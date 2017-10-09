Get ready for the end of Diablo 3 Season 11

How have we already reached the end of Diablo 3 [official site] Season 11? Time goes quickly when you’re battering your way through Rifts and trying to unlock achievements on fresh, seasonal characters. If you’ve still got things to do, you’d better finish them soon because it finishes on October 20.

Blizzard have posted a primer in case this is the first time you’ve made a seasonal character, but if you hate reading (you’re in the wrong place), then here’s a video overview so you know what to expect:

Take a gander if you want to know what will happen to your character and gear, as well as what’s going to happen to leaderboards and conquests. And here’s when the season ends in your region:

North America: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 pm PDT

Europe: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 pm CEST

Asia: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 pm KST

If you don’t really feel alive unless you’re playing through a new season, don’t fret. Season 12 is a mere month away, kicking off on November 9. Here’s when you’ll be able to dive in exactly:

North America: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 pm PDT

Europe: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 pm CEST

Asia: Thursday, November 9 @ 5:00 pm KST

Blizzard have decided to start it on a Thursday so any potential problems can be discovered and hopefully fixed before people decide to sink their entire weekend into it.

How have you fared in Season 11? Got yourself any sexy transmogs?