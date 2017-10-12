Oculus cut Rift price, announce standalone Go headset

One of those newfangled windows into cyberspace just got a bit cheaper, with the Oculus Rift (bundled with its motion controllers) now priced at £399/$399. That’s down from the previous $499 price point, and effectively makes the summer sale a permanent deal.
They’ve also announced the Oculus Go, a self-contained VR headset.
They bill Oculus Go as “a totally new phase of VR Hardware”, though you can take that with more than a pinch of virtual salt. You won’t need to plug it into a pc or even slot in a mobile phone, with the wholeshabang packed into the goggles themselves. It’ll release at some point next year for $199, and you can read all about how high-resolution, lightweight and soft it is here. It’ll be compatible with Gear VR, meaning anything that gets produced for one system will work on the other.
I’ve always felt that the brand of VR offered by Oculus pales in comparison to the HTC Vive, with room-scale VR being much better at convincing me that I’m actually being transported to another place. It is much pricier though, and I can see the advantages of having a completely untethered headset. You can already get that with Gear VR if you have a decent phone though, so the Oculus Go will have to look considerably better if it wants to compete with the existing headset.
Oculus have also announced a substantial software update for the rift, which overhauls the UI and makes the Home – the virtual equivalent of a homescreen – more customisable. Here, have a gander for yourself:
They’re both part of the Rift Core 2.0 update, which will release for free in December.
12/10/2017 at 18:28 Bull0 says:
I really enjoyed poking around with GearVR, and then my phone broke and I forgot I needed a Samsung in order to use it and bought a Huawei. Whoops. If this cheaper unit replicates the GearVR experience sans samsung phone I might get one…
12/10/2017 at 18:41 Tiax says:
Bought an Oculus during the Summer Sale, the technology still needs to evolve quite a bit, but while it might not be *the* future of gaming, boy do I enjoy playing some of its better games. The touch controllers are a joy to use.
Robo Recall feels so polished, fun and kinetic in a way to even arcade booth can’t equal.
Lone Echo has incredible graphics and HUGE outdoors environments with no loading time at all, as well as a very smart movement system. The multi-player component is also great.
SUPERHOT VR is also great, although I find Robo Recall a more intense experience.
Currently I’d say that if you can afford it and are interested in this new tech, you should get one at this price. You will probably play it a lot less than your regular PC games, but what you’ll experience will definitely be worth it, and you can sell the device in a few months if you get bored of it.
And get a third sensor, I can’t stress how essential it is. Don’t buy an Oculus without one.
12/10/2017 at 18:42 CrackedMandible says:
Not that I’m an expert VRer, but I’ve found the Rift’s room size VR to be pretty functional with two sensors and the touch controllers. The controllers have a blind spot if you block the sensors, but I’m told that’s fixed with a third sensor. I’ve never felt the need to get it though.