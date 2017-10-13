Have You Played… Gravity Bone?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Super-cool micro-Hitman, getting on for a decade old but feeling as fresh as ever.
My memories of Gravity Bone [official site] turned out to have been a little scrubbed by those of its successor, the more stylish, showy and cut-up Thirty Flights Of Living. I’d forgotten that, unlike 30 Flights, Bone is a fairly involved affair – jumping puzzles and death-traps and target-hunting. It’s all very active – you are the agent, not a mere witness to events.
If 30 Flights is Bond presented as a lucid dream of the emotional high points, Gravity Bone is Bond-as-trailer. Almost every moment is derring-do with none of the downtime in between (save for when you fall to your death and have to reload). It’s all the context that is excised from 30 Flights, but with a view to cool rather than anything emotive.
The two games make perfect partners, in other words. I replayed Gravity Bone today and, bar some widescreen support issues, was delighted to discover that it feels as outta-nowhere strong as it did at the time. What if action games were not these long trudges through repeat actions and elongated storytelling, but instead a short, sharp burst of everything that’s most thrilling about ’em? No heels dragged, no excess baggage: this and this and this and hell, yeah.
13/10/2017 at 16:29 Aerothorn says:
Gravity Bone is a game I play about once a year, just to bask in it.
On that point, if anybody has any protips for getting it to run on Windows 10, let me know – the game has always had issues with crashing if you mess with its settings too much, but now it crashes the moment you approach the first suitcase, and I haven’t been able to find any way around it.
13/10/2017 at 17:04 Alec Meer says:
It just ran without issue for me on Win 10 x64. Had to do some ini hacking to get my desired resolution, but no crashes.
13/10/2017 at 16:40 Aim Here says:
Brendan Chung is one of the best storytellers in gaming – here, chopping out all but the bare minimum needed to tell the story and then chopping out a few chunks more, for good measure.
I’m partial to the weapons gag in Gravity Bone. It’s normal quake weaponry applied to a few utensils (each weapon is attached to a number key), but they’re attached to numbers 1, 2 and 4 – just as there’s missing narrative dollops, the lack of weapon number 3 signals that some parts of the gameplay are intentionally left blank too!
13/10/2017 at 17:03 Urthman says:
Brendon Chung knows that the feeling of “wow, there’s so much more to this game that I haven’t seen yet” is always better than the feeling of actually seeing everything. No matter how big a game is, once you feel like you’ve seen everything, it feels like a finite box of those things (which is what it is, of course) instead of a world.
13/10/2017 at 18:39 Simbosan says:
I enjoy Gravity Bone every morning