Quake Champions available in this month’s Humble Monthly

Now that we’re a significant way into October, Humble’s got a new set of games to offer up as part of its monthly subscription service, Humble Monthly. Those games are Quake Champions, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and a set of content for the card game Elder Scrolls Legends.

The games each come with a kind of starter kit of resources to play with. For Quake Champions, along with the game itself, you get the following extra bits: 50 Shards, 100 Platinum, 2000 Favor, and two characters to play as, in a Ranger Champion and, most excitingly, a BJ Blazkowicz Champion.

For Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, you be getting the game alongside 750 in-game crowns, 15 days of ‘ESO Plus’ and an in-game pig vanity pet. Because who doesn’t want to run around Tamriel, fighting demons with a Bristlegut Pig but their side?

For those who don’t know, Humble Monthly is a rolling subscription service which delivers a new batch of games each month. Selected games unlock at the beginning of a month while the rest of the batch will be unveiled and sent out at the month’s end. If that sounds like your kind of thing, you can sign up now and get the above now. The rest of the games will be unveiled when they land in your inbox on the first week of November.