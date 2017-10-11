Clickuorice Allsorts: The Mountain King meets Line Rider

Clickuorice Allsorts are our short, snappy posts about cool games ‘n’ stuff
The Hall of the Mountain King is an excellent piece of classical music. And Line Rider is an excellent videogame. Oho, what’s this? What. Is. This. Someone has put these two excellents together and created something double-excellent, as Classic FM have pointed out. “It took me over a month of my free time to create,” says creator DoodleChaos, who continues a fine 10-year tradition of combining one of the best free games ever made with bumpy beats and luscious illustrations. Happy Wednesday, everybody.
11/10/2017 at 14:12 Dewal says:
Woaw, it gave me chills. Sure, it’s mostly due to the music being amazing but the way the author of the video made its movements in evidence was very well done.
11/10/2017 at 14:19 syndrome says:
This is excellent!
11/10/2017 at 14:49 Viroso says:
Indie game trailers made me dislike The Hall of the Mountain King but this made me like it again.
11/10/2017 at 14:59 particlese says:
Oh neat, glad to see this made it to RPS proper! I saw it last night in RPS Discord chat and thought it was the cat’s pajamas for exactly the reasons, and I got a way bigger laugh out of it than I expected thanks to the barrage of timpani strikes just before the end. Double excellent indeed.
11/10/2017 at 15:19 The First Door says:
Well that’s absolutely lovely. Although, I must admit The Hall of the Mountain King gives me mildly traumatic puzzle-based flashbacks to The Witness now.
11/10/2017 at 15:35 Halk says:
Oh god, yes. Can’t believe it didn’t have the same effect on me. I must have repressed that experience.
11/10/2017 at 17:12 onodera says:
Was it the random puzzle tune?
11/10/2017 at 16:52 Stevostin says:
OOOOKKKKK that was amazing.
11/10/2017 at 16:58 quasiotter says:
There’s some wild stuff out there! Including one set to the whole album by This Will Will Destroy You: link to youtube.com
Also, is “licorice allsorts” just like saying “potpourri”? I’m a non-Brit, obviously.