Star Control 2 creators finally making sequel

The two lead fellas behind Star Control have announced that, after 25 years, they are now working on a direct sequel to Star Control 2 named Ghosts of the Precursors. Rather than make a mess by ignorantly saying e.g. “Star Control 2 is a science-fiction RPG-a-spaceshoot-o-adventure-y-thingamy-ish game, and many people love it dearly,” I’ll point you towards Cobbo’s Star Control 2 retrospective and leave it at that.
No, ignore the Star Control 3 made by a different studio – this will pretend that didn’t happen and simply follow on from 2. And yup, it’s a different game to Star Control: Origins, the prequel being made by current rights owners Stardock.
Fred Ford and Paul Reiche III, who led the series at Toys for Bob, announced their return to the series on Monday. They’ve been away from it for a long, long time – Star Control 2 launched in 1992. They say:
“Pretty much ever since then, fans have been politely asking us to create a sequel, sometimes begging for a sequel, even threatening us if we don’t make a sequel. Our answer was always, ‘We really want to do this, we just need to wait until the time is right’ — kind of like Cthulhu awakening, but less end-of-the-worldy. Well, the stars have finally aligned — we are now working on a direct sequel to Star Control II — The Ur-Quan Masters, called Ghosts of the Precursors.
“This is a passion project for us and we have committed to dedicating some of our own time to creating a true sequel.”
Don’t expect it any time soon, mind, as they stress “we are early, early in development”.
Stardock CEO Brad Wardell explained a little more of the sequel’s background in a forum post talking about their role in Star Control and his contact with Paul Reiche.
“Over the past 4 years, we have communicated regarding the progress of Star Control: Origins. He asked us not to try to make a sequel to Star Control 2 and said that he hoped one day to be able to return to the universe he and Fred Ford created.
“Recently, Paul told me the good news: Activision was going to let him do a true sequel to Star Control II: The Ur-Quan Masters (i.e. Star Control III is not canon for that universe).”
And that’s why Stardock haven’t touched Star Control 2.
For now, hey, you can play SC2 for free with the fan-updated modern version The Ur-Quan Masters.
11/10/2017 at 19:09 BobbyDylan says:
OMG, so much hype!!!!
11/10/2017 at 20:21 AliciaBarrett says:
I’m making 85 dollar an hour working from home. I was shocked when my neighbour told me she was averaging 120 dollar but I see how it works now. I feel so much freedom now that I’m my own boss. Click Here And Start
11/10/2017 at 19:11 peterako1989 says:
“No, ignore the Star Control 3 made by a different studio – this will pretend that didn’t happen and simply follow on from 2”
Yes. PLEASE! Thank you.
11/10/2017 at 22:25 Vinraith says:
Daktaklakpak.
11/10/2017 at 19:27 Red_Fox says:
What is everyones problem with star control 3? I liked it.
Looking forward to this.
11/10/2017 at 19:30 Babymech says:
Frumple. It could be *squishy* to *play* in the *space,* but I doubt there will be much sense of continuity between this and the original *GO! GO!* – even if it’s the same *fingers* who are working on it. Still, I will be a *happy camper* if we get some nods to the original music.
11/10/2017 at 19:36 Red_Fox says:
*Enjoy the sauce!”
11/10/2017 at 20:52 DrJ3RK says:
Really want more Orz content. I’d like to see the actual central entity if that’s even something that’s possible.
11/10/2017 at 19:38 Drib says:
Too late, Star Control 3 already exists, in all its ugly muppet dialog-stealing glory.
But really, I’m a little cautious of this. Even if it’s the original writers, it’s going to feel like fanfiction after they’ve been away from it for so long.
11/10/2017 at 20:52 DrJ3RK says:
Quiet you!
:P
11/10/2017 at 19:58 manio22 says:
At long last! Let’s see then my pretties.
*Waits in QuasiSpace*
11/10/2017 at 20:39 ResonanceCascade says:
Star Control is probably my favorite game that I’ve never actually finished. It’s so unique, funny, and full of great ideas, but it’s also really damn hard. I was always terrible at Asteroids and I’m even terribler at SC2.
11/10/2017 at 21:18 Eightball says:
Just once I was able to get past getting ganked by the recycler drones at the start. Something else ganked me later but what I remembered was great.
11/10/2017 at 22:08 ResonanceCascade says:
Also, I missed the 2 the first time around. I’ve never played Star Control 1 or even really heard much about it (I hope it’s not a case like System Shock where all the attention gets paid to the also great-but-somewhat-less-interesting sequel).
11/10/2017 at 22:21 Anacho says:
SC2 had one of the best (and funniest) endings of any of the many (4) games I ever finished. It is worth the journey! Just wish those guys would also look to making Mail Order Monsters 2. :)
11/10/2017 at 20:47 DrJ3RK says:
There couldn’t be much better game news to read than this. I’m now a happy *camper*. (the best kind of *camper*)
I really hope it goes in depth into more of the races. Especially the Orz, and maybe some of the crystalline ones.
11/10/2017 at 21:06 Plague MD says:
OMG yes!!
11/10/2017 at 21:12 Shazbut says:
I am filled with Juffo-Wup and hype! Mostly hype
11/10/2017 at 21:20 Kronus Maelor says:
This is all well and good, but what the world needs is a sequel to The Horde.
11/10/2017 at 21:26 Voldenuit says:
Juffo-Wup stirs. Action ensues.