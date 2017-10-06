Have You Played… Enemy Territory: Quake Wars?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
10 years old! Splash Damage’s attempt to transform Quake – then in the doldrums due to the unlovely Quake 4 – into a class-based team shooter felt like such a big deal at the time. Goodbye corridor-based Strogg-popping, hello open warfare in vast outdoor spaces. Surely the future of id-universe games, after both Q4 and Doom 3 had suggested the old formula had run its course.
You can’t even buy Quake Wars on Steam these days. Hell, the only way to get it is to find a physical copy from somewhere.
Resting, not dead. As far as I can tell, there is still a community of sorts, and those that still play consider EWQT’s high ambition to be as good as we ever got it. It suffered by comparison to its cheerier, more accessible and certainly more zeitgeist-grabbing contemporary Team Fortress 2, it didn’t quite manage to live up to grand promises made about its appearance, and I’m not sure it fully scratched either Quake or Battlefield itches.
But I remember feeling like I was in a war, one on a vast and unpredictable battlefield, with shifting objectives and escalating scale. One where my choice of class mattered on a level beyond which weapons I carried. One where the Stroggs were a formidable military force, not a bunch of dumb mutants waiting to get shot. One I had to sit back and recover from afterwards, intense and thrilling and complicated and cruel and big.
I also remember struggling to get to grips with the over-complicated class system, the muddled menu system, the uncertainty over what I should be doing at any one time and annoyance that my choice of class seemed to have locked me out of everything I needed to do, getting grumpier as I was insta-killed from great distances too many times, turning thrill to slog to an enduring temptation to go play TF2 instead. And, after a while, that’s exactly what I did.
Quake Wars wasn’t Quake. Like Brink after it, Quake Wars was a Splash Damage game. Soaring ambition, over-complicated execution: impossible not to be interested in, harder to stick with.
06/10/2017 at 15:48 Xiyng says:
Ah, still one of my favourite games. Too bad that unlike Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory (Splash Damage’s previous games), Quake Wars wasn’t very much fun if the teams weren’t at least roughly balanced (which they often weren’t). Other than that, I loved the game.
I was pretty disappointed when I tried to play it some years ago and the official login servers had been shut down. Strictly speaking, they’re not needed for playing, but that’s where you had all your rank progress. It was fun getting all those medals and gaining rank, even though they didn’t affect anything at all.
Maybe I should install the game again…
06/10/2017 at 15:54 Unclepauly says:
I’ve got a box right here next to me. Maybe I’ll give it a run this weekend.
06/10/2017 at 16:06 cpt_freakout says:
After hours and hours spent in Wolf:ET, the prospect of Quake Wars was very, very enticing to me. But then not a lot of the (relatively good) W:ET community moved over to QW, and it was too open for its own sake, so you’d spend a long while just walking around and respawning. I think the W:ET level design was great – you just needed like 5 seconds to move into the battle, and the battles could last quite a while, so you’d really feel these intense inch-by-inch, hug-your-comrades situations in which adrenaline ran high.
06/10/2017 at 20:02 Provender says:
Loved W:ET and bought Quake Wars without hesitation- but while waiting for my disc to arrive in the post I downloaded Orange box and started playing TF2.
Fast forward 10 years and I’ve got 1300 hours clocked in TF2 and ET:QW still languishes in its shrink wrap. I’m sorry I didn’t mean it to be this way (sobs)
06/10/2017 at 16:13 Mungrul says:
Wasn’t this the first commercial release to feature id’s vaunted MEGATEXTURE™ tech?
Anyhoo, I played it, but couldn’t get on with it. I used to play in one of the top Clanbase RtCW clans (Stopwatch OSP forevs), but felt Splash Damage over-complicated Nerve’s stripped-down class-based formula and added too many unnecessary components to the original ET, let alone Quake Wars.
06/10/2017 at 16:23 DrJ3RK says:
I love this game! It’s been a while since I’ve played, but it’s one of the few semi-tactical, team-based shooters that I’ve actually enjoyed over the years. (More of a Quake-proper person usually.) Hmm… Might have to install this tonight, and play a few rounds.
06/10/2017 at 17:15 Grinterloper says:
I have a secret soft spot for Quake 4. No I’m not going to try to convince you all that it’s actually a forgotten classic, I mean, it wasn’t is it? (though I do think it was thoroughly average rather than out right terrible)
But I found something enthrallingly gothic and intimidating about the descent into the stroyent filled heart of darkness that characterised the game’s progression.
I’m sure it’s rose tinted glasses though as I refuse to go back and play it and risk disabusing myself of fond memories, be they truthful or not.
ETQW wuz ded gud en’all
06/10/2017 at 18:11 DrJ3RK says:
Quake IV is great! Doom 3 also! I’ve played through both several times, and still do once in a while. RAGE too. A lot of people are weird about these games, but they’re all excellent IMO.
06/10/2017 at 20:06 DudeshootMankill says:
To me Doom 3 is great. I effing loved Doom 3.
06/10/2017 at 18:19 vorador says:
I replayed it a few months ago and while it certainly didn’t deserve any awards, it was serviceable and fun enough for me to play it to completion. And it worked on Windows 10.
I think trying to create a storyline out of the game was its failure. The strength of id software, and its “b-team” Raven software was making gameplay first and foremost, with everything else playing second fiddle. Doom 2016 makes this clear.
06/10/2017 at 19:49 Nucas says:
quake 4 was super well received and well reviewed when it was released. it’s still widely praised on the steam review page in fact.
it made me feel like i was taking crazy pills. i thought the game was just a continuation of the terrible design and gameplay of raven’s previous titles like soldier of fortune 2.
i come back to it every several years wanting to give it another try. it’s a game i feel like i should like, quake 2 being my first shooter ever; a sequel that takes itself a little more seriously really sounds great in theory. but it’s just so, so bad.
06/10/2017 at 19:50 Catterbatter says:
I love Quake 2 to pieces and still play it, but I only got around to Quake 4 last month. The Q4 story is just amazing and horrifying. It takes the sketchy Strogg stuff from 2, fills in all the blanks, and turns it up loud (and probably a fourth metaphor I’m forgetting to mix in). The gameplay, though — maybe it’s because I haven’t ever played a console FPS, but I found it really jarring to have NPCs following me around, telling me where to go next, and actually doing the fighting for me. It was a decidedly un-Quake experience. That’s the only bad thing I could say about it, but it’s also the worst thing you could say about a Quake game.
06/10/2017 at 17:27 Griffolonio says:
This really was a great game. I remember the demo had one map that was set in a forested mountainy area and the scenery was great. Some of BF1 Italian maps are reminiscent, especially where you fight thru a tunnel that his side areas. I especially liked the engineer turret/artillery options. A lot of fun and I’m sorry there isn’t availability or a player community left.
06/10/2017 at 18:26 Askis says:
I’ve still got it on disc, but wasn’t even aware it was still playable, might have to give it another go at some point.