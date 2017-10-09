Jurassic World Evolution shows off napping dinosaurs and an angry Tyrannosaurus

I enjoyed Jurassic World. There, I said it. Apparently I have bad taste, but gosh, I’m a sucker for anything involving dino shenanigans and Chris Pratt. If I had better taste, I’m still pretty certain I’d be looking forward to Jurassic World Evolution [official site], however. Frontier showed off the park management game at their Frontier Expo, letting us watch dinosaurs just hanging out.
You can check out the trailer below, and while it doesn’t show off much, Frontier devs were on hand to explain what you’ll actually do in the game, from picking different development paths to managing disasters inspired by the films.
Jurassic World Evolution will contain five tropical islands, meaning plenty of opportunities to start fresh and experiment with different types of park. See, while you’ll ostensibly be trying to attract guests, keep them safe and bioengineer different dinosaurs, there are multiple ways to create a successful park, split into three paths: entertainment, security and science.
So you can build a park that’s all about showing guests a great time, but you can also focus on studying the dinosaurs and tweaking their genomes, or making fierce, dangerous dinos and then making sure they don’t eat all the tourists. It will also be possible to balance all three to try and create the perfect tourist trap.
These paths also compete with each other through experts that demand more money, resources and attention, so you’ll need to make choices based on not just their advice, but also how you want your park to develop. And then there are disasters to contend with, running the gamut from devastating tropical storms and dinosaur attacks.
The small amount we’ve seen is pretty striking, and looks uncannily like the movies. There’s a reason for that: Universal gave models to Frontier that the artists and animators have transposed to the game.
Jurassic World Evolution is due in summer 2018.
You can watch Frontier breaking down the game at the Frontier Expo below.
09/10/2017 at 13:54 LeiHarper says:
If this has the same degree of park customization as Frontier’s Planet Coaster then I can’t imagine the user creations that are going to be posted on YouTube.
Despite the issues with the management side of Planet Coaster it is truly amazing for the customization options. I think they could have a real hit on their hands with Jurassic World if they go the same route and tighten up the management side of things.
09/10/2017 at 17:48 ludde says:
I’d much rather they make an actual game than an asset editor.
09/10/2017 at 14:12 DeltaVictor says:
Those dino models looked so good! But then they proceeded to walk through immovable vegetation… sigh.
09/10/2017 at 14:14 montorsi says:
Quite excited for a good Jurassic Park game. Please don’t suck.
09/10/2017 at 14:27 FurryLippedSquid says:
I can live with that!
Besides, there’s nearly a year before it’s chasing our jeep so y’know, might happen.
09/10/2017 at 14:29 GenialityOfEvil says:
Is it too much to ask for an open world game where we can play AS the dinosaurs (with the hotswap mechanic from Driver San Fransisco)? Every time we get a dino game it’s just dude with gun or something like this.
I’ll probably still get it, but given the hard-on game developers have for open worlds and dinosaurs, you’d think one of them would try something new.
09/10/2017 at 16:24 Ghostwise says:
There was this game where you played a raptor… IIRC it was this year or last year, and it cratered hard.
I’m sure I’m a-gonna remember the name any second now… ah yes – link to rockpapershotgun.com
09/10/2017 at 16:30 Binho says:
Check out an game called Saurian. It’s an in development game by a small studio, but that’s their goal. Also, they aim to make their dinosaurs look as accurate as possible, based on current evidence.
09/10/2017 at 14:29 Someoldguy says:
It’s going to need to be a lot more game and less complicated construction sandbox than Planet Caster to get my money.
09/10/2017 at 15:44 Justoffscreen says:
For the love of God just give us mod tools. Those dinosaurs are movie accurate, but if we really want to go the scientifically accurate route they are most assuredly naked.
09/10/2017 at 16:25 Binho says:
Those models and animations look great on a technical level. I’ve always loved the concept behind Jurassic Park, and this seems like a cool game.
But man, those JP dinosaurs designs are looking super outdated. You can tell they are *24* years old now – plucked chicken “raptors”? Bunny hands?
09/10/2017 at 17:36 Behrditz says:
Well, they ARE purposely splicing them together to look like that. Jurassic world has their scientists explicitly state that “real dinosours look nothing like these. These arent dinosaurs. We frankensteined together DNA to make these things look like our childrens books, but scarier.”
09/10/2017 at 16:33 gwop_the_derailer says:
New
JurassicCretaceous Park managers, remember: Raptors don’t respond to negative reinforcements.
09/10/2017 at 16:52 shocked says:
They should allow to construct these and the RCT parks in gigantic space stations, and then make them accessible in Elite Dangerous.
Ride a rollercoaster through a dino park… in SPACE!