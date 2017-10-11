Clickuorice Allsorts: The Mountain King meets Line Rider

Clickuorice Allsorts are our short, snappy posts about cool games ‘n’ stuff

The Hall of the Mountain King is an excellent piece of classical music. And Line Rider is an excellent videogame. Oho, what’s this? What. Is. This. Someone has put these two excellents together and created something double-excellent, as Classic FM have pointed out. “It took me over a month of my free time to create,” says creator DoodleChaos, who continues a fine 10-year tradition of combining one of the best free games ever made with bumpy beats and luscious illustrations. Happy Wednesday, everybody.