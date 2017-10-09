Have You Played… Kid Gloves?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
If you could print out the screenshots of Kid Gloves in my brain, they would be hi-def pristine cartoon graphics. Memories have access to extraordinary upgrades. Kid Gloves looks bloody awful.
I had it for the Atari ST, which in my mind apparently came with a GTX 1080 installed, and it was one of those games I just played and played and played, I think because of a dearth of other options?
Although maybe we should give my brain some slack, because this really looks like an 8bit game, despite running on the future-o-tech of the Atari and Amiga. The game itself, was a flick-screen platformer, and what I most strongly remember was that you had to be really careful about how you finished any one screen because it defined your starting point on the next.
And the caveman. He was a bastard to kill. And the flames, always falling in the flames. And the oranges. And the ankhs. I had no bloody idea what an ankh was in 1990, despite there being in every single game published, like it was a legal requirement or something. And, er, my memories are entirely the pictures, aren’t they? Do you remember it any better?
09/10/2017 at 15:45 vast_anusse103 says:
I had an ST, but I have never even heard of this I’m afraid. Funny thing is that as technology develops the memories appear to develop along with them. My friends and I (yes I have plural friends) had a retro weekend in about 1994 to play stuff like Speedball 2 and possibly Crazy Cars. It lasted about an hour until we switched on the PS 1 and played a modern game instead, Soul Blade :-) Nostalgia is fun, but shit.
09/10/2017 at 16:25 wonkavision says:
I’m 39 and remember the games I played as a kid exactly the way they actually looked. I’ve not once been shocked upon seeing an old game.
People often say nostalgia makes games seem better than they actually were, but I’ve never found that to be the case. I played great games as a kid, and I knew shitty games when I saw them. I tried to get my nephew into games, though, and he kept buying licensed console titles. He loved them! I remember thinking, So that’s why people talk the way they do about nostalgia. They liked shitty games.
09/10/2017 at 16:28 DrJ3RK says:
I’ve played this a bit. Before I got my Amiga 500, a friend had one. My brother and I would go over and play Shadow of the Beast, Kid Gloves, Puffy’s Saga, Awesome, Treasure Trap, Stryx and later Shadow of the Beast II. I got my Amiga shortly after that. :)