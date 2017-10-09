Geralt is a pretty good snowboarder for a Witcher

The Witcher 3 [official site] is the gift that just keeps on giving. In a recent ‘making of’ documentary from Noclip, environment artist Len de Gracia talks about how Geralt’s sliding mechanic was the source of a great deal of fun for the devs, to the point where they created a Witcher 3 snowboarding demo. Yes. It’s amazing.

When Geralt tries to climb down slopes, he starts to skid, and the developers enjoyed watching the Witcher slipping and sliding everywhere so much that they decided to change his textures so that he looked like a snowboarder, put him on a mountain, and watched him shred snow.

But I’ve been wondering what other sports Geralt would be up for. Adam suggested that he might be a fan of Frisian handball, which seems about right. I’m also pretty sure that having an erotic encounter on top of a stuffed unicorn should count as a sport, and we know Geralt loves that.

Lamentably, there are no snowboards in The Witcher 3, though you can sort of recreate his downslope adventures without a board. And if you’re still not ready to say goodbye to the curmudgeonly monster hunter, then definitely take a gander at the documentary. The snowboarding part is at 16.50. Ta for pointing this out, Eurogamer.