer campaign, mind. We’ve have some thoughts on the beta later but for now, here’s word that it’s out.

So! The 20v20 slice of Galactic Assault sees Clone Troopers and Droids scrapping for control of the royal palace on Naboo. Starfighter Assault mode is represented by a battle to destroy or defend a big ol’ Imperial Star Destroyer. Strike mode offers an objective-driven forest fight around Maz Kanata’s castle, without any of those flashy ‘hero’ characters. And Arcade mode just has a load of AI-controlled baddies to shoot in solo play.

The download size if 23GB and, so you don’t needlessly slam those bytes, do check if your system can run it first:

Minimum Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: AMD FX-6350 / Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 55GB Recommended Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith / Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will launch in full on November 17th. Have you jumped to ludicrous speed yet, gang? Oh, and if you get misty-eyed thinking about the past, you might want to know that 2005’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (yup, this naming is still confusing) recently fixed its multiplayer.