Quake Champions available in this month’s Humble Monthly

Now that we’re a significant way into October, Humble’s got a new set of games to offer up as part of its monthly subscription service, Humble Monthly. Those games are Quake Champions, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and a set of content for the card game Elder Scrolls Legends.
The games each come with a kind of starter kit of resources to play with. For Quake Champions, along with the game itself, you get the following extra bits: 50 Shards, 100 Platinum, 2000 Favor, and two characters to play as, in a Ranger Champion and, most excitingly, a BJ Blazkowicz Champion.
For Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, you be getting the game alongside 750 in-game crowns, 15 days of ‘ESO Plus’ and an in-game pig vanity pet. Because who doesn’t want to run around Tamriel, fighting demons with a Bristlegut Pig but their side?
For those who don’t know, Humble Monthly is a rolling subscription service which delivers a new batch of games each month. Selected games unlock at the beginning of a month while the rest of the batch will be unveiled and sent out at the month’s end. If that sounds like your kind of thing, you can sign up now and get the above now. The rest of the games will be unveiled when they land in your inbox on the first week of November.
09/10/2017 at 17:57 Mokinokaro says:
Keep in mind it’s a version of Quake Champions with only three of the characters available. It’s basically what the free to play version will be
09/10/2017 at 18:18 EmmaBarrett says:
09/10/2017 at 18:49 Jalan says:
Three? From what I had read, it’s two – the default/everyone gets him Ranger and the “Quick, we gotta throw in someone else to make this seem like an actual deal” B.J. Blazkowicz.
09/10/2017 at 17:59 mitrovarr says:
Anyone who plays any of these games know how significant this stuff is? Like, is that a relevant amount of currency for any of them? I’m only interested in Quake Champions but I suppose other people might appreciate insight into the other games too.
09/10/2017 at 18:19 Uncle Fass says:
That amount of currency really isn’t worth it. You can get more than 2000 Favor after one match (provided you do a daily challenge). You can get 50 shards by crushing a common loot item (easy to find in boxes), plus 50 shards will buy you absolutely nothing.
You normally can only pay real money for Platinum, but the 100 they’re giving you here won’t let you buy any good cosmetics.
Also, you only get two characters. If you’re getting this monthly just for Quake Champions, it’s better to just buy the champions pack to get all characters now and forever.
Even then I’d hold out, because if recent updates are anything to go by then the developers are blatantly not listening to feedback.
09/10/2017 at 18:58 Jalan says:
Redeeming the key in the bundle also prevents purchase of the champions pack afterward (from what I’ve read of people who have used it), which should make for a fun experience to be had by all. Nothing says “bargain” like being subjected to the siren call of gambling that are loot boxes hoping you’ll be lucky enough to get a champ.
09/10/2017 at 19:36 mitrovarr says:
Thanks! So, basically, you get the f2p version ahead of time. Pfft.
I’m already subscribing, so I’ll probably just let it ride and hope there’s a lot of good stuff in the rest of it. All of this f2p/MMO junk probably cost them little to nothing to include so they might have loaded up the rest of it to compensate.
09/10/2017 at 21:04 particlese says:
In ESO’s case, 750 crowns will get you one fancy dress, a couple hairpieces, or some scruffy RP pants or the like, if memory serves. 15 days of ESO Plus is rather nice if you plan to steal everything not nailed down since the inventory size is small (especially if you get into crafting @_@), and Plus gives you infinite pockets which become finite but retain their contents once the subscription’s up. I suspect you can’t just begin the Plussening at your leisure, but it’s still pretty nice, and there are also experience boosts and stuff involved for those 15 days. The pig is worthless because it is not a cat.
I’m burnt out on the game now myself, but I had many fun times with it.
09/10/2017 at 18:17 shinkshank says:
While I don’t particularly care for any of these games in specific, I can say that while I was skeptical at first, Humble Monthly has really paid off. For a trifling amount of money, you get a bunch of games each month, at least a few of which are gonna be something great. This month’s had Furi, Scanner Sombre and The Shrouded Isle, three games I was quite keen to try out, along with a bunch of other cool looking stuff (and also Tomb Raider I guess, which I might give a shot later).
The only problem with Humble Monthly is that now I’m kinda scared to get anything, at the risk of devaluing future Monthlies. But on the other hand, I can always use more games in my emergency birthday gift stockpile.
09/10/2017 at 19:01 Risingson says:
The problem I have with Humble Monthly is the same problem I guess everyone has: as much as I try, I don’t play every videogame genre, and some of them will stay forever in my backlog. And you never know what genres it is going to feature.
And I am terrible at strategy games. Simply terrible. This month looked awesome.
09/10/2017 at 20:46 shinkshank says:
Well, again, you can choose which ones you redeem for yourself, and which ones you can save for later, generally for gifting purposes. And they’re usually varied enough that it’s a safe guess that there’s gonna be at least _something_ in there that you’ll like.
09/10/2017 at 20:04 Morat Gurgeh says:
I love Humble Monthly. For 9 quid a month I’ve got tip top games pouring out my arse. Total Warhammer, Stellaris, Tomb Raider etc. I always let it ride. Not this month though. No time for Mmorpgs and already have Quake.
If you’re yet to use it, then have a look. Great games, dirt cheap.
09/10/2017 at 21:00 Banks says:
The game is great but bear in mind that is much better to just buy the 30€ steam version, as you have all current and future characters unlocked. This “humble edition” only has two and one of them is the f2p one.
Also if you are on the fence I think it’s better to wait until it’s in a better state, as of now it has multiple problems that aren’t easy to ignore.