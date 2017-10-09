Squadrons and fleet carriers are coming to Elite Dangerous in 2018 for free

Things have been hotting up in Elite Dangerous’ [official site] facsimile of our massive galaxy, what with that whole alien invasion problem. But if humanity can survive the Thargoids, there’s a whole lot more coming in 2018 with a new season called Elite Dangerous: Beyond. Frontier announced a roadmap at Frontier Expo, and it looks like they’re going to be cramming a lot into these free updates, including new ships, tools and large group content
Over the year, you’ll see improvements to crafting, trading, co-op — including the addition of guild-like Squadrons and massive, dockable fleet carriers — and planet creation. Expect more consequences for being a naughty criminal, too. You’ll be able to get new ships, like The Chieftain and The Krait, which you might recognise if you played the original Elite. And if you’ve become invested in the narrative, good news: the story of the Guardians will carry on. That means exploring ancient alien ruins, working your way through new narrative threads and embarking on new personal adventures as well.
So you won’t just be uncovering the mysteries of the Guardians with your buddies, exploring the detritus of a forgotten civilisation, you’ll be able to unlock a personal narrative while you’re on these adventures, discovering weird tech. What this tech does remains a mystery that you’ll have to figure out next year.
It might not be as immediately exciting as some of the other parts of the update, but the upcoming GalNet improvements have especially piqued my interest. Simply, GalNet news will have audio, so you can listen to news stories while flitting through space instead of taking your eye off the ball so you can read them.
Frontier have also promised that the galaxy will become a richer, more lively place, with new anomalies and phenomenon to hunt for and discover. These discoveries will be added to a Codex, which will serve as an encyclopedia. New mining tools and challenges are being introduced, as well, with Frontier wanting to evoke the feeling of Wild West prospecting.
It sounds like the scope of these updates is just as large as Horizons, but while that season required you to drop some cash, Beyond will be free to everyone who bought Horizons. It will be split up into two major content updates in quarter one and quarter four, with smaller updates between them. But before this all kicks off next year, there’s still update 2.4 to look forward to. It’s already started, but updates will continue in the coming weeks. Check out the teaser below.
09/10/2017 at 12:25 Antongranis says:
I wanted to like this game more then i did, but its just feels so empty, with no reason to care about anything other then money.
I enyoyed the 10 or so hours i played but i am not hungry for more.
09/10/2017 at 12:40 Herring says:
You’re right, but I play it loads. If you want standard game progression it’s very lacking. There’s only a few ways to progress, most require grinding and there’s no real requirement for many of them.
BUT.
The flight-model, sense of place and realisation of an “accurate” galaxy are second to none. I love just jumping in and flying about, even just shipping peeps or cargo. Docking, landing, skimming the planets, exploring, fighting in asteroid fields are _still_ cool even after a few years of me playing it.
I’m happy to pick it up and play here and there and do whatever I fancy. I think if you want a more story / progression driven, intense 30-40 hour experience you might be disappointed though.
09/10/2017 at 13:39 Anti-Skub says:
That sense of a real galaxy is absolutely destroyed for me by the horrible video-gamey way every real space location is instanced, with AI NPCs randomly spawning in and out in a way that doesn’t even come close to believable. Or the way that when you fly towards a planet, you get this shitty, obvious loading screen where your ship stops dead in the sky, then starts moving again when the planet has loaded.
It absolutely destroys any enjoyment I could have had from immersion.
And as for the flight model…it’s fine, but for a game like Elite I would have much preferred something less fake feeling. The complete lack of any kind of gravity in space, the arbitrary speed limits, and the completely illogical way that ships turn more slowly when not moving, for example, just isn’t good enough.
09/10/2017 at 14:08 montorsi says:
You’re quite sure you’re playing Elite, friend? Nothing you’ve described matches up with my experience.
09/10/2017 at 14:22 Kapouille says:
He is absolutely right about the flight model. It is however a deliberate decision, driven mostly by the way collision detection breaks as the speed differential between game entities increase. It would change dramatically the feel of the game from a WWII airplane-like dogfighting like Star wars to long range strategy more akin to modern sea/air warfare.
09/10/2017 at 14:12 laiwm says:
It totally makes sense for a ship at rest to turn more slowly – when the engines are on it can use thrust gimbaling to turn faster, without the engines it’s just RCS.
By lack of gravity I assume you mean orbital mechanics? It’d be neat to see, but the only effect it would have on gameplay would be to make flight near planets feel weird – nobody’s going to travel around using Hohmann transfers.
09/10/2017 at 12:47 laiwm says:
Same, I really enjoy being in the ship but I’m a little bit lost as to what to do in it – the lure of bigger numbers just isn’t enough. If they add a proper storyline to follow I could get back into it though.
09/10/2017 at 13:36 Antongranis says:
Oh yeah, a freespace 2 style campaign would be fantastic!
09/10/2017 at 14:17 SuicideKing says:
honestly my dream open-galaxy space sim would basically be FreeSpace 1&2 set in an E:D style open galaxy.
So you play through the last year of the terran-vasudan war, and then encounter the shivans in a random encounter in Ross 128. So trade etc would continue but then the dynamic of the Terran-Vasudan conflict and economy being player driven and how they respond to the shivan invasion would be interesting to see.
Of course GTA and PVN high commands would continue to be NPC/game driven, so that the GTVA can form, but the story would be tied to stuff like players discovering sites of Ancients, doing research etc. in order to defeat the lucifer or develop shields, among other things.
The expansion would then introduce the event chain of FreeSpace 2 and the NTF.
09/10/2017 at 13:39 Artist says:
Its indeed amazing how fantastically they bolted down the style and feeling of the flight/combat-system but failed so badly at the meta game-mechanics. Also kind of funny how they camoflaged e.g. the grind for standing by replacing the nunbers with progress bars. Well, could be funny if it wouldnt be so sad.
09/10/2017 at 13:12 TotallyUseless says:
Oh this is a good news. Of the three big space games, ED, NMS, and StarCitizen, only ED delivered on its promise, and it’s getting more content, albeit NMS is gaining ground fast.
Just jumped back on ED over the weekend to explore some more space, really love those planets up close and those freaking sound effects, damn!
Excited for the new contents. Now if only ED would recognize its place and stop milking its playerbase with those freaking skin packs. Come on now, ED is basically EuTS2 on space and EuTS2 have non $$ skins.
Well at least that’s how I play it and I’m finding fun with ED despite its greedy approach for skins.
09/10/2017 at 13:35 Artist says:
No Mans Sky is “one of the three big space games” for you? Erm, sorry? NMS is dead in the water since its release and Eve is definatly the way bigger beast. Star Citizen isnt even a game. Yet.
09/10/2017 at 14:10 montorsi says:
To be fair, NMS has been patched a ton since release. I haven’t played it since shortly after release but “dead in the water” does not quite match up with the facts.
09/10/2017 at 14:37 laiwm says:
NMS isn’t for everyone, but I’d definitely consider it one of the top 3 along with Elite and Eve. They’re just for different types of players – Elite nails the ship-feel but asks the player to make their own fun, Eve is incredibly in-depth and accordingly intimidating, and NMS is a more arcadey take on galactic exploration that sort of sits between the 2.
09/10/2017 at 13:44 Anti-Skub says:
If you consider EDs competition to be a laughing stock and an unreleased game…then yeah, not wonder it looks like the best one to you. For me what ED has to beat is the original Elite, and games like X-Wing Alliance or Freespace. Compared to those games ED is hot garbage.
I’m also not one for getting hyped about games that aren’t out yet, but having played bits and pieces of SC and watched what some of their content looks like…and even with some wobbly bits in the game (SCs flight model isn’t great as it stands) it still feels like more of a game than Elite does after over a year of paid DLCs.
09/10/2017 at 14:11 montorsi says:
Ah, bags on Elite and praises SC. Your posts make sense now.
09/10/2017 at 15:58 Borreh says:
“Praises”? His comment was very toned-down and had a fair share of criticism of SC (which it deserves, e.g. I’m not a fan of the flight model myself) but focused on Elite first and foremost, and I agree. Elite is a great prototype that forces you to find your own fun and SC’s thus far showcased more worthwile content in its alpha stage than Elite years after release.
And yes, it’s playable, and no, I didn’t spend a penny on SC.
09/10/2017 at 14:54 Asurmen says:
There’s way more to experience and do than in the original Elite.
09/10/2017 at 13:23 Faldrath says:
I’m not particularly interested in the co-op stuff since I only play Elite in solo mode, but the more the galaxy is fleshed out, the better.
Regarding the lack of story-driven content, it’s a valid complaint but Elite works pretty well as a big sandbox. Right now I’m “role-playing” an explorer/historian, intent on mapping out the traditional constellations. After I’m done with that, I’ll “retire”, buy an Orca (basically a spacebus) and make a living ferrying people in the inhabited systems. But by then perhaps the Thargoid threat will demand me to dust off my beam lasers… who knows?
Point being: you can paint on Elite’s canvas, even if no one else can see your painting.
09/10/2017 at 14:39 Shiloh says:
Nicely put, I feel the same way about Elite. In fact, I really enjoy just pottering about – recently got back from a 2Kly explore, currently running a few trade missions just to recharge, going back out into the black soon.
By the end of 2018, all being well, my two biggest issues (that there’s not enough mystery out there, and that the mechanics of planetary exploration could do with a buff) should be a thing of the past. In the meantime, I’ll carry on exploring, ferrying tourists around, and trading, and I’ll be very happy so doing.
09/10/2017 at 16:24 mitrovarr says:
I dunno, I found the ED universe to be incredibly boring. There’s no sense that any of it is different – even the human inhabited bits all feel the same, and they shouldn’t. You can fly around and see some pretty sights and figure out which part of the star systems was pulled out of astronomy databases and which was procedurally generated, but you know there will never be anything interesting in any of them. You can have fun for a while in the fairly well implemented space combat, but there’s never a point to it except making numbers go up.
What it feels like to me is taking an old space sim game like Starflight or Star control 2, then removing all of the interesting alien species and artifacts and plot and leaving nothing but the grind and a bunch of empty, meaningless stars and rocks. A total waste of potential, sacrificed to make it a kinda-sorta MMO.
09/10/2017 at 16:28 gabrielonuris says:
It hurts me to admit, but I give up on Elite. It’s not a bad game, I’ve sunk 67 hours in it, but let’s be honest: it will always be the most realized, best made tech demo ever.
Frontier has a hell of an engine in their hands, and I only hope that in their next space game they actually make a GAME, with a proper campaign, a decent save system and some cutscenes. Because why the hell not.