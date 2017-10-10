Middle-earth: Shadow of War darkens our door

Tootle on your warhorn and coax your ghostpal back into body, as Middle-earth: Shadow of War [official site] launched overnight. Monolith’s sequel to 2014’s Shadow of Mordor brings more open-world action with orcs to antagonise, fortresses to capture, limbs to hack off, baddies to enslave (ikr?), faces to fill with arrows, spooky ghostpowers to learn, and a sexy spider to puzzle over. The sequel also expands the ‘Nemesis’ system which builds relationships with NPCs and changes how they react to you. This is great, Leif Johnson said in his Middle-earth: Shadow of War review:
“Time and time again, I loved seeing how they reacted to my actions. I’d ride past a huddle of orcs on my caragor, and Olrok the Sadistic would shout out that caragors don’t frighten him. I’d slice the arms and legs off one defeated captain, and Hûra the Amputator would pop up behind me in an ambush, telling me he could do it better and was ready to prove it. I’d find orcs who’d taunt me for my reliance on ranged combat. I may have been a ranger sharing a body with a grumpy elf, but moments like this make Shadow of War feel oddly real.”
He was well into it, though not wholly pleased with its disregard for Tolkien’s books. And as for those microtransaction loot crates, whose presence is gross in a singleplayer game? They are at least, Leif insists, entirely unnecessary:
“But never once did I spend ‘real’ cash on a loot box, save to see what happened for the review. (It was crap, honestly.) Never once did I feel the need. I had over 40 legendary weapons and armor pieces at the end. So again, what’s the point? The very fact that I’ve written all these words to show that’s it’s not so bad in Shadow of War demonstrates how thorny the issue is and why it probably shouldn’t have even been implemented in the first place. Yet as we already know from the news of players spending billions on loot boxes and similar items in Blizzard games, someone’s going to buy this stuff.
“Shadow of War’s approach doesn’t seem so much predatory to me as misanthropic. It merely makes it easy to get stuff that’s already easy to get, and that, ultimately, is what leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”
Less of this nonsense please, publishers.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War is out now for Windows on Steam, priced at £45/€60/$60.
10/10/2017 at 11:00 FizicsMcmanus says:
Gonna wait on this one, see how it’s received.
10/10/2017 at 11:19 StAUG says:
SoM was one of, it not the the, favourite game of 2014 for me. Without the lootboxes this would have been one of the few things I’d still have pre-ordered. As it is I might be waiting for a few more reviews and an Christmas sale instead.
10/10/2017 at 11:52 Ghostwise says:
Do not frame this as enslaving “savages” to use as cannon fodder in your wars while you count the moolah.
Instead, frame this as offering a great professional opportunity to global collaborators, that they accept because of the great perks. Such as health care they’d die without and can’t afford on their own.
10/10/2017 at 11:54 Bluestormzion says:
And, to be fair, this isn’t enslaving, it’s Enthralling. Which I suppose is much, much worse. A slave is physically bound, but can still remain free enough in spirit to kick the living shit out of his owner when that owner pushes him off of a ladder for no reason. A Thrall just obeys mindlessly, thinking that his decisions are actually his own.
But seriously, these Orcs would probably join of their own accord without Talion’s rather agressive “Sales pitch.” Because he offers full dental coverage!
10/10/2017 at 12:42 Blastaz says:
Thralls are just Viking slaves.
10/10/2017 at 13:45 Ghostwise says:
Ah, no. Actually, Talion has sincerely held religious beliefs against teeth. So, no dental.
10/10/2017 at 12:38 Jack_Empty says:
I’m finding all this loot box justification is seriously turning me against games journalism. I dont often comment but this whole saga has got me quite riled up. If it’s not necessarily then pan them for putting it in anyway, it doesn’t add to the game and can only be a negative when reviewing, doesn’t matter if I can ignore it or not. It’s like someone recommending a cake to me, then adding at the end that the cake came with a turd sitting on it, but that it wasn’t too much of a problem as you could flick it off and you hardly notice it slightly tastes of shite. It is a good cake tho so give it the benefit of the doubt, it was the bakery that insisted on the turd not the bakers.
link to petition.parliament.uk
10/10/2017 at 12:53 dahools says:
I’ve signed even though I don’t think it goes far enough.
I encourage all UK residents to have a read of it.
10/10/2017 at 13:02 DuncUK says:
Uh, yeah, except it’s nothing like your analogy.
What it’s really like is finding that the cake has quite a tough, toffee centre and that the baker will offer you mystery bags of ingredients which may or may not help soften the centre for you to eat. However, there are other simpler methods to eat it (e.g. using a microwave to soften it) or just chewing through it, so the mystery bags are not necessary. Distasteful perhaps, but not necessary.
Now that’s a mad analogy as it’s not something that actually happens, but then neither is someone selling you a cake with shit on it.
Nobody is defending the loot boxes and nobody that posts on RPS realistically wants them in the game. However, they’re entirely ignorable and currently quite inconsequential. Stop pretending otherwise.
Incidentally, I agree with the petition although it’s arguably irrelevant here… Shadow of War is not a game for children, it’s PEGI 18.
10/10/2017 at 13:36 Deano2099 says:
No-one is justifying them. They’re just saying they can be ignored.
To take your analogy, it’s like a really nice cake, with a serving of turd on the side. And you’re told because of the turd, you can have the cake cheaper. And every sensible person just throws away the turd and eats the delicious cake.
What you’re doing is refusing to just ignore the damn turn, and smearing it on top of your cake just so you can go “it’s making my cake worse”.
10/10/2017 at 13:47 Horg says:
No one is justifying loot boxes, RPS have repeatedly commentated that they are a blight on an otherwise good game. I’ve signed that petition, honestly the only realistic way that in game gambling will ever be curbed is if laws change to prohibit it.
10/10/2017 at 12:42 ColonelFlanders says:
Less of this nonsense indeed. It frustrates me that they’ve included this shitty system in their game, because it looks fantastic and I really wanted to play it. Sadly the only way to tell publishers you don’t like what they’re doing is to not buy their stuff. Ho hum. I suppose it’s not like there aren’t any other open world action games out there.
10/10/2017 at 13:19 DuncUK says:
Another way is to buy the game but not pay for the microtransactions?
10/10/2017 at 12:49 Lars Westergren says:
If they wanted to make lots of money, they should add a DLC where you can romance the orcs.
10/10/2017 at 13:37 Drib says:
Urk-thrash Knob-slobba is a popular legendary.
10/10/2017 at 13:38 empty_other says:
Is there female orcs in LotR? Or in the game? Not that it would matter: If anyone is desperate enough to date an Uruk, gender can’t be an obstacle.
10/10/2017 at 13:49 tnzk says:
No mention is really made of female orcs. It’s not even insinuated.
For all the adulation Tolkiens world building was given, there are moments like this (and more explicit mentions) that he didn’t have a nerd like obsession for his own creation. It was just a cute hobby he was really good at.