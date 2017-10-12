Grim Dawn summons Ashes of Malmouth expansion

The first words of every summoned skeleton, after dark forces draw their scattered bones together and rebirth them from their warm soilwomb, are “WAHEY! LADS LADS LADS.” Always grinning, this lot live to roll around laughing, pranking, and scrapping – but don’t worry mate, it’s only banter. You can now be a Lad Dad in Grim Dawn [official site], as the action-RPG last night launched its Ashes of Malmouth expansion, which includes a Necromancer class (and an Inquisitor, if you’re more a Stern Dad). It also explores lands through new story chapters, whacks in more items and enemies, and raises the level cap.

Necromancers, I’m sure you can imagine, dabble in summoning minions, spreading curses, sucking life, and drinking White Lightning in the cemetery. Inquisitors are more waving two pistols around, playing with ancient elemental relics, buffing and debuffing with Rune Magic, and finding out who drank their milk from the office fridge.

What’s the plot? Developers Crate Entertainment explain:

“Ashes of Malmouth picks up where Grim Dawn leaves off, expanding the world and story with two new chapters in the epic struggle to free humankind from the horrors of the Aetherials. Deep within the fallen city of Malmouth, the Shaper of Flesh crafts grotesque living weapons that could deal a final blow to the human resistance. You must forge new alliances as you push forward through deep forest, the void and into the city itself in a heroic effort to end the Aetherial terror.”

But more importantly, you’ll get to fight through new lands, hit the new level cap of 100, befriend or rile up factions, and hold new enemies and bosses by their ankles shaking them until new items fall out.

Grim Dawn: Ashes of Malmouth £14.49/€17.99/$17.99 from Steam, GOG, and the developers. The base game is on sale right now too, with a hearty 70% discount bringing it down to £5.99 on Steam and a few Britcents more on GOG.