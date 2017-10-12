GOG’s 2K sale features old school X-Com among others

Over at GOG, the reduced-price trips down memory lane continue, only this week there’s a whole lot more X-Com. Specifically, this week’s GOG sale range focuses on a lot of 2K’s older franchises, particularly from the strategy genre. The entire original run of X-Com games can be found here for less than £2 / $2 each, which is nigh-impossible to not recommend. Then there is the 2004 version of Sid Meier’s Pirates, a game I’ve poured more hours into than I really want to think about, and much more.

Also featured here is Irrational’s extra colourful tactical role-playing superhero series Freedom Force, the original two Hidden and Dangerous games, Sid Meier’s Railroads and even a handful of the Army Men games. In short, this entire range is one big nostalgia trip for people like myself who were knee-deep in strategy PC games in the mid-to-late 90s. If you’ve never played Terror from the Deep before, I can’t advise you do that soon enough, while Alec would advise that you probably stay away from X-Com Enforcer. All I really need now is a way to bring back my Amiga 500 and a copy of Hired Guns and I’m set.

Here’s some of what’s on offer:

Sid Meier’s Pirates! for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Sid Meier’s Civilization III Complete for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Sid Meier’s Railroads! for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Freedom Force for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Army Men RTS for £2.39 / $2.99 / €2.69

X-Com: Terror from the Deep for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com: Apocalypse for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com UFO Defense for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com Interceptor for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com Enforcer for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Hidden and Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.49