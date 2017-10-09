EGX Rezzed 2018 tickets go on sale

EGX Rezzed returns! Britain’s loveliest games event returns to London’s Tobacco Dock April 13th to 15th. Tickets have just gone on sale, and once again grant you access to lots of unreleased games, presentations from brilliant developers, and various opportunities to rub shoulders with the Rock, Paper, Shotgun team.

If you want to know more about the event and pick up some tickets, you can do so at the EGX Rezzed site. Day tickets are priced at £17.50 while three day ‘super passes’ cost £40.

Rezzed, if you’ve never been, focuses more on PC and indie games than its sister event EGX. (Both events are run by our overlords at Gamer Network.) The Tobacco Dock is a great venue for it, splitting clusters of games into smaller rooms that allows the strange and personal to shine alongside the AAA blockbusters.

RPS is always involved: we have a room we fill with beautiful games, we have a mixer in a pub, and we invite some developers along to talk on stage. We’ll be doing similar this year, only more so! Except announcements in the near future. In the meantime, you can get a sense of previous years via our posts about it in 2015, 2016 and 2017.