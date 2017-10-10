Parp parp! F1 2017 gets new liveries, AI improvements

Codemasters today called F1 2017 [official site] into the pit to polish and refuel their racing game with a new update. Version 1.9 has brought updated liveries for cars and drivers, a LAN mode, AI improvements, a new UI for spectator mode, and bug fixes and bits. Pictures of the shiny new liveries are included in the v1.9 patch notes. Hit that for the full blast but here are some little bits I’ve pulled out:

New Grid editor available in custom multiplayer modes.

Sports Update – Updated car performance levels.

Improved AI drivers ability when defending the inside line.

Improvements to AI pace balance between qualifying and race sessions.

AI Difficulty is now applied correctly in multiplayer sessions.

AI will now pit under the SC for optimal strategy instead of waiting for the SC to go in.

Fixed an issue where the AI attempts to overtake a player with FW damage under SC conditions and then receive no penalties.

Rebalanced medium traction control performance.

This is the new spectator UI:

As a committed pedestrian whose video game driving fancies lean more towards joyrides and antics than serious competition, I have no opinions on F1 2017 beyond: dang, this Wipeout-lookin’ pink car is wild. But what’s the game like, gang?