It will blow you away: IGN buys Humble Bundle

This week in gaming has seemingly saved its biggest surprise for last. Humble Bundle, the charity-funding bundle organiser/publisher/online store, today announced that it has been bought by IGN. You know, that video game and movie site. Yup. Weird. Humble say they’ll business will continue as usual, or even better than usual thanks to the resources and help of the Ian Games Network (who are owned by Ziff Davis, who are owned by J2 Global).
Humble Bundle launched in 2010 with the Humble Indie Bundle, a pay-what-you-want package containing Aquaria, Gish, Lugaru HD, Penumbra: Overture, Samorost 2, and World of Goo. “Phenomenal, basically,” Alec said. That was spearheaded by Jeffrey Rosen and John Graham of Wolfire Games, the makers of Lugaru. Well, the bundles kept coming (we’re way past a hundred now) and spread to cover music and eBooks and things too. Humble have became a proper company and landed venture capital investment, it has opened a permanent storefront, it launched a monthly subscription service, and most recently became a publisher as well. And we ourselves use Humble to sell RPS Supporter Program memberships.
All will continue as before under IGN, according to Humble. Rosen said in today’s announcement:
“We will be working harder than ever to bring you the best gaming bundles, book bundles, and store sales, while nurturing the Humble Monthly and our new publishing initiative. We will keep our own office, culture, and amazing team with IGN helping us further our plans. We will raise even more money for charity.
“John and I started Humble Bundle from our childhood homes. When our parents found out that our ‘big idea’ was basically the honor system of pay-what-you-want plus charity, they braced themselves for the possibility that we might never move out. Seven years later, thanks to the generosity of over 10 million customers, we’ve now raised $106 million for charity. We are incredibly proud of this figure, of our team, and the Humble community which got us here.
“But as far as we’ve come, we know we are just getting started. Even bigger things lie ahead, and we think IGN is the perfect partner to help us get there.”
They have a lot of faith in a publicly-traded multinational company.
So what do Humble get out of the deal? Money, stability, and exposure, I suppose. Though Humble seems omnipresent, it is still a non-Steam store in a Steam-focused world (even if it does often sell Steam keys) and that can be difficult. It’s built upon selling games with big discounts too. And their growth has faltered; in 2015, Humble laid off 20% of their staff after over-expanding. If they are looking to really expand, a big and diversified company (along with publishers Ziff Davis, J2 own a number of online and telecommunications services) could give them a boost. Or Humble could be looking for someone to catch them after a fall. We do not know.
As a mega-huge site with massive reach, owning a storefront could be a smart move for the Ian Games Network. If the store hooked into enough parts of IGN’s sites, channels, and other bits, it might be a tidy little earner – IGN boosting Humble’s visibility, and Humble getting IGN a share of sales. I don’t mean to suggest conspiracy or impropriety: I’m just saying there’s potential for a highly synergised paradigm connecting search engine visibility and cross-brand reach with other fancy business words.
What strange news. I am blown away.
When RPS buy our own business, you can be sure I’ll push for a small garden centre – a quiet, cool, moist, and rich-smelling space in which we’ll all work one day a week to clear our heads then return refreshed.
13/10/2017 at 21:38 Vinraith says:
Shit.
13/10/2017 at 21:42 subdog says:
Balls.
13/10/2017 at 21:42 Ethaor says:
Sucks.
13/10/2017 at 21:44 spamenigma says:
Crap.
13/10/2017 at 21:44 April March says:
Poppycock.
13/10/2017 at 21:46 lordebon says:
Well, it was good while it lasted…
13/10/2017 at 22:08 Heliocentric says:
Absolutely, they made a good thing and now have lots of money. We should be glad Humble was even possible, my fear is that it was a thing of it’s time and will never be repeated, even as things like being DRM free and indie based slowly unravelled, as the monthly subs came, and embraced half games that need DLC or MMO’s with in app purchase pits. It was still relatively moral, then we got the anime tits bundle, and I removed the page from my bookmarks. Eh? How is IGN still a thing.
Hey, we still have gog!
13/10/2017 at 22:22 alms says:
…we’re screwed, you mean.
13/10/2017 at 22:23 Crafter says:
I was always sad that Humble did not play well with GOG :/ .
Well, now problem solved, I will just buy first on GOG and steam otherwise.
13/10/2017 at 21:47 Zorganist says:
Huh.
13/10/2017 at 21:48 mxmissile says:
this cannot and will not end well
13/10/2017 at 21:50 Viral Frog says:
And Humble is ruined. Well, at least I got some sweet deals in before it died.
13/10/2017 at 21:50 Andrew says:
*cough*RPS and Bundle Stars*cough*
13/10/2017 at 22:09 Andrew says:
To ruin the joke (whadda you mean, it’s not funny? shuddup!), RPS works with a bunch of online stores. But if you gonna conjure a conspiracy theory, it would be about Bundle Stars. Whom else!
Now we just need for Groupees to buy Gizmodo, to make it even more confusing.
13/10/2017 at 21:51 plsgodontvisitheforums says:
RIP.
13/10/2017 at 21:52 aliksy says:
I liked humble when they were focused on indie. I like them a lot less now that they’re just a store front that also sells bundles. I pretty routinely tip them $0 out of spite.
13/10/2017 at 21:53 Jalan says:
It’s amusing that they want people to believe they’ll continue to operate like it was “business as usual”. The minute j2 Global realizes that it’s hemorrhaging money, they’ll clean house faster than the Flash.
I’d say this was the beginning of the end, but the end has been starting and taking a temporary pause on and off for a few years now.
13/10/2017 at 21:53 JayG says:
Knickers
13/10/2017 at 22:01 RichUncleSkeleton says:
I predict this “charity’s” “overhead” costs are about to go way, way up.
13/10/2017 at 23:36 drewski says:
They’re not a charity and have never claimed to be.
13/10/2017 at 22:01 Ooops says:
I wonder what’ll happen to the share of their pay-what-you-want deals that people were willing to award Humble Bundle. I doubt they’ll be able to retain the system for long as I don’t see that many people willing to “tip” a big company.
13/10/2017 at 22:05 james.hancox says:
Surely RPS should buy an aquarium, so that you can lure Pip back?
13/10/2017 at 22:06 bhauck says:
I felt like the Humble Monthly Bundle foretold an eventual sale at the time, and I can even prove it: link to rockpapershotgun.com
MRR is the engine that is driving us towards the next financial collapse.
13/10/2017 at 22:14 Heliocentric says:
Brilliant reply there too.
13/10/2017 at 22:44 milligna says:
That and really good corporate BS sensors.
13/10/2017 at 22:09 Fry says:
I’m beginning to wonder if the world has collectively forgotten what “conflict of interest” means.
13/10/2017 at 22:10 dylandekoe says:
I just shat myself
13/10/2017 at 22:11 flopjacks says:
IGN already did the owning a digital storefront thing in the past (Direct2Drive), complete with the “synergistic” links in reviews, etc. I seem to recall I lost access to a couple of games there when they decided it wasn’t making enough money and sold it off to a new owner.
13/10/2017 at 22:11 Someoldguy says:
Not the greatest news, but my ears pricked up when you mentioned that HB had already secured funding from venture capitalists. In my book, those guys have the potential to be far more destructive to a company ethos than anyone that “gets” gaming. Runescape has gone down the toilet with endless non-cosmetic micro transactions since the venture capitalists bought ever larger chunks of the company. If this deal gets Humble out from under the boot of a venture capitalist, it could be an improvement. So, not the worst news we could have heard. I’ll still be looking at it’s forthcoming deals with a careful eye, but that’s nothing new. Not many of their recent offerings have impressed me.
13/10/2017 at 22:24 flopjacks says:
They were YC W11, so they’ve basically been VC-funded almost as long as since they moved to their own domain name.
13/10/2017 at 22:25 alms says:
VCs (Sequoia, IIRC) have been involved in Humble Bundle since, basically, the beginning. HIB III or IV, if I’m not mistaken.
13/10/2017 at 22:15 duns4t says:
I just purchased an annual sub for their monthlies two weeks ago… now I’m sure the quality will stay consistent in the near term as months are probably booked/planned in advance, but I can’t help this from feeling like a bait and switch in my case.
13/10/2017 at 22:18 Asurmen says:
No one is allowed to say moist.
Or damp.
Or gushing.
Those adjectives have been banned.
13/10/2017 at 22:33 benzoate says:
Don’t be so pushy.
13/10/2017 at 23:02 MiniMatt says:
Flange? What about flange?
13/10/2017 at 22:27 Matt_W says:
Wasn’t RPS recently purchased by Gamer Network? Compare Humble’s Rosen:
to RPS’s Graham Smith:
13/10/2017 at 23:05 TheAngriestHobo says:
I was thinking the same thing. Where’s the line? Why is this buyout so problematic when the RPS buyout was greeted with open arms?
13/10/2017 at 23:28 Vandelay says:
Probably because Gamer Network was basically Eurogamer and a couple of other sites. RPS has always had connections with EG, with the writers often contributing words to their site, whilst many of the regular EG writers have written here too.
IGN is mainly associated with very mainstream games and considered by many to just be a mouth piece for the industry, rather than offering any kind of actual journalism.
I don’t think people are particularly opposed to the buy out, but they are unhappy with who is giving them the money. Personally, I won’t say this calls for a boycott, but I will certainly be wary of Humble for a while.
13/10/2017 at 23:34 The Almighty Moo says:
Mmm. GN are relatively tiny. Ziff Davis is an absolute behemoth. But I don’t know. Nestle just bought Bless Bottle Coffee so it seems the whole world is being acquired.
13/10/2017 at 22:27 antszy says:
Cancel your humble monthly subs before they turn to crap(pier).
13/10/2017 at 22:38 KillahMate says:
Well, dong.
I have a sizable collection on Humble too.
13/10/2017 at 22:41 gbrading says:
This is concerning. Quite concerning.
13/10/2017 at 22:41 Vegas says:
Ziff Davis? Lol 1up.com. Go look at it, last updated in 2014 but still kept on life support for whatever reason.
13/10/2017 at 22:44 tslog says:
Just letting everyone know, that as of last week, IGN were selling their own “Loot Boxes”.
Then imaging IGN reviews from now criticising games that have loot boxes.
Now imagine IGN giving 2 shits about charity.
Sorry if you were eating at this time.
13/10/2017 at 22:45 milligna says:
Really don’t understand how IGN stay in business.
13/10/2017 at 22:50 fray_bentos says:
Yuck.
13/10/2017 at 23:00 particlese says:
Well, butts. I don’t even really know why, but butts. Maybe the feeling of loss of an goodie indie machine to a sometimes-useful corporate machine. Maybe the rollout of “balls” comments at the start of this comments section and the need to express concurrence in a holey original way.
13/10/2017 at 23:04 drezworthy says:
Why do I have a sinking feeling of dread? If IGN isn’t the worst thing to ever happen to HB I will be pleasantly surprised because I like HB and I don’t want some shitty corporate entity ruining it.
13/10/2017 at 23:24 kwyjibo says:
No surprises that a VC backed company finds an exit.
A bit surprised by the acquirer (didn’t Amazon want them?)
Humble have absolutely killed it. Alice references the layoffs in 2015, but since then they’ve built a subscription business with 200,000 customers! Everyone loves recurring revenue.
13/10/2017 at 23:32 icarussc says:
Huh. Lotta negativity here, but I’m not entirely sure why. Does anyone have a solid reason for thinking that “Monthly’s quality is about to go down” or “we won’t be able to donate to charity any more”? Surely the New Boss’s first rule will be ” don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg.” And I routinely see corporate charity sponsorships at places like Kiva, where they’re actually spending their *own* money.
Our own beloved RPS is corporately owned, isn’t it, and that hasn’t caused it all to come crashing down, hey? I mean, I have serious qualms about corporate capitalism and the conflicts of interest embedded in shareholder-owned companies, but certainly we shouldn’t imagine that corporate is a synonym for ‘incompetent’ or ‘idiotic’.
Lots here seem to regard this as terrible news, but as far as I can see, it’s just … news. Weird news.
13/10/2017 at 23:35 Beebop says:
**tsk** yeah, indie site sells out to a big multinational. Quislings. Hey what other site that I frequent did that happen to in May 2017? Shucks, I can’t remember… Yeah, well, it was a big unmitigated disaster there too and… Please stop prejudging.
13/10/2017 at 23:43 Koffer says:
Well, it’s a shame. I really liked the Humble initiative, though I think they lost part of their identity when they stopped focusing on indie games, and I was never very enthusiastic about the Monthly system. Being able to donate that much to charity is quite a feat, but like many people here, I am not optimistic about their future with IGN as their owner. I just sincerely hope that I will be proven wrong.
I was wondering how Humble Bundle dealt with narrower margins than resellers like Steam. It seems that they, in fact, didn’t. :-S
I guess it’ll be more of GOG from now on, then.
13/10/2017 at 23:44 Spacewalk says:
In the words of mining company magnate and former Queensland politician Clive Palmer, “Goodbye”.