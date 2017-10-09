Geralt is a pretty good snowboarder for a Witcher

The Witcher 3 [official site] is the gift that just keeps on giving. In a recent ‘making of’ documentary from Noclip, environment artist Len de Gracia talks about how Geralt’s sliding mechanic was the source of a great deal of fun for the devs, to the point where they created a Witcher 3 snowboarding demo. Yes. It’s amazing.
When Geralt tries to climb down slopes, he starts to skid, and the developers enjoyed watching the Witcher slipping and sliding everywhere so much that they decided to change his textures so that he looked like a snowboarder, put him on a mountain, and watched him shred snow.
But I’ve been wondering what other sports Geralt would be up for. Adam suggested that he might be a fan of Frisian handball, which seems about right. I’m also pretty sure that having an erotic encounter on top of a stuffed unicorn should count as a sport, and we know Geralt loves that.
Lamentably, there are no snowboards in The Witcher 3, though you can sort of recreate his downslope adventures without a board. And if you’re still not ready to say goodbye to the curmudgeonly monster hunter, then definitely take a gander at the documentary. The snowboarding part is at 16.50. Ta for pointing this out, Eurogamer.
09/10/2017 at 17:33 FeloniousMonk says:
God, this game. I’m in such an odd headspace with The Witcher, because I’m taking them at their word that this is it, really, no more Geralt, no Witcher 4, no “hey, we were just kidding and now we are launching a prequel/spin-off/whatever.” They’re just taking this incredibly great series and retiring it rather than milking it until we all can’t stand it any longer. There’s almost no instinct to retire stellar IP in the world of video games – imagine if Zelda/Metroid/Mass Effect/Halo/Star Wars/etc had reached a point where we collectively said “Okay, we’ve gotten what we can out of this, it’s time to move on to new stories.” On the one hand, that’s a world with no Breath of the Wild, which I hear is a thing we want to exist. On the other hand, so many derivative shite titles would never have been made.
But that’s the thing – I’d buy another Witcher game tomorrow if I could, and I miss Geralt ten times as much because I don’t think he’ll be back. And that’s why this endless victory lap they’re on is sweet rather than cloying.
09/10/2017 at 18:40 Arthandas says:
What are you talking about? They already confirmed this is not the last Witcher game, only the end of Geralt’s story. The next game won’t be about Geralt.
09/10/2017 at 18:48 FeloniousMonk says:
Right, no Geralt. That isn’t worth anything to you? The fact that they’re willing to just shut that character down?
09/10/2017 at 19:18 Vlek says:
If they can deliver the same quality or better of a game then sure, Let them make another one,Sure I’ll miss Geralt but his story came to an end, and a good one at that.
I’m up for another Witcher! The only quality Dev atm. All the rest just release cash grabs year after year…. And people buy it … perpetuating Mediocrity !
09/10/2017 at 19:42 Dogahn says:
My experience ended Geralt’s story to the point that I can’t even start NGX mode to play the DLC. In fact, if I can’t get a good mod to switch out the character models I’ll probably be done with witcher 3 entirely. That is how satisfied I am with Geralt’s story ending.
Now Ciri, wish there was a mod that let me go open world with her. Saw one that let you switch to her anytime, but the game locks down a lot of elements when you do that. Really though, there should be a Ciri DLC that lets you finish all the side quests as her instead of Geralt.
10/10/2017 at 00:21 GenialityOfEvil says:
Blood & Wine is supposed to take place after the end of the game. You should definitely try it, it’s a great epilogue.
10/10/2017 at 01:08 April March says:
Sure, it’s worth something, but it’s not that different from what Mass Effect did, and you specifically cited it as an example of how games usually go about this.
10/10/2017 at 00:41 Crafter says:
They have told Geralt’s story.
I can only applaud them for not milking the licence dry (even though they will continue to exploit it someday with other characters from this universe).
I await the next CD Projekt game even more now that I know they treat their stories well.
09/10/2017 at 22:23 elvirais says:
I miss this world so much, but doing another playthrough just makes it sadder somehow.