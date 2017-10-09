Steam Charts: High Difficulty Edition

Are you strong enough to read the Steam Charts? Do you have what it takes to read all the way to the end? Can you defeat the Plunkbat final boss? NO! NO YOU ARE TOO WEAK!
10. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
I swear I’m not being “cute” when I say I read this as “Battle Chasers: Nightwear”. Not least because that would make perfect sense on an online store that offers an eclectic range of games that will show you a cartoon lady’s boobies. It is, however, a very interesting-looking RPG that has so far rather passed us by, in which I feel fairly confident most of the characters have on their daytime clothes. That said, RPGs with characters in the jimjams sounds like to bad thing to me. In fact, I’d now like to see Pyjama Mode up there with Big Head Mode in silly gaming unlocks.
I just installed it to take a look.
9. Total War: WARHAMMER II
Surprised to see this almost out of the charts already, although it did sell an awful lot of copies as pre-orders, because no one can do as they’re told.
Or it could be a result of people doing as they’re told, and everyone correctly refusing to buy the game until they change the name to Total: Warhammer! 2.
8. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
7. Dying Light
A welcome return to parkour zombie deaths after last week saw the game 66% off its frankly idiotic (for a nearly three year old game) £40 full price. And, rather splendidly, it’s only gone back up to £25. Adam loves Dying Light in a frankly upsetting way, so I asked him how he felt about the game’s chart moment.
“Dying Light has hundreds of weapons, a grappling hook and zombies that sometimes lean against walls and just let out a sad sigh instead of trying to eat your brains. It’s very tiring being dead. Very frustrating. It has a terrible opening, in which you’re taught to run across planks and there appears to be a Very Important Plot, but then it lets you run around and have fun and take things at your own pace.
It’s one of my favourite big silly games and Techland have made it more silly and more enjoyable on a regular basis. I’m glad people are still discovering its gory charms.”
I’m not entirely sure that Adam’s not a robot (run ed.exe PRINT “[I am definitely not a robot – ed]”)
6. Grand Theft Auto V
Ladies and gentlemen, just exactly What Are Rockstar Spending All The GTA V Money On?
5. Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War
Well thank goodness, it’s good! Our review is very positive. And perhaps more exciting, Warner – the second* most stubbornly tiresome publisher in the world – sent out review code ahead of launch AND allowed reviews to go up before the game went on sale!
It’s bewildering to my tired old eyes that this is exciting and unusual. This used to be the norm. Companies had confidence they’d made a good game, and confidently allowed critics to tell people if it’s worth a purchase, before the game went on sale. Most games! To the degree that when a game wasn’t given this treatment, it was a sure sign the publishers knew they had a duffer. Like today when a movie offers no press screenings, you know it’s going to be a stinker.
So kudos to Warner for remembering how it used to work – and work it clearly still does.
(It’s Bethesda.)
4. Divinity: Original Sin 2
Look at this one sticking around! Single-player games (yes, this has co-op, but you know what I mean) very rarely stick around for multiple weeks. Even GTAV’s longevity is likely due to its extensive multiplayer shenanigans rather than its big daft story. As for Divinity, what a pleasure it is to see such an extensively fantastic game doing so incredibly well.
Of course, if it sticks around much longer I’ll start being rude about it, for lack of anything else to add.
3. Total War: WARHAMMER II
Wait what?
But I’d had opinions about this being at #9!
I’ve absolutely no idea what’s going on here. The Steam Charts are an archaic construct, loosely held together by xml and witchcraft, and they do occasionally blip. But the same game holding two positions in the chart is, er, odd. It’s usually explained by a vanilla version of a game being sold alongside silly more expensive versions with a bonus cartoon hat, but so far as I can tell there’s only one £40 option for buying TWARHAMMER II.
So, er, got any nice plans for your holidays?
2. Cuphead
This is pretty huge, you know. It was last week’s #4, and for a platformer [it’s more of a boss ’em up -robo ed] to stick around for more than one week, let alone climb to what might as well be the top of the charts, is unheard of. Finding itself at the centre of controversies it cannot have had any interest in being part of certainly must have helped; Cuphead was a centerpiece of the fuss about gaming difficulty, putting the name in front of a lot of people.
It helps that it’s a properly great, super-tough platform game, with what could likely be described as gaming’s best ever cartoon animation.
1. PlAyErUnKnOwN’s BaTtLeGrOuNdS
I dunno, why not enjoy some appropriately named tUnE-yArDs?
09/10/2017 at 13:20 Eraysor says:
Battle Chasers is really good! Enjoying it a lot more than I expected.
09/10/2017 at 13:46 KingFunk says:
I wish I had enough spare time and money that I could buy games I didn’t expect to enjoy a lot. Sigh…
09/10/2017 at 13:32 dangermouse76 says:
Does the hive mind have any thoughts on Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War and it’s loot crate system ? There seems to be a lot of chat about how it plays into the end game mechanics.
09/10/2017 at 13:48 Ghostwise says:
I have a scintillating, fascinating opinion on the matter. But you’ll have to use a spare loot key to unlock it.
09/10/2017 at 13:51 dangermouse76 says:
Scrambles for credit card……………….TELL ME !
09/10/2017 at 14:07 Qazinsky says:
Aw, I am sorry, this box only contained a blue cap.
09/10/2017 at 14:25 dangermouse76 says:
Maybe the next one will be better ?
09/10/2017 at 14:50 Captain Narol says:
There is a paragraph in the review about it, they don’t seem to be a big problem as you can get good gear from loot and open most of them with in-game money :
“And yes, there are loot boxes. But put down those pitchforks for now. Truth be told, I’m not really sure what the point of the paid versions is.
An in-game currency called mirian drops like rain from quest rewards, random fights, and even from breaking down Talion’s old gear, which you can then use to buy an occasional loot box from the “Market” menu that gives you level-appropriate gear in a pinch.
Never once did I feel the need to spend real cash on one of the better boxes, as I usually already had good stuff I’d looted from captain kills and collection rewards. I kept waiting for the need for better gear to overtake the cash flow, but it never did, not even when I discovered I had to pay 1,000 mirian to unlock gem slots for my weapons and gear.
Sure, the most expensive loot boxes contain all legendary gear and orcish followers, but strikes me as a case of spending money for the sake of spending it. Maybe it’s worth noting that I didn’t play on the hardest of Shadow of War’s three difficulty settings, but I’m not convinced it matters.”
Still, the principle is despicable and should not be encouraged, in my opinion.
09/10/2017 at 14:56 dangermouse76 says:
Yeah I read that. It just seems other reviews have found a different perspective on that, and how much it plays into the end of the game.
This is in regard to the fortress defense missions. I haven’t formed an opinion myself having not played it – gonna let the game settle in first. Wait and see is my approach.
Although a nickel-and-dime approach in gaming isn’t something I’m into in general.
Knowledge is power and all that jazz…
09/10/2017 at 15:04 dangermouse76 says:
Edit: …….and how much it plays into the end of the game.
End or secondary ending / further content etc.
09/10/2017 at 13:38 King in Winter says:
Grand Th— I mean, Shadow of the Beast was a fantastic game.
09/10/2017 at 13:51 Ghostwise says:
I almost said “it still is since it’s available on Steam” but no, I was thinking of Altered Beast.
09/10/2017 at 13:47 Jaykera says:
So “Shadow of war” is one of the top selling games with pre orders only ? Even with the shitstorm surrounding it ?
/sigh
09/10/2017 at 14:06 Kalle says:
Every review I’ve read so far says the shitstorm is almost wholly undeserved.
09/10/2017 at 16:21 Ghostwise says:
Usually, “shitstorms” only concern a minority of players who are involved in online discussion spaces.
And they are part of an enthusiast community that, in turn, is not very big compared to the public that may buy a big-brand, big-marketing, big-budget vidjagame.
(Hence people still buying GTA5).
09/10/2017 at 14:25 Faldrath says:
Cuphead is probably the best game I’ll never play. I did watch a full playthrough on youtube (first time I ever did that for a game I didn’t play), and it is so, so, so impressive.