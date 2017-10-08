Comic-turned-RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar is out now

I’m not entirely sure how Battle Chasers: Nightwar [official site] has flown under my radar for so long. It feels like one of those games that has always been just on the periphery of my awareness. I know that it was a respectable success on Kickstarter. I know that it’s a hybrid of ARPG adventuring with JRPG style combat. I know that it’s based on a cult ’90s comic series by Darksiders creative director Joe Madureira, and now I know that it has been released.
I also know (on account of putting it there) that the incredibly ’90s animated intro is just after the jump.
It’s like the intro to the best ’90s action cartoon that never existed, isn’t it? Joe Mad’s ‘Anime is cool, but let’s make it BUFF’ art style is unmistakable, too. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a revival of short-lived comic series Battle Chasers, which ran through the end of the ’90s and hasn’t seen a new issue printed in 16 years. Word from Joe Mad and crew is that the comic will finally get its planned ending in a handful of new issues to be released sometime after the game.
The game itself is a hybrid of isometric action-RPGing as you navigate the overworld, dungeons and their various obstacles and traps. Evading hazards plays out in real time, but when you bump into something nasty that isn’t made of spikes or fire, it switches to a turn-based, JRPG-style combat engine thick with over-the-top attack animations. The official site also mentions that there are randomly generated dungeons, which is always a tempting proposition.
In addition to the original cast of the comic, the game brings adds one more protagonist to the mix, thanks to clearing a major Kickstarter stretch goal; newly designed demon-hunter Alumon, as seen Castlevania’ing it up with his chain-whip in the intro above. I’ve heard broadly positive things about the game, and hope to find some time to give it a proper look sometime in the coming weeks.
Battle Chasers: Nightwar is available now for £25/€30/$30 on Steam and GOG.
08/10/2017 at 11:20 LearningToSmile says:
It’s a surprisingly well-realized game – the environments look good, and the animations are nice.
I got it after watching a bit of high level gameplay on a twitch stream, and I got to say, the beginning is really slow and relatively boring compared to the options that open in combat in later levels.
Also, while there is a bit of real time dungeon exploring, I think it’s worth noting that it really isn’t an equal part of the experience – the turn based combat feels like the meat and bones of Battle Chasers.
Oh, and last but not least, there’s also a fishing minigame, as there should be in any self-respecting RPG.
08/10/2017 at 11:50 KingFunk says:
Just watched a gameplay video of this and I like the look of it. Currently playing Tales of Berseria and rather enjoying it, but turn-based combat has always been my preference in JRPGs, particularly after playing so much Persona 5 this year.
This might just be the game I’m looking for so will definitely be keeping an eye on it…
08/10/2017 at 11:56 Someoldguy says:
To echo the comment above, don’t be fooled by the low level content. It’s easy and there aren’t many options, but that changes.
I love the look and feel of the dungeons. My only complaint is that the random dungeon aspect can really bite if you want to trigger a specific encounter. I’ve done the Iron Outpost more than 10 times now and still haven’t found one encounter that I need to meet twice to unlock certain things. It’s taken the shine off what has otherwise been a very fun romp.
08/10/2017 at 12:08 DanMan says:
To all the “No Tux, no bux” people:
“Linux version coming soon”: link to steamcommunity.com
08/10/2017 at 12:59 lagiacrux says:
waiting for the switch version. will definitly buy it then.
08/10/2017 at 13:28 AngoraFish says:
Watched the intro and I still have no clear what the game is about.
Still, no need to enlighten me. I’m sure there will be many articles about the game to follow before it reaches a sale price that I might be willing to cough up for.