The best Star Wars: Battlefront 2 mod has been updated for multiplayer

While the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta was a lark, the full game is still a month away. In the meantime, there’s still the much-loved original Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Last week, Disney brought back official multiplayer support for the Steam and GOG versions, and it looks like this has reawoken the mod scene a little bit, with Star Wars Battlefront Conversion pack — it adds 25 maps and five extra game modes — getting an update to make it work with the official multiplayer.

The Conversion pack is absolutely massive. Not just content to introduce lots of additional maps and modes, it also tackles the Knights of the Old Republic era, chucking 20 heroes and 30 units from BioWare and Obsidian’s RPGs into the mix. The Galactic Civil War and Clone War eras also get new units and heroes, as well as a nifty feature that changes the type of Clone Trooper you’ll see depending on the map.

When Battlefront 2 was updated, it disabled a lot of the mod’s features, but thankfully there’s now a fix. You can download the unofficial patch here, which makes it compatible with multiplayer whether you’re using the GOG or Steam versions.

It’s undoubtedly the best mod for Battlefront 2, but it’s also bittersweet, reminding us that it’s incredibly unlikely that we’ll see the same sort of thing in the new Battlefront 2. EA don’t typically offer mod support, and it’s particularly unfortunate when we’re talking about a franchise that owes a lot to fan creations.

Knights of the Old Republic 2, for instance, was effectively rescued by modders after LucasArts shoved it out the door before it was ready, fixing countless bugs, applying extra polish and even adding stuff left on the cutting room floor. And Star Wars in general is full of these sorts of things, with the whole (now defunct) Expanded Universe essentially being one massive bit of fan fiction.

If you’re still playing Battlefront 2, what other mods do you use?

Cheers, DSOG.