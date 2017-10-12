GOG’s 2K sale features old school X-Com among others

Over at GOG, the reduced-price trips down memory lane continue, only this week there’s a whole lot more X-Com. Specifically, this week’s GOG sale range focuses on a lot of 2K’s older franchises, particularly from the strategy genre. The entire original run of X-Com games can be found here for less than £2 / $2 each, which is nigh-impossible to not recommend. Then there is the 2004 version of Sid Meier’s Pirates, a game I’ve poured more hours into than I really want to think about, and much more.
Also featured here is Irrational’s extra colourful tactical role-playing superhero series Freedom Force, the original two Hidden and Dangerous games, Sid Meier’s Railroads and even a handful of the Army Men games. In short, this entire range is one big nostalgia trip for people like myself who were knee-deep in strategy PC games in the mid-to-late 90s. If you’ve never played Terror from the Deep before, I can’t advise you do that soon enough, while Alec would advise that you probably stay away from X-Com Enforcer. All I really need now is a way to bring back my Amiga 500 and a copy of Hired Guns and I’m set.
Here’s some of what’s on offer:
Sid Meier’s Pirates! for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Sid Meier’s Civilization III Complete for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Sid Meier’s Railroads! for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Freedom Force for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Army Men RTS for £2.39 / $2.99 / €2.69
X-Com: Terror from the Deep for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
X-Com: Apocalypse for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
X-Com UFO Defense for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
X-Com Interceptor for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
X-Com Enforcer for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Hidden and Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.49
12/10/2017 at 10:36 poliovaccine says:
Ohh nice, lotta times these sale bundles have one or two titles out of the lot that interest me, but this time pretty much everything is something I adored as a kid. Especially Freedom Force, though. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: destructible environments are the living best.
12/10/2017 at 11:07 Velox says:
Cruise ship terror sites.. I had enough of those for a life time
12/10/2017 at 12:25 unacom says:
By the time you had combed the ship down to the last bulkhead (the one behind which the last Aquatoid would invariably wait) you´d be out of grenades, so first guy in dies. Good times.
12/10/2017 at 12:35 Archonsod says:
I always remember one of the major changes in TFTD was that the starting grenades could take out USO doors, thus sparing the troops from the suicide bomber method of breaching UFO’s you tended to be dependent on in the first prior to the blaster launcher / plasma tech.
12/10/2017 at 12:48 jezcentral says:
You didn’t have to grenade the doors, you could open them with a right-click. A huge improvement on having to either wait outside, or sending in a rookie to cop the reaction shot from whoever was inside.
Still, chrysalids > tentaculats.
12/10/2017 at 14:23 subdog says:
Yes! But, the flooplan of most UFO’s was changed to make the initial entrance be only one of several ambush points.
12/10/2017 at 11:37 Aim Here says:
A heads up for anyone who just bought the old-school XCom or TFTD – the best way to play this on a modern computer is using OpenXCom – it takes the data files from the commercial games, and adds in a bunch of bugfixes and quality of life improvements without materially changing the game.
12/10/2017 at 12:13 unacom says:
And while you´re at it, give the X-Piratez mod a fling, or a dozen. It´s outrageously good.
12/10/2017 at 13:24 Bull0 says:
+1000
Xpiratez is the pinnacle of the genre, no joke, it’s brilliant
Of the GOG list I can recommend Pirates for some repetitive fun.
12/10/2017 at 14:57 Soyweiser says:
The final mod pack is also great. While you might need to spoil yourself with the tech tree. non spoiler hint, if you are stuck. Capture more aliens, prioritize engineers, leaders and commanders.
But the addition of medals just makes the final modpack worth it already.
12/10/2017 at 16:16 klops says:
It is! I’m playing it at the moment and like the author of the review in RPS said (as far as I remember, too lazy to check that), it could be the best X-Com / XCOM experience there is. XCOM 2 was great by that little content I’ve played with it, but XPiratez might be even greater.
If they just could’ve thought a bit more about the UI and the amount of necessary stuff in the mod. Inventory handling is already 90s-clumsy but this mod puts a much bigger emphasis on it with its winter clothing, different armours for different environments and against different enemies and with million different guns in the ancient UI from hell. Less could be more especially when you’re trying to manufacture something.
12/10/2017 at 11:45 Maxheadroom says:
“If you’ve never played Terror from the Deep before, I can’t advise you do that soon enough”
Really?
Distinctly remember the hour or so I played that for back in 199-whatever. Within 5 turns one of my guys would get mind controlled even though there were no aliens nearby (should require line of sight)
Tested my theory by leaving all my guys in the dropship with the door closed. Sure enough after 5 turns one of them got mind controlled and threw a grenade killing himself and everyone else.
25-odd years later that is my only memory of X-com2
its a dirty cheating stain on the x-com franchise (well that and Apocalypse. Oh and Enforcer)
12/10/2017 at 12:13 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Hey don’t diss Apoc. It was flawed but brilliant.
12/10/2017 at 12:32 Archonsod says:
Same happened in the first game, if there was an alien commander on the map you’d be hit with psychic attacks from turn 1. As I recall the AI couldn’t handle LoS mechanics so didn’t actually use them.
12/10/2017 at 13:10 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
If memory serves, xcom psi didn’t require LoS(just as ‘squadsight’ wasn’t an explicit thing, you could target any tile, guns required that you have LoS; but psi didn’t, so you could do some pretty brutal “squad sight psi” stuff.
Now, if an alien has never seen you, getting targeted anyway is cheating bastard territory; but on missions with psi aliens, receiving multiple attacks as soon as at least one alien caught sight of you was standard. You could, of course, do the same thing, so at least that aspect wasn’t a computer-only thing.
12/10/2017 at 15:07 Soyweiser says:
Due to a bug, the first xcom difficulty was set to beginner permanently (well, it worked only if you didn’t load a savegame).
This caused them to overdo the difficulty on terror a little bit.
The psy thing is cheating. I have been playing some openxcom and using that there are few psy attacks. (That I usually only attack from smoke, and never give them the aliens a big chance to spot me also helps).
12/10/2017 at 12:02 Alien says:
Should I buy TFTD again?
I have got three boxed version (US, European and even one sealed in mint condition). The EU box art is great:
link to terrygreer.com
BTW: OpenXCom DOES change TFTDs gameplay substantially:
(1.) USO levels are a lot smaller than in the original game.
(2.) The AI is acting completely different (OpenXCom rebuilds the AI from scratch)! The strange, “alien” AI behavior is gone and the AI now acts a lot more tactical and aggressive. While OpenXComs new AI is more challenging, the original “chaotic” almost random AI was imho better for the setting: Aliens should react strange and “alien”!
To sum it up: The original non-OpenXCom version of TFTD has the better atmosphere!
12/10/2017 at 12:19 unacom says:
Hidden and Dangerous 2 is a gem. I recomend it highly.
12/10/2017 at 13:40 Drib says:
Pirates! was a ton of fun, not entirely just on nostalgia for the old genesis/megadrive Pirates! which was equally good.
Railroads is fine if you’re into that kind of thing, Civ 3 wasn’t horrible.
XCOM is of course good times no matter what. Though I rather disagree with TFTD being top of that particular class.
Good sale!
12/10/2017 at 13:48 lflambeau says:
I had a ton of fun with freedom forces. Steam version seems bugued from the comments, might be the same with gog idk.
12/10/2017 at 17:37 Darth Gangrel says:
Freedom Force seems like a good game and since it had a demo on Steam I downloaded it to check for myself, but couldn’t get it to start. It just says that it “has run into a problem and must shut down (and no, we utterly refuse to tell you more than that)”. GOG is more known for making older games work than Steam, so hopefully their version works, but I’m still hesitant to buy it.
12/10/2017 at 14:31 subdog says:
This thread is all about how brutally hard TFTD was, but you should still play it. The original X-Com had amazing atmosphere- hunting a sectoid through tall wheat fields in the middle of the night, tracking a terrorist floater by the screams of his victims, watching a chryssalid emerge from a cave of alien flora. It’s a classic and a hard act to follow.
TFTD nails it. From the creepy industrial surface attacks of Gill Men and Bioshock-esque Calcinites, to the epic multi-level Cruise Ship terror missions that push your resources to the limit, or relatively placid bug hunts in bright shallows, surrounded by sunken Greek ruins.
12/10/2017 at 15:13 Alien says:
True! Almost every TFTD mission created little “Horror-B-Movie” moments :)…
The original X-Com felt like a “simulation” with great emergent gameplay (I particularly loved how the sound design was a huge gameplay element), the new one feels like just a “boardgame”.
12/10/2017 at 20:13 tour86rocker says:
Both of you really get it. TFTD was excellent. My experience with it was: I played UFO briefly and got hooked but the game store only had TFTD so I eventually came to know it backwards and forwards. I love it and I hope those enemies will be revisited in XCOM someday.
12/10/2017 at 15:00 Soyweiser says:
While I don’t consider it a proper xcom game. I did like xcom enforcer as a simple shooter game. Just mindless pew pew pew fun, easily winnable in a short while. Prob worth the price here. But not much more than 2 regional equivalent bucks.
12/10/2017 at 16:07 klops says:
I don’t understand the love TFTD is getting here. Compared to the original it was shit: mainly because of the way too big maps. It was also ugly as shit – the colour scheme was horrible and that whole underwater setting where you couldn’t swim was dumb. I’ve loved X-Com since the 90s but TFTD never worked for me. Apocalypse on the other hand, an ugly game with many flaws but so much fun!