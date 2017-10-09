Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice proceeds going to charity on World Mental Health day

Accolade trailers are usually a bit rubbish, so I don’t typically write about them, but Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [official site] developers Ninja Theory have put together a slightly special one, made up of screenshots taken by players using photo mode, while the ‘accolades’ are, instead of being press quotes, taken from fans who were helped by the way the game tackles mental health.
With that in mind, Ninja Theory will also donate all proceeds they receive from the game generated on World Mental Health Day to charity, which takes place tomorrow, October 10.
Hellblade is so visually striking, and its photo mode so robust, that I could stare at screenshots all day. And while Ninja Theory are crowing, a little bit, with all these quotes, it’s clearly had a positive impact on some players. Take a gander below.
October 10 is World Mental Health day, and Ninja Theory will donate all proceeds they receive from the game on that day to Rethink Mental Illness. It’s a charity that, “>explain the developers, helps millions of people affected by mental illness by supporting and campaigning for them. So if you’ve been thinking of grabbing the game, tomorrow is a great time to pick it up.
Here’s what Samuel had to say about the game in his Hellblade review:
“Hellblade is brave for tackling psychosis so directly, and braver still for pouring so much of its efforts into its narrative. It’s unlike anything else I’ve played this year, and for that reason it deserves a slice of your time.”
09/10/2017 at 18:17 EmmaBarrett says:
I get paid over 90 dollar per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I’ve been doing… Click-Here-And-Start-Work
09/10/2017 at 18:23 Ryos says:
Finally, i can take a look at hellblade without worrying about money going to ninja theory
09/10/2017 at 19:02 Daymare says:
Wow, have Ninja become some sort of EA-Games-like murderer of great IPs while I wasn’t looking?
09/10/2017 at 19:17 Ryos says:
Certainly not as bad as EA, but their disdain for their audience and lack of actual good games (until now, from what ive heard) really gets my goat for some reason
09/10/2017 at 19:24 Daymare says:
“Disdain for their audience”? Care to explain?
I thought Enslaved was reeeaally good for the same reasons Senua is, basically (characters, voice acting, world building, animation, story), though the gameplay itself was average I guess.
09/10/2017 at 20:38 ColonelFlanders says:
So basically you’re saying you’re a silver-haired Dante fan. Ninja Theory have made like 6 games and all of them have been well-received (not counting the Disney bollocks), except for DmC which was awesome unless you’re one of those weird mouth-foaming hard-core fans. Can you source their ‘disdain for their audience’? From what I’ve seen they seem to ‘ve a pretty cool and low key dev who make the best games they can with the resources they have. I’d rather give them 30 Bucks for a game that they made smart business decisions to create than yet another 60 at Ubisoft for Icon-Vacuumer 5000.
09/10/2017 at 20:08 heretic says:
Really enjoyed this game, very poignant – great art, voice acting, sound design. Some of the puzzles were a bit meh but it didn’t outstay its welcome.
Thought the price point was well chosen too, bought on release after reading reviews, I rarely buy games on release these days…