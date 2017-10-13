Destiny 2 PC system requirements finalised

As Bungie wind up to launch Destiny 2 [official site] for PC on October 24th, they have finalised the system requirements. These are basically the same as the open beta version demanded, though now Bungie go into helpful extra detail on alternatives. Will you be able to play with your chums or is it your destiny to miss out? Destiny, yeah? Wordplay. Look, I’m told people like puns. No, I agree that puns are awful. Yes, I realise the irony of saying that while working for RPS. No, I don’t mean irony in an Alanis Morissette way. All I really want is for you to read the system requirements and be happy. God, no, that wasn’t meant to be an Alanis Morissette joke. You oughta know.
Destiny 2’s final PC system requirements are:
Minimum
CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM: 6GB
Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit
Hard drive space: 68GB
Recommended
CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB / AMD R9 390 8GB
RAM: 8GB
Operating system: Window 10 64-bit
13/10/2017 at 18:06 Don Reba says:
I have just one question. Who is Alanis Morissette?
13/10/2017 at 18:10 Spuzzell says:
She sang a song about irony that wasn’t actually about irony.
Which was either double irony and very very smart of her, or she didn’t understand what irony was.
“It’s like raaaaaaiiiin, on your wedding day!!!” = only ironic if you’re marrying a weatherman.
13/10/2017 at 19:28 Skabooga says:
I didn’t have have any of her music on CD, but I had a couple of her albums on Moricassette.