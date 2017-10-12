Intel’s Core i5-8400: the new go-to gaming CPU

Intel’s new 8th Gen Core chips are out and there is much rejoicing. For the first time in about five years, Intel has made an unambiguous step forward with its mainstream CPUs. In short, they’ve bunged in an extra pair of cores across the board. Where once you had two cores or four cores, now you have four cores or six cores. Of course more cores don’t automatically translate into a better gaming experience. But I still think the new Core i5-8400 will become the chip of choice for gamers. Here’s why.
For a fuller overview of the new 8th Gen clobber, head over here. But the TL;DR is that the new range of CPUs is generally a very good thing indeed, albeit with the usual Intel-related caveats involving oddities in regard to product hierarchy (Hyperthreading in now exclusive to Core i7 models, as a for instance) and some pricing annoyances.
The other major take away is that regardless of whether you think there’s any point in going beyond four cores for gaming, 8th Gen Core hits the spot. That’s because the doubters can now get a fast four-core CPU for less cash and those who crave even more cores now have the option of six.
Personally, I’ll take the extra cores, and that’s where the new Core i5-8400 comes in. It’s the entry-level six-core effort of the new range and costs £180 / $190. That’s far cheaper than six cores have ever previously been available for from Intel.
But what’s it actually like to game with? In reality, little different to any reasonably high-clocked quad-core Intel processor of late. Even games that tend to reveal a modicum of CPU-related performance throttling, like the Total War series, don’t really throw up much by way of obvious benchmark deltas when you run games at the sort of settings at which people actually play games, rather than settings designed to isolate CPU performance at the cost of graphics quality.
Put it this way. Set the built-in benchmark in Total War: Attila to the popular 2,560 by 1,440 res, crank up the eye candy and let it rip courtesy of an Nvidia GTX 1080 and you get exactly the same average frame rate with everything from a Core i5-6600K through the new Core i9-7980XE 18-core monster. And indeed this new 8400 chip. The same goes for several other titles including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more.
Use a less powerful graphics card and you’re only going to be more limited by GPU performance. In other words, it’s the graphics card capping performance, not the CPU. Which then begs the question of why you’d bother paying more for the extra cores of the 8400.
In short, it’s all about future-proofing. On paper, the 8400 does look rather modestly clocked. Officially, it packs a baseclock of just 2.8GHz, which is pretty crappy by today’s standards. In reality, it runs much faster than that. In fact, no matter what I threw at it, I couldn’t get it to run slower than 3.8GHz under load – even with all the cores maxed out running a synthetic stress test like Prime95.
All six cores in full flight at 3.8GHz
That said, I couldn’t get it to run faster than 3.8GHz at all. Intel claims a maximum Turbo boost of 4GHz for single threaded software. But even with water cooling, 3.8GHz is the best I saw. And this is a non-K model, so overclocking is off the menu.
But at 3.8GHz, it’s still quicker in single-threaded stuff than the fastest AMD Ryzen CPUs. And with six full-fat Intel cores, there’s headroom to spare for any future game that can make full use of more than four cores.
Since we’re talking AMD, at this rough price point you’re looking at a Ryzen 1600 or 1600X. Either will give you more multi-threading performance and, in all honesty, comparable performance in most games – maybe even slightly better performance in the odd title that scales well with available cores.
But like I’ve said, before, the problem with Ryzen is that just occasionally its clever modular architecture runs out of ideas and the result can be a stuttery gaming performance. Intel’s architecture remains more polished and consistent. It’s that simple.
Thus, the bottom line is this. If you’re even considering a chip like the 8400, you’re probably buying at least the CPU itself, plus motherboard and memory. At which point, the £10 premium for the 8400 over the £170-ish Core i3-8350K is utterly inconsequential and I’d argue even the £70 extra you have to pay over the entry-level Core i3-8100 quad-core model is pretty small fry if you’re hoping to get at least three years of gaming out of the thing, and maybe as many as five years.
So, that’s my logic here. Given my firm belief is that we wouldn’t have a lovely six-core Intel processor at this price at all were it not for AMD socking it to Intel with Ryzen, I’d far rather be recommending some kind of Ryzen CPU. It’s Ryzen that’s made this all possible.
But Ryzen isn’t the best all-round, sensible-money gaming option right now. Like it or lump it, that‘s the Core i5-8400.
12/10/2017 at 21:34 fray_bentos says:
Nah. I’ll stick to my 4790K with all four paultry cores running at @4.8 GHz, thanks. Now, back to Cemu emulation where my single-thread performance will be enjoyed.
13/10/2017 at 00:08 left1000 says:
the i7-4790K is much more expensive than the i5-8400
the comparable chip for you would be the i7-8700k
13/10/2017 at 02:39 Imperialist says:
Sadly, there hasnt been a real successor to the 4790k, mostly minor bumps in overall performance and almost no tangible difference. I want to see a real gamebreaker…
12/10/2017 at 21:52 Frosty Grin says:
I’d be reluctant to buy a locked processor in the name of futureproofing. Especially now, when only Z370-based boards are available. You’re overpaying for overclocking but can’t use it.
So I’d wait either for cheaper motherboards or for the 8500K. Or even the refreshed Ryzen coming early next year.
12/10/2017 at 22:11 jeppic says:
Yeah, I’m really struggling with the central thesis here.
12/10/2017 at 22:32 Catterbatter says:
That’s a big part of the value of Ryzen for me. (Some speculation ahead!) The 8th gen Intel parts require Z370, which is basically identical to Z270 but breaks compatibility with 7th gen processors. Intel has a history of doing this. Whereas if you’ve built around Ryzen, it’s likely you can just pop in a new processor three years from now and be done with it.
12/10/2017 at 22:43 TheButler83 says:
If I could give Catterbatters comment some sexeh time I would. Future proofing = dropping just a cpu upgrade every 2 years rather than an entire PC mobo build. That’s why I went for AMD and have had no regrets and great performance.
12/10/2017 at 23:24 SquarePeg says:
Yes it seems to me that the 8100 and the 8600k are the gaming cpu’s of choice from Intel’s 8th gen. 8100 for it’s value proposition and 8600k for longevity. If the rate of performance (IPC) increases continues to remain low then the 8600k could well last 5-6 years or more.
13/10/2017 at 00:35 Frosty Grin says:
I think the 8400 is a value processor. It’s priced very well and will be a great choice for people unwilling to overclock. Getting a cheaper processor in the name of “value” isn’t a great idea when you can’t upgrade it without upgrading the motherboard and RAM. If you want something cheaper, just get a midrange Ryzen – because AMD will keep supporting AM4 motherboards for a few years, and you’ll be able to upgrade just the processor.
13/10/2017 at 00:09 left1000 says:
I agree, this cpu is so popular and well priced it’s sold out on a lot of stores. HOWEVER you NEVER future proof yourself with a locked processor. Overclocking after a couple years can extend the lifeblood of your computer a couple years, and all the risks of overclocking don’t matter when you’re only doing it to buy a little more time before buying something new anyways, if something goes wrong, you had always planned an upgrade anyways.
13/10/2017 at 00:38 Frosty Grin says:
Overclocking isn’t especially risky. I’d say it’s more of an investment – into a better cooler and faster RAM. Also an investment of time into stability testing.So it’s sensible to OC from the start.
12/10/2017 at 21:54 runadumb says:
I wanted to go ryzen but coming from a 4670k it’s really a sideways step for most of my use cases. So, despite myself, I think I’m sticking with intel and feeding into a world devoid of competition.
There’s a chance I’ll hold out until ryzen gen 2 but my pc is in need of a refresh soon.
Now I need to decide between this and the 8700k.
12/10/2017 at 22:41 fray_bentos says:
Do you *really* need those extra cores? Single-thread performance of 4670K = 2,194 vs. 8700K = 2,764 vs. 4790K = 2,530, the later of which could be bought used and drop right into your existing motherboard (notwithstanding that fact that your existing CPU might already be running, or capable of running with a decent overclock).
12/10/2017 at 23:12 fray_bentos says:
I forgot to note that the single-thread performance of the 8400 = 2,119, less than your current 4.5-year old CPU. Progress.
13/10/2017 at 00:56 runadumb says:
I lost the silicon lottery on my CPU, it doesn’t overclock well. Also the pump on my AIO cooler died on me at some point 2 years ago and it was many a BSOD before I found the fault. I still get instability now and I’m not sure if I permanently damaged the CPU at that time.
12/10/2017 at 22:09 james.hancox says:
What motherboard are you using that CPU with? A lot of recent ones turn on “all core boost” by default, which effectively forces the CPU to not drop down to base clocks.
12/10/2017 at 22:43 Carra says:
Time to upgrade my i5 3570K? I’m sure it’ll run another year.
12/10/2017 at 23:10 onodera says:
I have the same rock and it has handled everything perfectly well so far. Upgrading it means buying new RAM and a mobo for no real benefit (I added new fast USB slots with a PCI-E card).
13/10/2017 at 02:22 fish99 says:
Same here. Mines still at stock too.
Thing is the i5-8400 rates at 53% quicker than an i5-3570K, but it has 2 more cores so you’d expect that (6/4 = 1.5 or 150%). So single core performance is only slightly faster for the same (turbo) clock speed. Passmark reckons each core is only 4% quicker. And since very few games are going to take advantage of 6 cores, there really isn’t much gaming benefit. The 3570K is also still faster per core than a Ryzen 7 1800X.
If the i5-8400 is a great gaming CPU, then so is the 3570K, still after all these years.
link to cpubenchmark.net
12/10/2017 at 22:45 elvirais says:
But do we want to fund/promote the kind of “innovation” that means processors running hot at 90° with crappy default soldering?
13/10/2017 at 00:07 Raoul Duke says:
“But like I’ve said, before, the problem with Ryzen is that just occasionally its clever modular architecture runs out of ideas and the result can be a stuttery gaming performance. Intel’s architecture remains more polished and consistent. It’s that simple.”
I’m finding the tone of these articles kinda weird.
So Ryzen is as fast or faster in gaming, but because of a completely unreferenced assertion that it’s got this stuttering issue, we should all keep throwing money at Intel despite them keeping us in a pit in their house for the last 5 years and occasionally lowering lotion down to us.
Is this stuttering this actually a real problem? Is it simply a case of developers needing to catch up to the new architecture? Is Intel really more ‘polished’ or is it simply that they have been on top for so long that some games are lazily built to work on Intel chips rather than generic chips?
13/10/2017 at 00:12 rodan32 says:
I’m pretty annoyed with Intel after building a new rig with a Z270 board earlier this year. It just feels like maybe Z270 was a little nerfed, and Intel had to scramble in response to Ryzen.
I’m not mad that Intel is improving things with Coffee Lake; I’m more mad that they didn’t do that a year ago with Kaby Lake, when the technology was probably available to them. I’m content with my Kaby Lake rig, but it’s obnoxious to get caught not being forward-compatible anymore.
13/10/2017 at 00:38 hurlster says:
dude I feel your pain… bought a 6600k rig last year and now its a full replacment of mobo/cpu/ram to upgrade.
13/10/2017 at 00:32 Sakkura says:
“Since we’re talking AMD, at this rough price point you’re looking at a Ryzen 1600 or 1600X.”
Yeah, but the Ryzen chips can be put in much cheaper motherboards. And even when you save $50+ with a B350 board compared to Intel’s Z370, you get the ability to overclock, unlike with the Core i5-8400.
13/10/2017 at 02:07 floweringmind says:
Intel has sat around not doing anything for 5 years and now we are supposed to buy something just because AMD released an amazing CPU? Combine that with lousy motherboard support because the options are so complicated. NAH. I am going to upgrade to a Ryzen 7 1800x.