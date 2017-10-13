Destiny 2 PC system requirements finalised

As Bungie wind up to launch Destiny 2 [official site] for PC on October 24th, they have finalised the system requirements. These are basically the same as the open beta version demanded, though now Bungie go into helpful extra detail on alternatives. Will you be able to play with your chums or is it your destiny to miss out? Destiny, yeah? Wordplay. Look, I’m told people like puns. No, I agree that puns are awful. Yes, I realise the irony of saying that while working for RPS. No, I don’t mean irony in an Alanis Morissette way. All I really want is for you to read the system requirements and be happy. God, no, that wasn’t meant to be an Alanis Morissette joke. You oughta know.

Destiny 2’s final PC system requirements are:

Minimum CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Hard drive space: 68GB Recommended CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB / AMD R9 390 8GB

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Window 10 64-bit

