Best PC gaming deals of the week

Can you hear that? That’s the sound of the upcoming deluge of video game releases hurtling towards us. Now that Shadow of Wardor is out and with Destiny 2 and Wolfenstein 2 headed our way in mere weeks, it’s time to buckle up, as it’ll be a game release filled couple of months.

None of that means the deals and discounts have stopped coming and we’re here to take a look at a bunch of those, so let’s get right to that, shall we? As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started

UK & US Deals

This week, the GOG weekly sale range features the ultimate nostalgia trip for strategy game fans. The entire run of original X-Com games can be found here, along the excellent Sid Meier’s Pirates, Sid Meier’s Railroads, Freedom Force, Hidden and Dangerous and more.

Some highlights:

Sid Meier’s Pirates! for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Sid Meier’s Civilization III Complete for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Sid Meier’s Railroads! for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Freedom Force for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Army Men RTS for £2.39 / $2.99 / €2.69

X-Com: Terror from the Deep for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com: Apocalypse for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com UFO Defense for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com Interceptor for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

X-Com Enforcer for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Hidden and Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire for £3.89 / $4.99 / €4.49

Up to 75% off 2K games from GOG Weekly Sale

Humble is back at it with the bundles again, this time with a group of RPG games in the appropriately titled Humble Endless RPG Lands bundle which, as you may have guessed already, features the entire Borderlands franchise along with some other key titles.

Pay $1 or more

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut

Wurm Unlimited

Pay more than the average

Endless Legend – Classic Edition

Borderlands 2 + DLC

Guild of Dungeoneering

Pay $10 or more

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Pay what you want for the Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle

Figma, a long-running series of collectable figurines depicting pop culture characters, has a brand new entry in the form of Overwatch’s cyborg ninja Genji. This limited figure is available to pre-order from now until November 15th, with it expecting to ship around Summer next year.

Genji from Overwatch Figma figurine for £50.40 / $64.99 from Play-Asia

This month’s Humble Monthly early unlocks are available now and include a set of Bethesda titles with added bonus packs and downloadable content. Quake Champions, Elder Scrolls Online and a special pack for The Elder Scrolls: Legends can all be yours for $12 / £12 right now, with a set of Steam keys headed your way at the end of the month once you sign up.

Quake Champions, Elder Scrolls Online and Elder Scrolls Legends for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

Over on Steam this weekend, you’ll find a Deep Silver publisher sale event. That means you can get up to 80% off titles like Homefront: The Revolution, Dead Island, Metro Redux and Saints Row. There’s also a whopping 66% off the only-just-recently-released Agents of Mayhem, which isn’t bad if you’ve been considering giving that one a try

Deep Silver Publisher Weekend from Steam

UK Deals

The 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV is not only one of Digital Foundry’s top picks when it comes to 4K sets for gaming, but it may just be one of the best televisions you can get right now. It’s not cheap, sure, but you can save a chunk of cash on one of these models this week by entering the code LSTV10A during checkout. That’ll take the price down to £1619.10, the sets lowest ever price.

LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED television for £1619.10 with code LSTV10A from Currys PC World

LG OLED55C7V 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED television for £1619.10 with code LSTV10A from Currys PC World

US Deals

ThinkGeek has an exclusive vinyl box set of Skyrim’s orchestral soundtrack right now. This set features four LPs in total, one side of which features a laser-etched dragonborn insignia. This one is a real collector’s piece and is available to order now.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Soundtrack – Ultimate Edition Vinyl Box Set for $79.99 from ThinkGeek

Ubisoft’s open-world co-op action adventure Ghost Recon Wildlands is down to its lowest ever price on PC this week at Amazon US. It’ll cost you $14.99 right now, in the form of a Uplay code delivered directly to your email inbox. This is to coincide with the game’s currently-running free weekend.

Ghost Recon Wildlands on PC for $14.99 from Amazon US

