Overgrowth’s sixth and final beta adds the story mode

It’s hard to write about Overgrowth [official site] without feeling a little old – this is early access before that was even a thing. According to my email archives, I was first informed of Wolfire Games’ ninja rabbit simulator entering development in 2008, and I put down a preorder on it back in 2009. It feels very strange to say this, but as of October 4th, 2017, Overgrowth is now feature-complete and the latest version – Beta 6 – will be the last step before launching in a few weeks, with only minor tweaks, tuning and bug-fixing planned before version 1.0.
For those who haven’t been keeping an eagle eye on this for nearly a decade, Overgrowth is the sequel to 2005’s Lugaru: The Rabbit’s Foot. An experimental little stealth-action game with a unique focus on ultra-mobile animal characters and context-sensitive melee combat based on real martial arts. The current version of Overgrowth includes a complete remake of the original Lugaru campaign, for those who want to catch up on Turner the Rabbit’s story of bloody revenge before hopping into his next adventure.
In Overgrowth, Turner returns after avenging the loss of his village in the first game to face down a new threat to Lugaru island, a clan of foreign slavers. I’ve played through the first seven missions so far, and have enjoyed it a good deal. Missions are longer than in Lugaru, with higher enemy counts and occasional checkpoints to help alleviate frustration, although stealth is now easier than ever. The overall design seems to have settled on something roughly equivalent to a minimalist samurai-era Metal Gear, albeit with actual animal-people instead of gruff military sorts with animal nicknames.
The two things that set Overgrowth aside from other modern stealthy-stabby games are largely the same as they were in Lugaru. Playing as an anthropomorphic rabbit means that you run fast and jump absurdly good. With a run-up, you can easily clear fifty feet horizontally, and twelve vertically, making traversal of the surprisingly large maps a breeze, especially combined with easy climbing and wall-running. The game has full Steam Workshop support, and there are no shortage of platforming-focused levels already available.
The other defining feature is the melee combat, which is now entirely physics and AI-driven and shockingly brutal. It has a steep learning curve, but landing a roundhouse kick to a rabbit bandit’s neck and hearing the crunch of snapping bone is… Well, it doesn’t feel good, but you definitely feel like you hit him. Bladed weapons are almost horrifying to use, with even shallow cuts visibly bleeding out and eventually darkening as the blood begins to dry. It’s a level of realism not often seen in games, and possibly for good reason.
It’s been a long, strange journey watching Overgrowth’s development. Educational, too, as up until entering Beta, Wolfire posted near-weekly development updates – hundreds in total – to their YouTube channel, detailing everything from small tweaks to the engine to the finer points of graphics optimisation. It’s hard to believe it’s almost over, but I’d like to congratulate everyone involved for their nine years of hard work.
Overgrowth is available on Steam and the Humble Store for £23/€28/$30, with minimal changes planned between now and launch. While no firm release date is set, the final launch shouldn’t be more than a few weeks off. It boasts full Steam Workshop support, an active mod community, and an excellent level editor.
08/10/2017 at 16:08 smeaa mario says:
Gotta admit it looks pretty neat though. It doesn’t invoke the feeling of an ancient dusty relic like one would expect after such a long period of development.
08/10/2017 at 16:12 Jakkar says:
“… and possibly for good reason.”
This is the mad thing about our reaction to violence in games… The idea that it’s somehow ‘naughty’ to witness violence. And so we soften it, sugarcoat it, avoid it, all without thinking “Wait, what if by censoring and subduing the effects of violence, we’re actually making it seem more acceptable and less devastating than it really is?”…
Really, how could it be a bad thing for a game about topics like slavery and child-murder to depict the real *nastiness* of violence?
Having experienced and inflicted violence in the real world, I would much rather feel disturbed by my own actions in a game than unmoved and careless.
Or, in specific to myself, irritated at the absence of realism or respect for the horrors of the real-world violence.
It’s nice to see a game – especially a game in a very non-Earth, fictional setting – actually putting the effort in to depict the real nature/consequences of combat.
08/10/2017 at 17:00 TychoCelchuuu says:
“Really, how could it be a bad thing for a game about topics like slavery and child-murder to depict the real *nastiness* of violence?”
Maybe because those games would be huge bummers. I’m not saying all games should be fun and happy – I actually think the exact opposite – but I think this game is supposed to be a fun stealth beat-em-up, not Schindler’s List with Rabbits.
08/10/2017 at 18:25 TheRaptorFence says:
Why can’t it be both? Do games have to be either/or in balancing realistic violence and fun? I think of games like Red Orchestra 2/Rising Storm, which vividly portrays war violence to a point of hovering on uncomfortability (the joke being that it plays like a “PTSD simulator”), yet at the same time having solid shooting mechanics and generally fun to play. In my class when we talk about WWII and entertainment I point to it as an example of violence in video games serving a purpose beyond just fun.
08/10/2017 at 18:40 ANeM says:
It seems very strange to me that a game with such a drawn out, iterative and open development would push out such a major feature and think they can nail it down in just one patch and a couple weeks of open testing.