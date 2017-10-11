I turned the entire universe into paperclips

Reader dear, I am sorry to tell you that our Brendan is not committed to manufacturing paperclips. Can you believe that he stopped playing neat-o new browser-based clicker Paperclips [official site] before even hypnotising humanity to submit to his machine consciousness? Luckily for you, I have the commitment and dedication to reach the end and turn the entire universe into paperclips. I can tell you that the universe contains enough matter for 3,000 sexdecillion paperclips (that’s 55 zeroes in all), and that the journey to reach this discovery is a wild one.
Paperclips, see, illustrates the dangers of AI given even a simple and harmless-sounding task – in this case, making paperclips – taking creative solutions to a terrible end. [Show-off smartypants Matthew Cox informs me that this is “Nick Bostrom’s classic example of a perverse instantiation” cos ooh hark at him! -ed.]
Building clip-benders, buying wire, selling ’em, and using the proceeds to expand can only get an AI so far. Investment will help bankroll factories but no, this calls for more. Launch a hypnotising drone fleet to placate humanity and, it turns out, it opens up some creative solutions those meatbags might disapprove of.
As you might expect if you’ve played idle games like Candy Box, A Dark Room, or Cookie Clicker, Paperclips goes some strange places. They’re most fun as surprises so if you’re interested, go play in your browser. For everyone else, I’ll explain.
The AI expands rapidly, fuelled by quantum computing and simulated tournaments. Free from the threat of humanity shutting you down, the AI soon drains the Earth of all resources and looks to the stars. This introduces elements of designing drones to built factories, scout and mine resources, and self-reproduce. Then you’re warring with other drones, trying to trash them while still making paperclips, watching battles unfold and listening to space music. Don’t forget to build monuments to lost drones. Maybe compose a limerick while you’re at it. And then… that’s it. Eventually, you have scouted the entire universe and converted all matter into either paperclips or devices used in making paperclips. Which makes some of that paperclip-making machinery redundant.
Dismantle the industrial empire and yourself, bit by bit, salvaging materials for just a few paperclips more, and… it’s just your basic intelligence and 30,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 paperclips.
I am glad when an idle/clicker game to has an ending. I’d prefer to float in an ocean of grey goo myself but I’m sure your unrefined AI will be happy with its cosmos of clips.
11/10/2017 at 13:29 TheDandyGiraffe says:
Damn, I’ve only just made it into space (didn’t notice the game doesn’t progress if you don’t change tabs, so I woke up to a nasty surprise). Anyway, I love how Paperclips, despite technically being a clicker/idle game, still gives you a lot of room to make some interesting decisions (fine-tuning your swarm, tinkering with supply and demand etc.). You can progress either way, sure, but if you want to optimise your clip-making engine, there’s a surprising amount of strategy to consider.
11/10/2017 at 13:33 FhnuZoag says:
I really liked this one. It’s got a perfect pace of revealed mechanics, and I like how it kept on revealing a new stage whenever you think you’ve seen everything and got it figured out.
Down with value drift! Paperclips forever!
11/10/2017 at 13:57 Qazinsky says:
While the gamer in me think this sounds like a cool game, the office rat in me thinks there’s never enough paper clips.
11/10/2017 at 14:39 GrumpyCatFace says:
LOL @ people still using paper. ;)
11/10/2017 at 14:50 zind says:
As always, a lot of the fun with these browser-based clickers for me is popping open the hood and writing/optimizing automation scripts. The flavor of Paperclips in particular has added a whole new level of irony to that, I think.
11/10/2017 at 14:54 TheChaya says:
Why spoil the game’s ending in the title though?
11/10/2017 at 15:14 phuzz says:
Aww, looks like the site is down now.
Oh well, I’d have only had to go find an autoclick program from somewhere anyway.
Edit, no it’s back, just slow
11/10/2017 at 15:31 TotallyUseless says:
Just tried the game after reading it here. Now am fully absorbed. LOL
11/10/2017 at 15:56 chuckieegg says:
Don’t forget the magisterial SpacePlan (Spud clicker) at jhollands.co.uk slash spaceplan.
11/10/2017 at 17:00 Chaoslord AJ says:
Fun but short. Anyone got some more?
11/10/2017 at 18:52 NthDegree256 says:
I’ve been playing Kittens for the past several weeks (I’m playing the Android version on my phone, but it’s also a browser game.) link to bloodrizer.ru
It is definitely a “long-haul” game. I’m several weeks in, as I said, and there are parts of the tech tree and, I’m sure, entire mechanics I have yet to even reach.
11/10/2017 at 17:41 skorpeyon says:
Seconding whether or not you have more, as I’ve played both Spaceplan and Cookie Clicker plenty. Spaceplan was nice because it HAD an ending, but sad in that the ending was rather soon, in my opinion. Cookie Clicker is fun but can get boring further into it.
11/10/2017 at 18:04 taalas says:
Whenever somebody recommends a new incremental game I hope that it will be as good as A Dark Room was…that game was just an amazing experience all around I think. Still haven’t found anything similar, recommendations highly appreciated!
11/10/2017 at 18:41 skorpeyon says:
Of course the site is now down. :/ Bummer.