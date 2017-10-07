What are we all playing this weekend?

Shops do take the Michael with seasonal gods, stocking for Easter as soon as Christmas passes and preparing for summer when I still barely see daylight, but I have been quite delighted to see Halloween stuff everywhere. If you have no use for a giant bucket of plastic spiders on October 7th, I don’t know what you’re doing with your life.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam: [Adam is in Poland for a games doodad, so he’s likely playing whatever would be at a Polish games doodad. Polish games, probably.]
Alec:
I’m still on a Metroidvania high after Samus Returns on 3DS, so I’m going to belatedly catch up a few PC ones I missed, such as Axiom Verge
, Sundered
and Necrosphere
, before my old brain once again loses the ability to mentally map out vast videogame dungeons.
Alice:
I’ve developed a bit of a bad attitude in Plunkbat, which is no good, so I’m taking a weekend out for singleplayer games. I’ve still got Infra
, the delightful first-person adventure about inspecting structural damage, on the go and am having a great time. And I quite fancy a return visit to the weird hotel of The Norwood Suite
to snap pictures and get the groove into my bones.
Brendan:
I am playing the part of a international affairs correspondant at a giant Europa Universalis LAN
. Currently, the Indian nations are bankrolling conflicts all over the world and laughing about it non-stop. But some of our readers will be glad to learn that Ireland has been united and has a sizeable colony in “Irish Cuba”.
Graham:
I have errands to complete this weekend, which means it’s unlikely I’m going to find time to play games. That’s fine. I will pretend as if I’m saving up my time to spend it on Middle-earth: Shadow of War next week, which sounds like a jolly old time despite its dour world
.
John:
All in Nintendo in my life just now. In any squeaked out second I can find this weekend I’ll be playing Zelda: BOTW and Metroid: Samus Returns. Am I still allowed in the treehouse?
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing No Man’s Sky. I will also visit the local butterfly sanctuary. If there’s time I might try to fit in a spot of racing some anthropologists.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
07/10/2017 at 10:11 Daniel Klein says:
Between the Battlefront 2 MP beta and the unexpected delight that Battlechasers turned out to be I’ll probably jump back to Heat Signature and/or my never-ending XCOM2 WotC campaign.
I’ll also go to Indiecade and play weird things there, but I don’t know if that counts.
07/10/2017 at 10:11 NailBombed says:
Probably going to delve deeper into the Darkest Dungeon. Need to get back into it at some stage – I bounced off it when The Crimson Court came round, as I was getting hammered by the new enemies (which look fantastic, as ever).
Apart from that…. unsure. Have some kind of an eye thing right now, so probably not going to have much screen time due to THE BURNING EYE OF DOOM WHICH LAYS WASTE TO ALL BEFORE IT (or just my eye socket). Edit: Probably Skyrim – you only need one eye for that.
07/10/2017 at 10:14 Morte66 says:
Finished the Guild Wars 2 Path of Fire story, might do some mopping up in open world.
07/10/2017 at 10:19 Singular says:
Playing XCOM, after a few tries I’ve got the ball rolling and have a good roster of troops. Although I’m horribly aware that things could go tits-up at any moment.
We are all only a squad wipe away from hard times :)
07/10/2017 at 10:27 Darth Gangrel says:
Currently have many games installed that I’m switching between, which is uncharacteristic, since I normally only play one at a time. Played Rise of Triad and Dishonored’s Daud DLC previously, but started playing 2001’s Etherlords yesterday and it’s swell. Manual saves, turn-based combat that allows tactics and gameplay in bite-sized chunks. Just what I need after struggling with console port checkpoint only silliness and other irritating consolish gimmicks from 7/10 games Hunted and Enslaved.
07/10/2017 at 10:27 Thirith says:
I just got started on Prey after finishing Hellblade, and so far I’m enjoying the flashbacks to System Shock. Also, I’ve got an Arma coop session planned for this afternoon; they’re usually gruelling but fun. And tomorrow morning I’ll probably spend an hour or two in Arizona Sunshine, improving my (thus far horrible) aim and/or getting torn to shreds by zombies.
07/10/2017 at 10:29 zinzan says:
Hmmm Combat Mission 2 H2H turns (as always), lots of slither.io (send help), gazing discontently at my Steam wish list (and avaoiding the huge list of games I’m meant to have completed in last few years).
OTOH in reality I will be spending time cleaning and counting hours until i get to see Blade Runner tomorrow – Wheeeeee!!!