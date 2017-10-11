Star Control 2 creators finally making sequel

The two lead fellas behind Star Control have announced that, after 25 years, they are now working on a direct sequel to Star Control 2 named Ghosts of the Precursors. Rather than make a mess by ignorantly saying e.g. “Star Control 2 is a science-fiction RPG-a-spaceshoot-o-adventure-y-thingamy-ish game, and many people love it dearly,” I’ll point you towards Cobbo’s Star Control 2 retrospective and leave it at that.

No, ignore the Star Control 3 made by a different studio – this will pretend that didn’t happen and simply follow on from 2. And yup, it’s a different game to Star Control: Origins, the prequel being made by current rights owners Stardock.

Fred Ford and Paul Reiche III, who led the series at Toys for Bob, announced their return to the series on Monday. They’ve been away from it for a long, long time – Star Control 2 launched in 1992. They say:

“Pretty much ever since then, fans have been politely asking us to create a sequel, sometimes begging for a sequel, even threatening us if we don’t make a sequel. Our answer was always, ‘We really want to do this, we just need to wait until the time is right’ — kind of like Cthulhu awakening, but less end-of-the-worldy. Well, the stars have finally aligned — we are now working on a direct sequel to Star Control II — The Ur-Quan Masters, called Ghosts of the Precursors. “This is a passion project for us and we have committed to dedicating some of our own time to creating a true sequel.”

Don’t expect it any time soon, mind, as they stress “we are early, early in development”.

Stardock CEO Brad Wardell explained a little more of the sequel’s background in a forum post talking about their role in Star Control and his contact with Paul Reiche.

“Over the past 4 years, we have communicated regarding the progress of Star Control: Origins. He asked us not to try to make a sequel to Star Control 2 and said that he hoped one day to be able to return to the universe he and Fred Ford created. “Recently, Paul told me the good news: Activision was going to let him do a true sequel to Star Control II: The Ur-Quan Masters (i.e. Star Control III is not canon for that universe).”

And that’s why Stardock haven’t touched Star Control 2.

For now, hey, you can play SC2 for free with the fan-updated modern version The Ur-Quan Masters.