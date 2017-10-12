Have You Played… Overwatch?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Overwatch is fun just to think about, which is handy because I spend more time thinking about it than I do playing it.
I like class-based shooters, and Team Fortress 2 hit at a time of my life when I had a lot of time to play multiplayer games and a lot of friends to play them with. Overwatch landed in a different time of my life. I play it sometimes, and I enjoy it. I like its classes, its focus on team cohesion, its upbeat art style.
But really what I enjoy most is everything that goes on around the game, whether it’s critical essays picking apart a particular class design or an onslaught of fan art following the reveal of some new character skins. I don’t particularly enjoy Blizzard’s contributions to this ecosystem via comics and animated shorts, but there’s lots of other people producing work that’s expressive of the fun they’re having. Fun playing, fun thinking, fun making.
I know there are issues within the Overwatch community, including with toxicity (because I’ve read great essays about it and listened to fascinating podcasts about it), but looking in from a position of remove, Overwatch’s community is unusually fruitful and that’s a joy.
12/10/2017 at 15:39 TotallyUseless says:
Played it once during a free weekend. Liked playing the game, a semi-casual shooter played for less than 10mins a round. But I can’t find it in me to cough 40 bucks for just a cutesy shooter. Maybe I’m just cheapskate since 40 bucks is just basically a penny for everyone else, but I can’t really make myself get the game no matter how much I try to like it to buy it… after the free weekend, uninstalled the game and never missed it.
Loved watching a great “play of the game” tho. Those timely “Justice Rains from Above” that can make you shout “YES”!
12/10/2017 at 16:10 cpt_freakout says:
Been a mainstay of my playtime with friends. In fact, it was all we played for at least a couple months – got to low Diamond rank, and then stepped away for a while. I love the game because even if Blizzard has been a bit daft at promoting teamwork in the game’s designs, it really shines when teams work together, and I feel that when it clicks, it’s even better than TF2.
12/10/2017 at 16:10 quasiotter says:
No! Because I don’t want to interact with strangers on the internet.
12/10/2017 at 16:25 subdog says:
Play with friends and/or acquaintances on the internet?
12/10/2017 at 17:45 noom says:
The problem with that is that obtaining friends/acquaintances on the internet first requires interacting with strangers on the internet.
12/10/2017 at 16:46 ThePuzzler says:
Me too.
I certainly hope no strangers on the internet read or respond to this post!
12/10/2017 at 18:13 GurtTractor says:
Boo!
12/10/2017 at 16:10 fenriz says:
i certainly haven’t and don’t plan to. Not a fan of games where players do a limited type of action, in this case just shooting.
Maybe when overwatch becomes an online deathmatch deus ex simulation where players can interact with everything in the environment, not just open doors and break windows.
repetitive things get to me.
12/10/2017 at 16:14 mitrovarr says:
It used to be a good game, but the balance team is completely incompetent. Heroes flail wildly back and forth from being overpowered to underpowered. It makes it impossible to get better at the game legitimately – the best strategy always seems to be to chase whoevers overpowered at the moment. After they left Mercy at 100% competitive pickrate for three weeks and there was no end in sight, I gave up and found a different game to play instead.
I would strongly recommend not getting invested in this game as a serious competitive experience, and just toying around with it for a little bit if it looks appealing.
12/10/2017 at 16:24 subdog says:
Pretty obscure pick today!
12/10/2017 at 18:20 Synesthesia says:
They should dig even deeper and ask about Plunkbat tomorrow.
12/10/2017 at 16:26 Tritagonist says:
I’ve played it during some of its free weekends. It’s entertained me, but not sufficiently to purchase. For a game built around objective-maps it sure attracts many people who have no idea what an objective is.
I also dislike the Attack/Defend maps, which place a huge penalty on even a single death (long run back to the action). In a game where healing characters require quite a bit of cooperation (one requires people to be quite close together, another needs to be quite close to others, a third takes aiming skill absent from most players) this is very annoying.
The best fun I’ve had are the maps where both teams approach a single objective and fight to maintain control over it. It still invites frustration in that some people don’t get that taking the objective requires a physical presence in said objective – but it seems much more balanced than the Attack/Defend maps.
On the whole, it seems the game is designed around cooperative teams – not the average Quick Match. I’m sure that serves Blizzard’s e-sport ambitions, but it doesn’t make for a very compelling long-term proposition.
12/10/2017 at 17:39 Viral Frog says:
“For a game built around objective-maps it sure attracts many people who have no idea what an objective is.”
Welcome to every objective based online game that matches you with random players. I have yet to find an objective based game that doesn’t have tons of terrible players who have no concept of focusing on the actual objectives. Who needs objectives when your K:D is stellar? -_-
12/10/2017 at 17:49 DeadlyAccurate says:
At my level I still manage to be surprised at the people who apparently haven’t figured out that they’d get more kills and more glory if they focused on the objective and tried to help us win. Like, how have you managed to play enough to flip over three or four times and still not understand how to actually play this game?
12/10/2017 at 17:04 DeadlyAccurate says:
I have over 450 hours in the game, and I’m not stopping any time soon. I play almost every day for about an hour or so, occasionally longer. I normally get really bored playing the same maps of a game over and over, and at first, I wasn’t terribly enamored with Overwatch. I liked it, but sometimes the games could be a bit dull.
That changed sometime around level 30ish. I think it was because people started figuring out how to play better, but suddenly, we would end up in the most heart-pounding, exciting matches I’ve ever experienced. The intensity was ramped up to 11, and suddenly I was hooked. I’ve played games so exciting my hands were literally shaking from the adrenaline rush.
I decided I was going to focus on getting good with one character, so I became a Junkrat main. I have a fair number of hours with other characters like Orisa, Mei, and Mercy, but I can always fall back on Junkrat no matter what map we’re on.
It’s been the best game I’ve played all year.
12/10/2017 at 17:39 geldonyetich says:
I hardly ever bother shelling out full release-day price for arena shooters anymore. Frankly, there’s too many of them, and 99.5% of them end up ghost towns. The genre is super over-saturated, I only have time for the best.
Enter Blizzard. They’ve based their entire business model on attacking over-saturated genres and generating the top of the heap. I played it in pre-release beta, I was hooked, I bought the game.
Shortly afterward, I endeavored to never play it again. I don’t have time to git good. There’s no real long term purpose in the game than to collect cosmetic things. I was never much of a Team Fortress player. What the heck do I think I am doing? Back to virtual worlds with me, I crave faux significance.
12/10/2017 at 17:40 Fincher says:
I played it for about two weeks before I lost all interest in the game. I rememeber preordering the game and becoming really invested in it being the new TF2 and that I would spend hours upon hours playing and loving it. So much so that I ended up booting up TF2 to prep myself for it.
But in the end I was really disappointed with the gunplay. The abilities and level design really began to frustrate me, lots of chokepoints and just spamming stuff into chokepoints and sitting around waiting to use ults. Worst of all was the speed of the game and how there was no advanced movement to master. I wanted something like rocket jumping but in a game like Overwatch it would be gamebreaking (kind of ironic really considering the nature of ‘ults’ being these powerful abilities – most are lacking).
I have to thank Overwatch for rekindling my love of TF2. And also for keeping my younger sister occupied, she loves it.
12/10/2017 at 17:57 coleislazy says:
“Worst of all was the speed of the game and how there was no advanced movement to master.”
Except: leaping and groundslam, double-jump and wall-climbing, flying and rocket-jumping, teleporting, another kind of teleporting, yet another kind of teleporting, wall-climbing, mine-jumping, grappling hook, another kind of flying, charging, leaping, wall-riding, and flying again. Did I miss any?
12/10/2017 at 18:09 Fincher says:
Most of which are limited by a cooldown and don’t achieve the speed or mobility that rocket/sticky jumping or bunnyhopping accommodate.
You’ve omitted the ‘to master’ bit too. Those abilities you listed are largely pick up and play.
12/10/2017 at 18:16 DeadlyAccurate says:
Yeah, not sure where the idea that there’s no advanced movement to master came from. The best players have mastered character movements to an amazing degree. I didn’t even know Soldier 76 could rocket jump until I saw it for myself. I can fling myself (as Junkrat) backwards out of Mei’s blizzard and then take a target out behind me while I’m still in the air. The best Junkrats can triple-jump through the air with their mines (that’s not me!)
I’d say movement skills are what separate the inexperienced from the expert players.
12/10/2017 at 18:27 Hoot says:
I’m fairly sure he’s talking about the kind of movement arena shooters are famous for.
Check this out to see what I’m referring to : link to youtube.com
After playing Quake Champions going back to Overwatch is like walking through treacle in wellies.
12/10/2017 at 18:33 DeadlyAccurate says:
I guess I can see that. I tried Quake Champions, and the movement was so fast I got nauseated by it. Couldn’t last 15 minutes in it, even though I’ve played Overwatch for hours without a problem.
12/10/2017 at 18:00 FeloniousMonk says:
As somebody who has very little background in shooters and generally doesn’t enjoy them (especially the hyperrealistic, quasi-military varieties), Overwatch’s cartoonish casualness was just what I needed. Overwatch definitely finds a space for people who don’t have great twitch reflexes and it’s completely viable to pick Junkrat, Winston, Bastion or Mercy and play very well without being much of a headshot ace. Blizzard has a knack for making games that are accessible for all levels of play, and I appreciate that. The “toxicity”, unfortunately, scales with level. The higher you go, the more likely you are to get flamed by a Genji main.
(Not trying to hate on Genji in particular but he does seem to attract a vicious bunch)
12/10/2017 at 18:22 DeadlyAccurate says:
I think Genji mains tend to skew a bit younger.
I love that there are characters for every level of skill. I’ve also found as I’ve played longer that my reflexes have improved. I’ve been a gamer since I was a teenager, but at almost 44, I’m never again going to be as good as the 20-year-old kids. Still, after a year I can now play Ana pretty well, and I’ve even had a successful run as a Genji a few times.
12/10/2017 at 18:16 Bull0 says:
I bought it, on the basis i like every other blizzard game so i assumed i’d like Overwatch. I do not like it at all and kind of wish it would go away.
12/10/2017 at 18:24 Hoot says:
Bought it on release, got maybe 300 hours-ish out of it since then, easily worth the money if you put it in terms of hours per Queen Head but you do hit a point (it was shortly after I played Quake Champions in beta) where you realise that Overwatch is a bad game dressed up in a good games best suit.
Short version is that it’s worth the money until you get wise/bored.
12/10/2017 at 18:27 particlese says:
Yes! During the last free weekend.
It was good fun, and I could see me picking it up again whenever Lawbreakers shuts down (or at least during the next free weekend Blizzard arranges), but for now, the latter is way more fun for me in the areas which apparently matter most to me in this sort of game – movement and pacing. Since the start, LB has been a joy to move around in, and it’s only gotten better as I’ve learned to play more effectively. And OW, while loads of fun during scuffles, has an irritatingly long time between respawning and said scuffles. Strategic team wipes don’t have to be long to be effective, but I suppose OW’s penalty box timer is at least well matched to what I perceived of its general pacing. Those are the main reasons I do not currently continue to play OW, but I did enjoy my time with it, and I look forward to playing it again in the future.