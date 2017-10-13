Dragon Age lead designer Mike Laidlaw leaves BioWare

BioWare veteran Mike Laidlaw has parted ways with that RPG rabble after 14 years. He was co-lead writer on Jade Empire, a lead designer on the first two Dragon Ages and the creative director of Inquisition, and did a little design on Mass Effect. Laidlaw announced his departure last night with a tweeted statement. He doesn’t explain why he’s away but I suppose it’s not our business. What’s next? Well, for starters, a lot of Twitch and Twitter.
As Laidlaw’s statement came as an image, I’ll helpfully reproduce it in text form:
Hey Everyone,
It’s with a mix of emotions that I’m announcing my time with BioWare has ended. After 14 years and a chance to work on Jade Empire, Mass Effect and all things Dragon age it’s time for me to move on.
In my time at BioWare I have been lucky to work with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry. It’s been an honor to be a part of the Dragon Age team, and I have every confidence that the world we’ve created together is in good hands and I’m excited for the road ahead.
For the near future, I plan to spend my time reconnecting with all the amazing games and worlds that my peers have created, and I look forward to sharing those experiences with you all on Twitch and Twitter.
To everyone who’s taken the time to share feedback and experiences, your amazing cosplays and artistic creations: thank you. You’ve made my time “in Thedas” amazing. Your passion inspires me and I look forward to our next adventure together.
Ma serannas.
-Mike
His Twitch channel is over here, by the way.
Several veteran BioWarians have left recently-ish. BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn, who had been with the studio for seventeen years, left earlier this year. Dragon Age series lead writer David Gaider left in 2016 after his own seventeen years. I cannot imagine ever working at the same place for seventeen years. Seventeen years!
13/10/2017 at 11:56 Person of Interest says:
Truly, the status of Twitch Streamer is the nirvana that all game designers strive to reach.
13/10/2017 at 13:38 Fry says:
Yeah, doesn’t seem like much of a life plan for someone with his employment history. Probably fair to say he was either asked to leave or decided to leave rather suddenly.
13/10/2017 at 13:51 mattevansc3 says:
Why? The guy worked at Bioware for 14 years. That’s 14 years of making game content, not necessarily enjoying it. It’s also 14 years of staged communication and disconnection with your audience.
By streaming he gets to play games and connect with his audience on a more personal level. That sounds like a good life choice.
13/10/2017 at 13:49 Menshai2013 says:
I read that part of his post as “I’m taking some time off (as I have the freedom and resources to do so!)” Isn’t that the nirvana we all strive for?!?
13/10/2017 at 13:59 Ghostwise says:
Any time any person leaves any position, a certain kind of people will make all sorts of sordid and petty assumptions about it.
13/10/2017 at 16:17 Scelous says:
You say that, but there are Twitch streamers who make more than Laidlaw did. I mean, CohhCarnage probably makes $500,000+ a year. That would be a move up from lead game designer.
Really though, I didn’t see anywhere that his new career choice was Twitch streamer. He may stream some games he plays, but I don’t automatically assume that that’s his next professional move.
13/10/2017 at 11:57 Carra says:
I miss the old Bioware turn based combat. In the last Mass Effect game, it felt like my companions were utterly useless. In the older games each companion had an equal contribution to a fight.
Ah, I’ll just play some Divinity 2. That game is a much better RPG than Mass Effect Andromeda.
13/10/2017 at 12:18 ramshackabooba says:
I’m with you, in the last Mass Effect I called the companions “particle effect generators” as that’s pretty much what they were good for.
13/10/2017 at 13:32 Fry says:
You mean real time with pause? Bioware games have never had turn based combat.
13/10/2017 at 14:06 Asurmen says:
I found them rather useful in ME2 and 3.
13/10/2017 at 14:37 Ninja Dodo says:
They worked really well in ME1-3 (as long you used pause and actively used the positioning and abilities) but it’s true they’re a lot less effective in Andromeda.
13/10/2017 at 11:58 Meat Circus says:
In order to leave Bioware, Bioware would have to exist.
There’s a shrivelled husk, drained of all vitality, talent and worth by EA that has the name of Bioware.
But don’t be fooled.
13/10/2017 at 12:03 Ninja Dodo says:
Don’t be an ass.
13/10/2017 at 12:17 Meat Circus says:
Ooh, guys have we got an EA apologist here?
FETCH MY SHENANIGANS STICK
13/10/2017 at 12:34 Ninja Dodo says:
*Eyes roll out of skull.* It must be real difficult for you to process the idea that choosing to not dump on game developers does not mean you agree with everything they or their employers do. Posting hurdur “no talent studio sucks” comments under a news article about a dev leaving a company is a shitty thing a shitty person does.
13/10/2017 at 16:43 ResonanceCascade says:
Yeah, we can’t just let these monsters get away with making video games we don’t like. The stakes are too high.
13/10/2017 at 12:38 Halk says:
Meat Circus has a point. And you are resorting to name calling (twice) and reading too much into MC’s comment. Maybe cool it yeah?
13/10/2017 at 12:54 Ninja Dodo says:
I’m not sure telling someone to not behave poorly constitutes name calling, but I’ll concede the second one. I just happen to be extremely allergic to that particular brand of bullshit.
13/10/2017 at 14:06 Tigris says:
If you are allergic to truth maybe keep reading EAs press conferences instead of reading random stuff on the internet?
“BioWare” or any studio is a sum of its people. The “BioWare” people are no longer part of BioWare.
This is no sports team, where you don’t care about the people as long as they play under your sport teams name.
It is quite disrespectful for the original BioWare people (who made it what it was) to still call what is left BioWare.
13/10/2017 at 14:30 Ninja Dodo says:
I’m allergic to types who call anyone who doesn’t agree with their shitty opinions an ‘apologist’.
And there’s just as much old Bioware as there is new. People have left and other have stayed, and new people have come in. I personally don’t know or care about Baldur’s Gate era Bioware (so your mileage may vary), but I do care about Mass Effect and plenty of people who worked on ME1 are still there or have since returned (and many new faces have made contributions to the series I very much enjoyed).
Incidentally, it may be worth considering the possibility that this type of inflammatory “eff Bioware, Bioware is dead!” spiel so many of you are fond of posting may be exactly the reason why many devs have chosen to leave and do something else. I remember one of the doctors giving a rather telling pained “yeah-those-fans” expression when talking about how much they appreciate all the feedback in one of their last GDC appearances.
13/10/2017 at 16:40 RichUncleSkeleton says:
The internet people are getting mean. Time to pack it in and retire to a calm, peaceful existence as a… twitch streamer. Seems legit.
13/10/2017 at 12:54 Menshai2013 says:
“There’s a shrivelled husk, drained of all vitality, talent and worth”
Pretty sure that Meat Circus started the name calling and didn’t just direct it at one person, but an entire studio. And the fact that, when challenged on this, Meat Circus immediately went for the ‘must be an EA apologist’ line really says it all. Its a shame that in this era, challenging people to treat others respectively results in being implied to be a shill.
Ultimately, Meat Circus *doesn’t* have a point – they have an opinion. One that others don’t necessarily share. Nothing wrong with being on either side of that line, so long as you do so respectfully and respect other peoples right to share a different opinion from you, which Meat Circus apparently doesn’t…
13/10/2017 at 13:11 jellydonut says:
What he says is objectively true, your name-calling is not going to change that.
13/10/2017 at 13:29 Menshai2013 says:
I assume that, given its an objective truth, you have sufficient proof to verify the validity of the statement? A peer reviewed journal paper will do just fine.
Otherwise, its subjective, pure and simple.
13/10/2017 at 13:50 Ninja Dodo says:
I’m as fond of hyperbole as the next person but you have to be pretty off-the-charts arrogant to declare that your *opinion* is objective truth.
Even if you don’t like the overall end result – and you could certainly make a valid argument the leadership behind some of these games was lacking – there is clearly still a lot of talent involved in making them and anyone with eyes and the slightest understanding of what it takes to make a game would be able to recognize that.
Even if you say that *as complete works* all recent Bioware games were failures (which I don’t agree with, but that’s an opinion you can have) the amount of craft that has gone into them in visual art, audio and other disciplines is considerable. There are many reasons a game can fail to come together (anything from insurmountable design issues, to lack of time, or yes, poor business decisions) despite consisting of parts that work on their own and that were in fact made by extremely talented individuals doing their best to make something cool.
Choosing to label them “a shrivelled husk, drained of all vitality, talent and worth” is a shitty thing to do and, when challenged, responding with “ooh an apologist” is shittier still.
13/10/2017 at 14:01 Tigris says:
Well Bioware was bought from EA. Most of the original Bioware people are not there anymore.
So the empty hull and only bioware in name is certainly true.
The original talent it had, is clearly not there as well, since the people are not there anymore.
Of course the stuff which is stuffed into this hull (new people) might have some talent as well, but it has pretty much nothing to do with BioWare.
13/10/2017 at 12:56 Menshai2013 says:
Whenever I see the words ‘Jade Empire’ in anything, anywhere, there’s just a tiny moment when I pause and hope beyond hope that the number “2” will be the next text to follow.
Not today…
13/10/2017 at 13:04 sonofsanta says:
BioWare really are BioWare in name only these days, aren’t they? :(
13/10/2017 at 14:04 Ghostwise says:
“Classic Bioware” lasted for *TWENTY* years, and that’s assuming that they do not resume doing immersive, characterisation-heavy RPGs at some point in the future.
So that’s a pretty good run, especially in this business. Though of course nothing’s perfect, I quite enjoyed it.
13/10/2017 at 14:10 Auldman says:
I’ve enjoyed the Dragon Age series which Mike was heavily involved in. This gives me some cause for doubt on how progress is going on the new game that he is choosing to leave right now. Back to Divinity Original Sin 2, then.
13/10/2017 at 15:11 waltC says:
Re: not being able to imagine working in the same place for 17 years…”A rolling stone gathers no moss”…;)
13/10/2017 at 15:19 Ghostwise says:
However, it gathers much higher compensation packages.
13/10/2017 at 15:49 Ghostwise says:
Also, I must for once disagree with Alice. My experience with this ogre on max difficulty involves running in circles whilst my companions open up with ranged attacks and I keep the ogre’s attention.
Which isn’t like editing at all. Though it does resemble community management.
13/10/2017 at 16:11 Scelous says:
I know some people question Bioware’s future, but I actually think this might be a good thing. Mike Laidlaw has always seemed like a nice guy, passionate about what he does, but he also seemed responsible for a lot of the dumbing down in Bioware games. I played Jade Empire when it first came out, and I thought it was OK, but the reduction in number of companions you can have in your party at once and simplification of equipment was something I wasn’t too keen on.
And then Dragon Age 2, which I happened to like, but the flaws are well-discussed and well-known. And then Dragon Age Inquisition felt like an MMORPG, and it seemed Bioware used that exact same design philosophy for Mass Effect Andromeda.
I’m sure Mike’s a great guy, but I felt like his game design decisions were a detriment to Bioware.
13/10/2017 at 16:46 Hoot says:
You are 100% correct, matey. He was easily more detrimental to the games he worked on than he was beneficial.