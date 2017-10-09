Carried Away now building ski lifts in early access

Though eventually I couldn’t tell games apart, I did enjoy the recent-ish bridge-building fad. Watching physics-simulated structures collapse because of my own hubris is always great. But what if a bridge went up tiddly up up? You might get Carried Away [official site], a physics-y building game about crafting ski lifts and ramps to haul skiers up and over mountains. And failures would involve a pleasing amount of watching skiers suffer terrible accidents. Carried Away isn’t due to launch in full until summer 2018 but is out now in early access and does already have a level editor.

So, your skifolk, yeah? They’re on the left side of the screen. They wish to be on the right side. Between here and there are hills, valleys, and other mountain problems. These are problems. Handily you have the power to build ski lifts, gondolas, ramps, and other bits and pieces of machinery and courses to ferry folk around the mountain. Stars are dotted around in tricky places to collect too.

Unless you’re a chuffing great fool, in which case structures will collapse and people will tumble as the physical stresses tear your monstrosities apart. I’m mostly talking to myself here.

Huge Calf Studios plan for Carried Away to be in early access until summer 2018 while they add more levels, more themes, mountain bikers, snowboarders, vehicles, more building bits, and so on.

If you’re interested now, it’s £6.99/€8.99/$8.99 on Steam. Usual early access caveats apply.