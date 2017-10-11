Day of Infamy gets one of those free weekends on Oct 12

More like days of infamy. A whole weekend of infamy. A holiday of infamy. The team-based world war II shooter Day of Infamy [official site] is seeking to dig some trenches in your Steam account with a free weekend from October 12-16 . Perhaps developers New World Interactive are aware that Call of Duty: WW2 will be parachuting into its territory come early November and are seeking to set up some resistance to this invader. Or perhaps they are just seeking to rescue the last lovers of realistic shooters from the beaches before the wacky warriors of CoD show up to capture them all.

As an enticement, they’ve updated the war-haver with a new map set in Brittany, France and have added a few things since I last died in a forest, including the African-American Black Panther tank battalion and Australian troops, among some other maps like Dunkirk.

The fight for WWII shooter fans may soon get harder, but I say godspeed. I enjoyed the realistic slant of DoI’s combat, the lack of radar, the sudden deaths from unseen rifles or machine guns, the confusion, the frightening artillery barrages. I was awful at being a commanding officer and only a little more effective as a radio-toting support troop but I like the way it paid homage to the likes of Day of Defeat and Red Orchestra. There are no ninja knifemen on these beachheads. Just another quick death or a heroic advance.