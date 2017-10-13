EA respond to Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot crate concerns

The recent Star Wars Battlefront 2 [official site] open beta showed the game itself has come on leaps and bounds since the first one, but the way progression was tied to a loot crate system left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths.
EA have responded to that criticism, and released a statement that clarifies some things about how the system will work when the actual game comes out. Players that pay will still have an advantage over those that don’t – at least in the short term – but the most powerful items will be unlocked independently of loot crates.
Most unlocks, however, will still be tied to loot boxes. Those boxes can be bought with currency earned by playing the game, or for real monies. It means you’re at the mercy of RNG for which drops you get. When you get a duplicate of the same item, you instead receive crafting parts that can be spent on unlocking what you want – but not everything can be bought with those parts.
The controversy revolves around star cards, which are slotted into your character outside of games and provide different abilities. Examples include the Assault class wielding a powerful shotgun with a speed boost for 10 seconds, Heavies temporarily deploying chain-guns and Specialists getting an (overpowered) all-in-one speed boost and mini-map jammer that revealed nearby enemies and removed the overheating mechanic from their gun. Fortunately, EA mention they’re toning that one down in the same post.
Now, it didn’t actually take me too many games before I had some star cards that I considered indispensable, like a different version of the shotgun one that made it reset my cooldowns whenever I earned a kill. The real problem lay in how those cards could be upgraded using ever increasing amounts of crafting parts, and just how substantial those upgrades were. A particularly egregious example is a card for Boba fett which reduced the damage he took while using an ability by 50% at the first level of the card, but 100% at the fourth level.
It’s something I didn’t go into in my impressions of the beta because the system was labelled as not being representative of the final game, though I’d have highlighted cases as bad as that one if I’d realised they existed. While the power difference might still be there in the actual realise, it looks like players won’t be able to get the upgraded versions of cards just by spending money. Here, I’ll copy in EA’s list of clarifications for how the final system will work:
– There are many things you can earn in the game, including weapons, attachments, credits, Star Cards, Emotes, Outfits and Victory Poses.
– As a balance goal, we’re working towards having the most powerful items in the game only earnable via in-game achievements.
– Crates will include a mix of of Star Cards, Outfits, Emotes or Victory Poses.
– Players earn crates by completing challenges and other gameplay milestones, or by purchasing them with in-game credits or Crystals, our premium currency.
– If you get a duplicate Star Card in a crate, you will get crafting parts which you can then use to help upgrade the Star Card of your choice.
– And lastly, you have to earn the right to be able to upgrade Star Cards and unlock most Weapons. You can only upgrade or unlock them if you have reached a high enough rank, which is determined by playing the game.
That last point in particular should take some of the sting out of those that were worried the game would be pay to win – at least the people killing you with outright better stuff will only have access to it because they’ve played more than you. Unless, that is, EA create a mode with an entirely even playing field, as they suggest they might at the end of their post:
We also have heard some players are looking for a way to play where all players will have the same set of Star Cards with flattened values. Like everything else, we will be continually making necessary changes to ensure the game is fun for everyone. We will work to make sure the system is balanced both for players who want to earn everything, as well as for players who are short on time and would like to move faster in their progress towards various rewards.
For all these changes, at the end of the day EA are still monetising the progression system in a £55 game. There’s no way that’s not going to rub people the wrong way.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 releases on November 17.
13/10/2017 at 14:43 Meat Circus says:
What an absolute shower of greedy fucking cuntbags.
We’re deliberately making our game that you’ve paid for so dull that you then have to pay us MORE money not to have to play it!
AND YOU PEASANTS WILL BE GRATEFUL DO YOU HEAR ME?
13/10/2017 at 14:45 wombat191 says:
EA “Oops we have pushed things a bit to fast with lootboxes.. lets roll it back a bit and get to this point again in a year or two when the consumers are properly accepting of it”
13/10/2017 at 15:20 Aerothorn says:
That’s definitely not what they said. They said “yep, we’re doing lootboxes, we heard you complain about lootboxes, we’re doing them anyway.” They are talking about “considering” a mode where everything is unlocked, but that’s it (and given that players can’t host their own dedicated servers, as far as I can tell, how would you even select that mode?)
13/10/2017 at 16:37 HeavyStorm says:
Fuck EA. Thought I would finally buy something on my Origin account, but I was mistaken.
Consumers should take a stand. There are plenty of games that aren’t fucking you in the ass available, so just don’t buy those that do.
13/10/2017 at 14:51 LuNatic says:
Errr, so what I’m hearing from that is basically “Screw you guys, people will buy our lootboxes anyway”.
Maybe EA are fighting to take the ‘most hated company in America’ title back from Comcast.
13/10/2017 at 15:05 Ghostwise says:
People will indeed buy the lootboxes anyway. For successful games, these represent *enormous* revenue.
13/10/2017 at 15:04 Det. Bullock says:
How about not putting stormtrooper skins in the starfighter loot boxes and vice versa?
If I decide to use the in-game currency to buy starfighter upgrades it means I want at least Starfighter upgrades, during the beta I bought with earned currency four starfighter lootboxes and at least one of them had no starfighter upgrades, WTF?
13/10/2017 at 15:04 MiniMatt says:
Wait, so you’re not paying real monies for better stuff, you’re paying real monies to spin the the wheel for a chance at better stuff?
That’s… that’s worse isn’t it? That’s gambling isn’t it?
I realise I’m likely terribly naive and this is how all those lootbox thingies have always worked in games and I’ve just ignored them all this time.
13/10/2017 at 15:25 Deadeye666 says:
You are absolutely right. It is gambling. And as soon as somebody manages to explain to lawmakers what videogames, skins, lootboxes and in-game currencies are things are probably going to change. Because it certainly should be regulated like actual gambling.
13/10/2017 at 15:50 Horg says:
I’ll just leave this here….
link to petition.parliament.uk
If you live in the UK and you want to see change, sign it. Internet outrage ain’t worth damn all, legislative reform is the only way gambling boxes will be discontinued.
13/10/2017 at 15:11 Avus says:
EA made SW:BF with expensive price & light on gameplay. Reviews gave high marks and many people bought the games. EA made tons of money.
EA made SW:BF2 with more content free + loot crate to make more $$. Reviews will give high marks and many people will buy the games. EA will make tons of money.
13/10/2017 at 15:17 Aerothorn says:
Minor correction:
“The controversy revolves around star cards, which are slotted into your character outside of games and provide different abilities. Examples include the Assault class wielding a powerful shotgun with a speed boost for 10 seconds, Heavies temporarily deploying chain-guns and Specialists getting an (overpowered) all-in-one speed boost and mini-map jammer that revealed nearby enemies and removed the overheating mechanic from their gun. ”
None of these are star cards. These are all abilities that are inherent to the classes and that all players start with. Some star cards will change cooldowns or functions of the ability, or replace them entirely with different abilities (not described above).
13/10/2017 at 15:21 DeadCanDance says:
Fuck star wars, fuck this game, fuck lootboxes, fuck george Lucas and above all, fuck EA
13/10/2017 at 15:23 Caiman says:
No, sorry, fuck this lootbox trend. Automatic blacklist if your game puts them in, no exceptions. It’s like taking a steaming shit on your game, suddenly it loses any of its appeal.
13/10/2017 at 15:29 Marclev says:
Could someone please help me understand what is meant by a “Loot box” these days and when this term acquired a negative connotation?
This is obviously something very different to the thing I’ve seen in every CRPG ever since the damn of time where you find a box, loot it, and get whatever items are in it, often adding numbers to something you’ve already got to make it more powerful in some way.
If it means “Pay for things **instead** of getting them from boxes”, then the correct term for that’s “In-game purchases”, right?
Oh and EA can f*** off, obviously.
13/10/2017 at 15:53 GenialityOfEvil says:
In-game purchases (i.e. microtransactions) show you what you’re buying before you buy them, loot boxes don’t. They’re like the mystery box game sales that some low-rent game retailers do. You pay $5 but you don’t know if the game(s) you get will be worth $10 or 50¢.
13/10/2017 at 16:01 Someoldguy says:
They muddy the issue by having them bought by in-game and real currency and even giving them away free occasionally. Somebody that stands there head to foot equipped with some awesome gear and powers can claim to have pulled it all out of earned boxes.
13/10/2017 at 16:13 shde2e says:
It’s a bit like an old-style treasure chest, except in this case it contains game content, and they tend to be sold for real life money.
At its core, a loot box is basically a small pile of randomized content.
For example, an Overwatch lootbox gives you five random skins, sprays, voice lines etc.
In Battlefront, they apparently also put actual upgrades in it.
As you pointed out, the lootbox is indeed an in-game purchase. But the actual content you get is then randomized And many games let you get duplicates, so a part of the lootbox can be effectively wasted.
13/10/2017 at 16:16 Pants1987 says:
Did you ever collect the Merlin football stickers?
Loot boxes are essentially those, usually earned by playing – but sold as extras for those that can’t wait.
They’ll contain in-game items of varying ‘value’ – Games like Overwatch opted for cosmetic only rewards – EA opted for rewards to in-game power (bad move).
Either way they’re deliberately designed to give you a satisfying opening sequence then the suspense of turning over your “cards” etc. to see what you got. More often than not 2 duplicates and something you couldn’t give a monkeys about.
Either way, they use the inherent randomness as a hook to make you either play more or pay more. Win/Win for publishers.
13/10/2017 at 15:31 MrLoque says:
The game is currently available for 49,90€ on amazon.it store (47,90€ if you’re a Prime member).
I think it’s a pretty decent price. The loot system isn’t perfect but if you’re not a very competitive player you can still have good fun with this game. There is a single-player campaign too, graphics are amazing, music, sound effects… I must admit the PC beta impressed me.
13/10/2017 at 15:43 GrumpyCatFace says:
How about stop giving mega-corp shit merchants your money? EA, Ubisoft haven’t seen a dime of mine in a decade.
13/10/2017 at 15:57 MrLoque says:
It doesn’t work. Reddit, blogs, forums… we’re a vocal minority even if we look like a huge army. Marketing hype still attracts a lot of customers AND kids.
13/10/2017 at 15:43 GenialityOfEvil says:
Nice subheading. “The full game won’t be pay to win”
Meanwhile, in the article: It will still be pay to win except for the *MOST* powerful items.
13/10/2017 at 15:46 Horg says:
”a £55 game”
They want ‘ow much?
13/10/2017 at 15:58 MrLoque says:
49,90€ in my country (Italy) which translates into 44.40£
13/10/2017 at 16:03 Someoldguy says:
But sadly priced at £54.99 in the UK. That’s localised pricing for you.
13/10/2017 at 16:44 GenialityOfEvil says:
Kinda like $399 for the Rift, handily converts into £399 because exchange rates mean bugger all these days.
13/10/2017 at 16:04 geldonyetich says:
EA over-aggressively adopts ways to price their games and make more money, pleasing their stockholders.
News at 11.