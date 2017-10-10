Have You Played… Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.

A delirious and witty post-Stanley Parable statement of intent from William Pugh’s Crows Crows Crows – twenty minutes long and no-pennies in price, you have no excuse not try it.

Where The Stanley Parable, a semi-comic first-person exploration of games, gaming and gamers, took a few steps into darkness and several more into self-reflection, Langeskov effectively takes the position that all of this stuff is very silly indeed and wouldn’t it be better if we all just laughed along with it? Even two years on, I don’t feel I should give any more away about Langeskov than that.

It is, like Stanley, primarily about rounding the next corner and waiting to see exactly which rug will be pulled from under you and it does, like Stanley, feature a narrator who is in equal parts friendly, antagonistic and comic. In other words, it is indeed a little familiar. But it’s really about spending a few minutes laughing at narrator Simon Anstell’s gags and enjoying a fairground ride full of very silly surprises.

There aren’t many studios that would chuck something like this out for free, for a laugh – to say hey everyone, let’s have fun together. And then maybe, just maybe, have a tiny little think about the expectations we place upon videogames.