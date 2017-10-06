Psychonauts 2 shows off first playable area and a goat

Psychonauts 2 [official site] has hit a big development milestone: first playable. This means that Double Fine have put together a fully playable area where the platforming, dialogue, art and exploration are all implemented, even if they’re not in a finished state. And, importantly, it already looks quite fun.
You can watch Tim Schafer and lead designer Zak McClendon muck around in the outdoor level below, and there’s some behind the scenes stuff in the video too.
Double Fine explained in their latest crowdfunding update:
“This doesn’t mean that we now have a final area made to shippable quality, there’s still a lot of work to be done. It does however represent a fully playable area that has all the things a level of the game should have: elements like player movement, combat, quests, experience, UI all working together with scratch dialogue and audio, some rough visual effects, textures, lighting, even a cut-scene. This means we can iterating on these systems so they can be as good as possible for the final game.”
The level is an extremely vertical affair, and McClendon, who is driving the demo, bounces around on TK balls, floats across the area with TK balloons, batters enemies and kidnaps an innocent goat. This goat, I should add, entirely steals the show. I’m now incapable of imagining any use for telekinesis that doesn’t involve stealing goats.
Since the goat is obviously the real hero of the game, Double Fine have shown off how these magnificent beasts are made. It’s quite an involved process.
“In order to animate something like a goat, you need to know more about goats than you probably already do. Luckily Ray lives near to a goat farm and so popped over to visit, take some videos and apply what he learned there to his work.”
Yes, goat investigator does sound like the best job in the world.
06/10/2017 at 15:54 Kollega says:
I’ve been replaying the original Psychonauts recently… and I realized that I’m actually very much happy with Psychonauts 2 being in development, and will be waiting for it to come out. Simply because the central conceit of entering people’s mental worlds that are half hilarious, half poignant, and all concentrated symbolism is just wonderful. As is literally beating up various psychological issues – believe me, that’s one hell of a power fantasy.
So even if the gameplay of Psychonauts 1 is clunky, the art direction, writing, and most importantly the symbolic representations of the way different characters think, all more than make up for it. I mean, take the fact that the Milkman Conspiracy level is literally twisted in impossible ways, literally everything in it attempts to watch or follow you… and one of the locations is a book depository with a sniper sitting in it. It’s not particularly subtle, but it still has more layers than the initial impression from the hilarious G-men.