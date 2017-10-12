Podcast: Destiny 2, Steamworld Dig 2 and binge gaming

Oh heavens look at you, you’ve been bingeing on videogames again. Pumping platformers into your veins and shoving shooters into your piehole. That’s fine, so have we. This week’s edition of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is all about binge gaming. Alec joins us to talk about chomping down on numbers-go-up alien-zapper Destiny 2, which Adam has also been gorging on. Meanwhile, I’ve been happily dig-dugging my way through robotic metroidvania Steamworld Dig 2, which as far as I’m concerned is far healthier and wiser.
Destiny 2 isn’t out on PC yet (it’s due on October 24) but that won’t stop us from berating the bad writing and setting aside time for a “controlled binge”. If you’ve no idea what we’re talking about, you can read our Spawn Point on Destiny 2, in which Matt tells you all you need to know.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Moreish music is by Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
12/10/2017 at 17:19 KDR_11k says:
If you need more Metroid on the One True Platform try A Robot Named Fight!, a roguelite that plays a LOT like Super Metroid.