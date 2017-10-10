Stardew Valley’s mysterious next game is set on the same planet

The creator of Stardew Valley [official site] has opened up a little about plans for his next game, something mysterious that’s set on the same planet as Stardew but is not a sequel. Don’t expect to hear juicy details from Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone any time soon because he’s avoiding building heaps of hype but he does say that, similar to Stardew Valley, it will likely pick up another game or genre with space to explore and take it in his own direction.
Asked about ideas for his next game during a a Q&A session on Reddit yesterday, Barone explained:
“I don’t want to reveal too much at this point, but I am thinking of approaching my next game with a similar mindset to Stardew Valley — take a style of game that was never fully realized (or that changed trajectories, leaving unexplored possibilities), and carry on the tradition in my own weird way.”
Stardew Valley drew heavy inspiration from the Harvest Moon games but took that farming life in a different and delightful direction. Whatever this is, it will at least be on that same planet.
As for whether he’ll make more of actual Stardew Valley, he said “I haven’t made any plans yet as to whether there will be a Stardew Valley sequel or more content.”
Do remember that online multiplayer is coming to Stardew Valley, being worked on by publishers Chucklefish. Last we heard, they expected to launch it in early 2018. An unofficial mod is already out with multiplayer support, but it is a little wonky. Chucklefish are tapping into some of that Stardew spirit with their witch school RPG codenamed Spellbound.
Whatever Barone does, we likely won’t hear much for a while. He said:
“I have plans for my next game, but I don’t want to reveal anything for a while… creating hype too far in advance is a lot of pressure, and ultimately I don’t think it benefits anyone. I prefer to work in an isolated bubble.”
Hey, whatever you’re happy with. So rather than poke and speculate, I’ll say we gave Stardew Valley a glowing review and declared it one of the most relaxing games. For more, do check out Paul Dean’s reflections on Stardew and his own life and Holly Nielsen waving her farm goodbye to start over.
10/10/2017 at 16:09 GrumpyCatFace says:
Shut up and take my money!
Stardew is one of my top 10 all-time.
10/10/2017 at 16:47 JarinArenos says:
Where did he say something about the next game being on the same planet?
10/10/2017 at 17:14 Saarlaender39 says:
JarinArenos: “Where did he say something about the next game being on the same planet?”
*****
Here?:
The creator of Stardew Valley [official site] has opened up a little about plans for his next game, something mysterious that’s set on the same planet as Stardew but is not a sequel.
10/10/2017 at 18:10 JarinArenos says:
That would be Alice saying that. I found the quote anyway though.
10/10/2017 at 16:53 nattydee says:
I spent a few weeks binging stardew valley with my SO last christmas, and when it came out on the nintendo switch recently I happily tossed out $15 so we could play it again…. but it really hasn’t changed, has it?
Like I realize the ConcernedApe/Chucklefish have spent a long time working on localizations and new platforms and multiplayer, but a year has passed and there’s not really anything new going on…. which is fine because stardew valley was already a wonderful, engrossing game, but it did feel as though a game that was still only 90% finished. That 90% is far better than most games’ 110%, but I do wonder if we’ll ever see new content/polish for it.
10/10/2017 at 17:58 TillEulenspiegel says:
It feels like a complete game to me, albeit one with a lot of potential for expansion in many directions. Anyway, he explains a bit here:
link to reddit.com
10/10/2017 at 18:07 GeoX says:
I thought the relationship system was a little half-baked, but that’s really my only issue with it.